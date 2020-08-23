ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump to hold newser on COVID-19 "therapeutic breakthrough"
Start: 23 Aug 2020 22:00 GMT
End: 23 Aug 2020 23:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference "concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough" on COVID-19 with HHS Sec. Azar and FDA Commissioner Hahn in attendance, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El Gobierno de Putin advirtió que se suministraron dosis a otros países solo cuando esté cubierta la demanda interna. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber si el desarrollo ruso "Sutnik V" es seguro y, mucho menos, efectivo
MAS NOTICIAS