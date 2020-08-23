Domingo 23 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Por REUTERSAUG 23
23 de Agosto de 2020

Trump to hold newser on COVID-19 "therapeutic breakthrough"

Start: 23 Aug 2020 22:00 GMT

End: 23 Aug 2020 23:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference "concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough" on COVID-19 with HHS Sec. Azar and FDA Commissioner Hahn in attendance, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mike Pompeo visita Israel este lunes para abordar las sanciones contra Irán y la normalización de relaciones con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Mike Pompeo visita Israel este lunes para abordar las sanciones contra Irán y la normalización de relaciones con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense se reunirá con el premier Benjamin Netanyahu, con quien también discutirá la influencia de China en el país
El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense se reunirá con el premier Benjamin Netanyahu, con quien también discutirá la influencia de China en el país

Mike Pompeo visita Israel este lunes para abordar las sanciones contra Irán y la normalización de relaciones con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Mike Pompeo visita Israel este lunes para abordar las sanciones contra Irán y la normalización de relaciones con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense se reunirá con el premier Benjamin Netanyahu, con quien también discutirá la influencia de China en el país
El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense se reunirá con el premier Benjamin Netanyahu, con quien también discutirá la influencia de China en el país

Mapa del coronavirus en México 23 de agosto: con más de 60,000 muertes, CDMX como principal punto rojo y Nuevo León en alerta por casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 23 de agosto: con más de 60,000 muertes, CDMX como principal punto rojo y Nuevo León en alerta por casos activos

Al momento, se registran 60,254 muertos por coronavirus y más de 556,216 casos confirmados por la enfermedad
Al momento, se registran 60,254 muertos por coronavirus y más de 556,216 casos confirmados por la enfermedad

Mapa del coronavirus en México 23 de agosto: con más de 60,000 muertes, CDMX como principal punto rojo y Nuevo León en alerta por casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 23 de agosto: con más de 60,000 muertes, CDMX como principal punto rojo y Nuevo León en alerta por casos activos

Al momento, se registran 60,254 muertos por coronavirus y más de 556,216 casos confirmados por la enfermedad
Al momento, se registran 60,254 muertos por coronavirus y más de 556,216 casos confirmados por la enfermedad

Vendedores ambulantes del Centro Histórico de la CDMX serán reubicados: Claudia Sheinbaum

Vendedores ambulantes del Centro Histórico de la CDMX serán reubicados: Claudia Sheinbaum

Tras los recientes altercados en el Centro Histórico, Sheinbaum prevé la reubicación de vendedores ambulantes en zonas donde se les permita continuar con su venta
Tras los recientes altercados en el Centro Histórico, Sheinbaum prevé la reubicación de vendedores ambulantes en zonas donde se les permita continuar con su venta

Vendedores ambulantes del Centro Histórico de la CDMX serán reubicados: Claudia Sheinbaum

Vendedores ambulantes del Centro Histórico de la CDMX serán reubicados: Claudia Sheinbaum

Tras los recientes altercados en el Centro Histórico, Sheinbaum prevé la reubicación de vendedores ambulantes en zonas donde se les permita continuar con su venta
Tras los recientes altercados en el Centro Histórico, Sheinbaum prevé la reubicación de vendedores ambulantes en zonas donde se les permita continuar con su venta

Decenas de miles de bielorrusos vuelven a protestar en Minsk contra el dictador Alexandr Lukashenko

Decenas de miles de bielorrusos vuelven a protestar en Minsk contra el dictador Alexandr Lukashenko

La oposición volvió a hacerse sentir en la capital del país, en rechazo a los resultados electorales que dan la victoria al mandatario
La oposición volvió a hacerse sentir en la capital del país, en rechazo a los resultados electorales que dan la victoria al mandatario

Decenas de miles de bielorrusos vuelven a protestar en Minsk contra el dictador Alexandr Lukashenko

Decenas de miles de bielorrusos vuelven a protestar en Minsk contra el dictador Alexandr Lukashenko

La oposición volvió a hacerse sentir en la capital del país, en rechazo a los resultados electorales que dan la victoria al mandatario
La oposición volvió a hacerse sentir en la capital del país, en rechazo a los resultados electorales que dan la victoria al mandatario

Ximena Navarrete y el día que otra mexicana ganó en Miss Universo: a diez años de su triunfo

Ximena Navarrete y el día que otra mexicana ganó en Miss Universo: a diez años de su triunfo

Fue el 23 de agosto de 2010 cuando la modelo, originaria de Jalisco, se alzó con la corona
Fue el 23 de agosto de 2010 cuando la modelo, originaria de Jalisco, se alzó con la corona

Ximena Navarrete y el día que otra mexicana ganó en Miss Universo: a diez años de su triunfo

Ximena Navarrete y el día que otra mexicana ganó en Miss Universo: a diez años de su triunfo

Fue el 23 de agosto de 2010 cuando la modelo, originaria de Jalisco, se alzó con la corona
Fue el 23 de agosto de 2010 cuando la modelo, originaria de Jalisco, se alzó con la corona

Rusia prometió producir 2 millones de sus vacunas contra el coronavirus por mes

Rusia prometió producir 2 millones de sus vacunas contra el coronavirus por mes

El Gobierno de Putin advirtió que se suministraron dosis a otros países solo cuando esté cubierta la demanda interna. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber si el desarrollo ruso "Sutnik V" es seguro y, mucho menos, efectivo
El Gobierno de Putin advirtió que se suministraron dosis a otros países solo cuando esté cubierta la demanda interna. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber si el desarrollo ruso "Sutnik V" es seguro y, mucho menos, efectivo

Rusia prometió producir 2 millones de sus vacunas contra el coronavirus por mes

Rusia prometió producir 2 millones de sus vacunas contra el coronavirus por mes

El Gobierno de Putin advirtió que se suministraron dosis a otros países solo cuando esté cubierta la demanda interna. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber si el desarrollo ruso "Sutnik V" es seguro y, mucho menos, efectivo
El Gobierno de Putin advirtió que se suministraron dosis a otros países solo cuando esté cubierta la demanda interna. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber si el desarrollo ruso "Sutnik V" es seguro y, mucho menos, efectivo

El papa Francisco recordó a los 72 migrantes asesinados en San Fernando

El papa Francisco recordó a los 72 migrantes asesinados en San Fernando

Diversas organizaciones civiles y familiares de migrantes colocaron este sábado un "antimonumento" en Paseo de la Reforma para recordar a las víctimas
Diversas organizaciones civiles y familiares de migrantes colocaron este sábado un "antimonumento" en Paseo de la Reforma para recordar a las víctimas

El papa Francisco recordó a los 72 migrantes asesinados en San Fernando

El papa Francisco recordó a los 72 migrantes asesinados en San Fernando

Diversas organizaciones civiles y familiares de migrantes colocaron este sábado un "antimonumento" en Paseo de la Reforma para recordar a las víctimas
Diversas organizaciones civiles y familiares de migrantes colocaron este sábado un "antimonumento" en Paseo de la Reforma para recordar a las víctimas

Impactante accidente en el Moto GP: un piloto saltó de su moto a más de 200km/h antes de que terminara prendida fuego

Impactante accidente en el Moto GP: un piloto saltó de su moto a más de 200km/h antes de que terminara prendida fuego

El español Maverick Viñales se vio obligado a saltar de su Yamaha tras detectar problemas en sus frenos delanteros
El español Maverick Viñales se vio obligado a saltar de su Yamaha tras detectar problemas en sus frenos delanteros

Impactante accidente en el Moto GP: un piloto saltó de su moto a más de 200km/h antes de que terminara prendida fuego

Impactante accidente en el Moto GP: un piloto saltó de su moto a más de 200km/h antes de que terminara prendida fuego

El español Maverick Viñales se vio obligado a saltar de su Yamaha tras detectar problemas en sus frenos delanteros
El español Maverick Viñales se vio obligado a saltar de su Yamaha tras detectar problemas en sus frenos delanteros

“Claro que salió celulitis”: Serrath habló de los estragos que le dejó “Survivor”, aunque se equivocó de programa

“Claro que salió celulitis”: Serrath habló de los estragos que le dejó “Survivor”, aunque se equivocó de programa

"La Isla", dijo la ex "Enamorándonos" al hablar de su más reciente trabajo en televisión
"La Isla", dijo la ex "Enamorándonos" al hablar de su más reciente trabajo en televisión

“Claro que salió celulitis”: Serrath habló de los estragos que le dejó “Survivor”, aunque se equivocó de programa

“Claro que salió celulitis”: Serrath habló de los estragos que le dejó “Survivor”, aunque se equivocó de programa

"La Isla", dijo la ex "Enamorándonos" al hablar de su más reciente trabajo en televisión
"La Isla", dijo la ex "Enamorándonos" al hablar de su más reciente trabajo en televisión

Italia empieza este lunes a probar su vacuna contra el coronavirus en 90 voluntarios

Italia empieza este lunes a probar su vacuna contra el coronavirus en 90 voluntarios

Los primeros resultados de la fórmula producida por el laboratorio ReiThera mostraron una fuerte respuesta inmunitaria y un buen perfil de seguridad
Los primeros resultados de la fórmula producida por el laboratorio ReiThera mostraron una fuerte respuesta inmunitaria y un buen perfil de seguridad

Italia empieza este lunes a probar su vacuna contra el coronavirus en 90 voluntarios

Italia empieza este lunes a probar su vacuna contra el coronavirus en 90 voluntarios

Los primeros resultados de la fórmula producida por el laboratorio ReiThera mostraron una fuerte respuesta inmunitaria y un buen perfil de seguridad
Los primeros resultados de la fórmula producida por el laboratorio ReiThera mostraron una fuerte respuesta inmunitaria y un buen perfil de seguridad

Negocios, finanzas... Y algo más

Negocios, finanzas... Y algo más

Negocios, finanzas... Y algo más

Negocios, finanzas... Y algo más

Oleaje de tres metros y rachas de 60 kms por hora: los efectos de la tormenta tropical Marco en Quintana Roo

Oleaje de tres metros y rachas de 60 kms por hora: los efectos de la tormenta tropical Marco en Quintana Roo

El sistema no tocó tierra en México, tal y como habían previsto los meteorólogos; sin embargo, por su cercanía, afectó a varios estados del sureste
El sistema no tocó tierra en México, tal y como habían previsto los meteorólogos; sin embargo, por su cercanía, afectó a varios estados del sureste

Oleaje de tres metros y rachas de 60 kms por hora: los efectos de la tormenta tropical Marco en Quintana Roo

Oleaje de tres metros y rachas de 60 kms por hora: los efectos de la tormenta tropical Marco en Quintana Roo

El sistema no tocó tierra en México, tal y como habían previsto los meteorólogos; sin embargo, por su cercanía, afectó a varios estados del sureste
El sistema no tocó tierra en México, tal y como habían previsto los meteorólogos; sin embargo, por su cercanía, afectó a varios estados del sureste
MAS NOTICIAS