ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PELOSI--TIMING APPROX

Pelosi speaks after House vote on U.S. Postal Service
Start: 22 Aug 2020 16:00 GMT
End: 22 Aug 2020 17:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Following a vote in the House of Representatives on funding for the United States Postal Service, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts a news conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Cerca de 12.000 rayos cayeron en las últimas 72 horas y provocaron el fuego, que deja un espeso humo sobre buena parte del centro y norte del estado. La situación se suma a una tremenda ola de calor
MAS NOTICIAS