Sábado 22 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PELOSI--TIMING APPROX--

Por REUTERSAUG 22
22 de Agosto de 2020

Pelosi speaks after House vote on U.S. Postal Service

Start: 22 Aug 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 22 Aug 2020 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Following a vote in the House of Representatives on funding for the United States Postal Service, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts a news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un fanático del Leeds se fotografió con Bielsa y descubrió un detalle respecto a su futuro en el club

Un fanático del Leeds se fotografió con Bielsa y descubrió un detalle respecto a su futuro en el club

El entrenador del conjunto inglés fue divisado en una senda y accedió al encuentro con el aficionado blanco
El entrenador del conjunto inglés fue divisado en una senda y accedió al encuentro con el aficionado blanco

Un fanático del Leeds se fotografió con Bielsa y descubrió un detalle respecto a su futuro en el club

Un fanático del Leeds se fotografió con Bielsa y descubrió un detalle respecto a su futuro en el club

El entrenador del conjunto inglés fue divisado en una senda y accedió al encuentro con el aficionado blanco
El entrenador del conjunto inglés fue divisado en una senda y accedió al encuentro con el aficionado blanco

“Belinda no lo dejó”: la broma de Maluma al hablar de una colaboración con Christian Nodal

“Belinda no lo dejó”: la broma de Maluma al hablar de una colaboración con Christian Nodal

El cantante colombiano lanzó una indirecta a la "pareja del momento"
El cantante colombiano lanzó una indirecta a la "pareja del momento"

“Belinda no lo dejó”: la broma de Maluma al hablar de una colaboración con Christian Nodal

“Belinda no lo dejó”: la broma de Maluma al hablar de una colaboración con Christian Nodal

El cantante colombiano lanzó una indirecta a la "pareja del momento"
El cantante colombiano lanzó una indirecta a la "pareja del momento"

Incendios sin control en California: el gobernador pidió ayuda internacional mientras son evacuadas miles de personas

Incendios sin control en California: el gobernador pidió ayuda internacional mientras son evacuadas miles de personas

Cerca de 12.000 rayos cayeron en las últimas 72 horas y provocaron el fuego, que deja un espeso humo sobre buena parte del centro y norte del estado. La situación se suma a una tremenda ola de calor
Cerca de 12.000 rayos cayeron en las últimas 72 horas y provocaron el fuego, que deja un espeso humo sobre buena parte del centro y norte del estado. La situación se suma a una tremenda ola de calor

Incendios sin control en California: el gobernador pidió ayuda internacional mientras son evacuadas miles de personas

Incendios sin control en California: el gobernador pidió ayuda internacional mientras son evacuadas miles de personas

Cerca de 12.000 rayos cayeron en las últimas 72 horas y provocaron el fuego, que deja un espeso humo sobre buena parte del centro y norte del estado. La situación se suma a una tremenda ola de calor
Cerca de 12.000 rayos cayeron en las últimas 72 horas y provocaron el fuego, que deja un espeso humo sobre buena parte del centro y norte del estado. La situación se suma a una tremenda ola de calor

En qué consistirá el Centro Nacional de Emergencias en Salud, liderado por José Luis Alomía

En qué consistirá el Centro Nacional de Emergencias en Salud, liderado por José Luis Alomía

Su objetivo será tener mejores marcos de acción gubernamental ante epidemias, desastres por fenómenos meteorológicos o incluso accidentes industriales
Su objetivo será tener mejores marcos de acción gubernamental ante epidemias, desastres por fenómenos meteorológicos o incluso accidentes industriales

En qué consistirá el Centro Nacional de Emergencias en Salud, liderado por José Luis Alomía

En qué consistirá el Centro Nacional de Emergencias en Salud, liderado por José Luis Alomía

Su objetivo será tener mejores marcos de acción gubernamental ante epidemias, desastres por fenómenos meteorológicos o incluso accidentes industriales
Su objetivo será tener mejores marcos de acción gubernamental ante epidemias, desastres por fenómenos meteorológicos o incluso accidentes industriales

Pep Guardiola quieren a Lautaro Martínez: la estrategia del Manchester City para anticiparse al Barcelona

Pep Guardiola quieren a Lautaro Martínez: la estrategia del Manchester City para anticiparse al Barcelona

Los Ciudadanos iniciarán gestiones por un futbolista que se encuentra bajo la órbita del conjunto catalán
Los Ciudadanos iniciarán gestiones por un futbolista que se encuentra bajo la órbita del conjunto catalán

Pep Guardiola quieren a Lautaro Martínez: la estrategia del Manchester City para anticiparse al Barcelona

Pep Guardiola quieren a Lautaro Martínez: la estrategia del Manchester City para anticiparse al Barcelona

Los Ciudadanos iniciarán gestiones por un futbolista que se encuentra bajo la órbita del conjunto catalán
Los Ciudadanos iniciarán gestiones por un futbolista que se encuentra bajo la órbita del conjunto catalán

Murió Jack Sherman, ex guitarrista de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Murió Jack Sherman, ex guitarrista de Red Hot Chili Peppers

El grupo despidió en sus redes sociales al músico que falleció a los 64 años. "Tocó en nuestro primer álbum y así como en nuestra primera gira por Estados Unidos", recordó la banda
El grupo despidió en sus redes sociales al músico que falleció a los 64 años. "Tocó en nuestro primer álbum y así como en nuestra primera gira por Estados Unidos", recordó la banda

Murió Jack Sherman, ex guitarrista de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Murió Jack Sherman, ex guitarrista de Red Hot Chili Peppers

El grupo despidió en sus redes sociales al músico que falleció a los 64 años. "Tocó en nuestro primer álbum y así como en nuestra primera gira por Estados Unidos", recordó la banda
El grupo despidió en sus redes sociales al músico que falleció a los 64 años. "Tocó en nuestro primer álbum y así como en nuestra primera gira por Estados Unidos", recordó la banda

Detuvieron al presunto feminicida de Mónica Segura: le arrancó a su bebé del vientre

Detuvieron al presunto feminicida de Mónica Segura: le arrancó a su bebé del vientre

Marco "N", de 33 años, fue identificado como veterinario y el supuesto responsable de realizarle una operación a la mujer para sustraerle a su bebé
Marco "N", de 33 años, fue identificado como veterinario y el supuesto responsable de realizarle una operación a la mujer para sustraerle a su bebé

Detuvieron al presunto feminicida de Mónica Segura: le arrancó a su bebé del vientre

Detuvieron al presunto feminicida de Mónica Segura: le arrancó a su bebé del vientre

Marco "N", de 33 años, fue identificado como veterinario y el supuesto responsable de realizarle una operación a la mujer para sustraerle a su bebé
Marco "N", de 33 años, fue identificado como veterinario y el supuesto responsable de realizarle una operación a la mujer para sustraerle a su bebé

Gustavo Alfaro está cerca de ser el nuevo entrenador de la Selección de Ecuador

Gustavo Alfaro está cerca de ser el nuevo entrenador de la Selección de Ecuador

El ex entrenador de Boca es uno de los candidatos de la federación ecuatoriana. Si lo confirman, debutará contra Argentina en la Bombonera
El ex entrenador de Boca es uno de los candidatos de la federación ecuatoriana. Si lo confirman, debutará contra Argentina en la Bombonera

Gustavo Alfaro está cerca de ser el nuevo entrenador de la Selección de Ecuador

Gustavo Alfaro está cerca de ser el nuevo entrenador de la Selección de Ecuador

El ex entrenador de Boca es uno de los candidatos de la federación ecuatoriana. Si lo confirman, debutará contra Argentina en la Bombonera
El ex entrenador de Boca es uno de los candidatos de la federación ecuatoriana. Si lo confirman, debutará contra Argentina en la Bombonera

En dónde se encuentra el Ferrari mencionado por Emilio Lozoya como un regalo de Duarte a Peña Nieto

En dónde se encuentra el Ferrari mencionado por Emilio Lozoya como un regalo de Duarte a Peña Nieto

La periodista Dolia Estévez publicó en redes sociales que la información sobre el Ferrari que dijo Emilio Lozoya es falsa
La periodista Dolia Estévez publicó en redes sociales que la información sobre el Ferrari que dijo Emilio Lozoya es falsa

En dónde se encuentra el Ferrari mencionado por Emilio Lozoya como un regalo de Duarte a Peña Nieto

En dónde se encuentra el Ferrari mencionado por Emilio Lozoya como un regalo de Duarte a Peña Nieto

La periodista Dolia Estévez publicó en redes sociales que la información sobre el Ferrari que dijo Emilio Lozoya es falsa
La periodista Dolia Estévez publicó en redes sociales que la información sobre el Ferrari que dijo Emilio Lozoya es falsa

CNTE rechazó iniciar ciclo escolar a distancia el próximo lunes: propone clases presenciales

CNTE rechazó iniciar ciclo escolar a distancia el próximo lunes: propone clases presenciales

Destacaron que existen varias familias mexicanas que no tienen acceso a la televisión
Destacaron que existen varias familias mexicanas que no tienen acceso a la televisión

CNTE rechazó iniciar ciclo escolar a distancia el próximo lunes: propone clases presenciales

CNTE rechazó iniciar ciclo escolar a distancia el próximo lunes: propone clases presenciales

Destacaron que existen varias familias mexicanas que no tienen acceso a la televisión
Destacaron que existen varias familias mexicanas que no tienen acceso a la televisión

Rusia probará en Venezuela su vacuna contra el coronavirus

Rusia probará en Venezuela su vacuna contra el coronavirus

El régimen de Maduro anunció los ensayos de Sputnik V en 500 venezolanos. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber que es segura y, mucho menos, efectiva
El régimen de Maduro anunció los ensayos de Sputnik V en 500 venezolanos. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber que es segura y, mucho menos, efectiva

Rusia probará en Venezuela su vacuna contra el coronavirus

Rusia probará en Venezuela su vacuna contra el coronavirus

El régimen de Maduro anunció los ensayos de Sputnik V en 500 venezolanos. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber que es segura y, mucho menos, efectiva
El régimen de Maduro anunció los ensayos de Sputnik V en 500 venezolanos. La OMS y varios países de Occidente advirtieron que no hay forma de saber que es segura y, mucho menos, efectiva

Un experto del Gobierno británico advirtió que el coronavirus podría no ser erradicado jamás

Un experto del Gobierno británico advirtió que el coronavirus podría no ser erradicado jamás

El profesor Mark Walport, miembro de la junta que trabaja con Boris Johnson, adelantó que "este virus va a estar con nosotros para siempre de una forma u otra"
El profesor Mark Walport, miembro de la junta que trabaja con Boris Johnson, adelantó que "este virus va a estar con nosotros para siempre de una forma u otra"

Un experto del Gobierno británico advirtió que el coronavirus podría no ser erradicado jamás

Un experto del Gobierno británico advirtió que el coronavirus podría no ser erradicado jamás

El profesor Mark Walport, miembro de la junta que trabaja con Boris Johnson, adelantó que "este virus va a estar con nosotros para siempre de una forma u otra"
El profesor Mark Walport, miembro de la junta que trabaja con Boris Johnson, adelantó que "este virus va a estar con nosotros para siempre de una forma u otra"
MAS NOTICIAS