Fútbol/Liga Europa.- Palmarés de la competición

Por Infobae Newsroom
21 de Agosto de 2020


MADRID, 21 (EUROPA PRESS)

Este es el palmarés de la Copa de la UEFA y Europa League, cuya edición de 2020 se ha adjudicado el Sevilla FC tras imponerse (3-2) al Inter de Milán en el Estadio Rhein Energy de Colonia (Alemania).

--PALMARES DE LA COMPETICIÓN.

AÑO CAMPEÓN SUBCAMPEÓN.

2020 SEVILLA Inter.

2019 Chelsea Arsenal.

2018 ATLÉTICO MADRID Olympique Marsella.

2017 Manchester United Ajax

2016 SEVILLA Liverpool.

2015 SEVILLA Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

2014 SEVILLA Benfica.

2013 Chelsea Benfica.

2012 ATLÉTICO MADRID ATHLETIC CLUB.

2011 Oporto Braga.

2010 ATLÉTICO MADRID Fulham.

2009 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen.

2008 Zenit Glasgow Rangers.

2007 SEVILLA ESPANYOL.

2006 SEVILLA Middlesbrough.

2005 CSKA Moscú Sporting de Lisboa.

2004 VALENCIA Olympique de Marsella.

2003 Oporto Celtic.

2002 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund.

2001 Liverpool ALAVÉS.

2000 Galatasaray Arsenal.

1999 Parma Olympique.

1998 Inter Lazio.

1997 Schalke 04 Inter.

1996 Bayern Múnich Girondins.

1995 Parma Juventus.

1994 Inter Casino Salzburgo.

1993 Juventus B.Dortmund.

1992 Ajax Torino.

1991 Inter Roma.

1990 Juventus Fiorentina.

1989 Nápoles Stuttgart.

1988 Bayer leverkusen ESPANYOL.

1987 Goteborg Dundee United.

1986 REAL MADRID Colonia.

1985 REAL MADRID Videoton.

1984 Tottenham Anderlecht.

1983 Anderlecht Benfica.

1982 Goteborg Hamburgo.

1981 Ipswich Town AZ/67.

1980 Eintracht B. Moenchengladbach.

1979 B.Moenchengladbach Estrella Roja.

1978 PSV Bastia.

1977 Juventus ATHLETIC.

1976 Liverpool Brujas.

1975 B.Moenchengladbach Twente.

1974 Feyenoord Tottenham.

1973 Liverpool B.Moenchegadbach.

1972 Tottenham Wolverhampton.

1971 Leeds united Juventus.

1970 Arsenal Anderlecht.

1969 Newcastle Ujpest Dozsa.

1968 Leeds United Ferencvaros.

1967 Dinamo Zagreb Leeds united.

1966 FC BARCELONA ZARAGOZA.

1965 Ferencvaros Juventus.

1964 ZARAGOZA VALENCIA.

1963 VALENCIA Dinamo Zagreb.

1962 VALENCIA BARCELONA.

1961 Roma Birmingham.

1960 FC BARCELONA Birmingham.

1958 FC BARCELONA Selección de Londres.

Fuerte cruce de Éver Banega con Antonio Conte en la final de la Europa League: se burló de su corte de pelo y recibió una agresiva respuesta

Después que el árbitro desestimó un supuesto penal en favor del equipo italiano por una mano dentro del área, el volante y el DT del Inter tuvieron un duro encuentro verbal
México subestima la magnitud de la epidemia de COVID-19: OMS

Una de las principales razones es el bajo número de pruebas de diagnóstico que se realizan
Una actriz de la famosa serie “Full House” fue condenada a prisión por el escándalo de sobornos universitarios en EEUU

Lori Loughlin deberá cumplir dos meses en la cárcel, pagar una multa de 150.000 dólares, permanecer dos años en libertad condicional y efectuar 100 horas de servicio comunitario
Éver Banega igualó en la cima a Simeone: todos los argentinos que ganaron la Europa League

El mediocampista del Sevilla consiguió su tercer trofeo en este certamen en la final ante Inter de Milán
La Next Gen argentina pisa fuerte en Europa: los jugadores que dieron el gran salto en la última temporada

Lucas Ocampos, Lautaro Martínez y Leandro Paredes son algunos de los futbolistas argentinos brillaron en la última temporada europea
Wall Street cerró una semana con cifras récord

Las mejoras en los índices respondieron al impulso de la actividad económica en los sectores manufacturero y de proveedores de servicios y por el tirón de Apple, cuyas acciones se revalorizaron un 5,15 %
Chilena espectacular y error de Lukaku: el gol que le dio el título al Sevilla en la Europa League

El brasileño Diego Carlos se lució con una notable pirueta y, con ayuda del delantero del Inter, decretó el 3-2 para el conjunto andaluz
Oaxaca: Se registró un sismo de 4.7 grados con epicentro en La Crucecita

Hasta el momento no se reportan daños
Miami se prepara para la posible llegada de la Tormenta Tropical Laura

Con vientos de más de 70 kilómetros por hora, es el decimotercer evento meteorológico que recibe un nombre en la temporada. Se espera que Puerto Rico sea impactado el sábado por la mañana, y si bien no es seguro un impacto en Miami, la ciudad está alerta
“¡Agasájate, mijo!”: otro caso de justicia por propia mano se vuelve viral en México

Según un informe especial sobre linchamientos publicado el año pasado por la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos el incremento de los eventos de justicia con propia mano puede deberse a varias razones
El enigmático mensaje de Luis Suárez en medio de las dudas sobre su continuidad en el Barcelona

El delantero uruguayo subió una publicación en sus redes sociales mientras se lo incluye en una lista de posibles jugadores prescindibles para el nuevo entrenador Ronald Koeman
Las muertes “en exceso” en Estados Unidos revelan un impacto desproporcionado del coronavirus en miembros de minorías

El último reporte de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades señala que los afroamericanos, hispanos, nativos y asiáticos americanos representan el 52% de los fallecimientos por encima del promedio y atribuibles al Covid-19
