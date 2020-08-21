Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS--

Por REUTERSAUG 21
14 de Agosto de 2020

Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination

Start: 21 Aug 2020 01:01 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech from his home state of Delaware to accept his party's nomination. Other speakers on the final day of the Democratic National Convention include two of his onetime competitors for the presidential nomination -- Senator Cory Booker, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

++SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 21/08- Start of evening four

0215 GMT 21/08 - Approximate start of Biden's acceptance speech

0300 GMT 21/08 - Conclusion of evening four and conclusion of convention

++PROGRAM:

THE PROMISE OF AMERICA

“This Time Next Year”

A collection of everyday Americans and prominent leaders share where they want to be this time next year—when Joe Biden is president.

==

Remarks

Andrew Yang

American businessman

==

Introduction

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

American actress

==

Pledge of Allegiance

Cedric Richmond, Jr.

Son of The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana

==

National Anthem

The Chicks

Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer

==

Invocation

Sister Simone Campbell

American Roman Catholic Religious Sister

==

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

==

Remarks

The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia

==

A Tribute to John Lewis

Directed by Dawn Porter

==

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Common

American rapper, actor, and writer

==

Remarks

Jon Meacham

American writer and author

==

Remarks

The Honorable Deb Halaand

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Mexico

==

Remarks

The Honorable Alex Padilla

California Secretary of State

==

The Honorable Jocelyn Benson

Michigan Secretary of State

==

Remarks

The Honorable Cory Booker

United States Senator, New Jersey

==

“You Built America”: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden

Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build an economy that rewards work.

==

Remarks

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Former Surgeon General of the United States

==

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Baldwin

United States Senator, Wisconsin

==

The Biden Plan: Military Families

A video that focuses on Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s deep commitment to military families.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator, Illinois

==

A Tribute to Beau Biden

A video that focuses on the remarkable life and career of Beau Biden.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

==

“United We Stand”

Joe Biden through the eyes of those who ran against him in 2020—featuring Senator Cory Booker, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Michael Bloomberg

Former Mayor of New York City, New York

==

The Biden Grandchildren

A video focused on Joe Biden’s family—and in particular his grandchildren, and their close bond.

==

Remarks

The Biden Children

Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden tell us about their father.

==

Biden Introduction

The story of Joe Biden’s life, up to this moment—from his parents, to his upbringing, to his greatest challenges, to his biggest successes, to the type of leader, father, husband, and person that he is.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Biden

2020 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States

Former Vice President of the United States

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El actor Héctor Parra respondió a las acusaciones de supuesto abuso sexual en contra de su hija

El actor Héctor Parra respondió a las acusaciones de supuesto abuso sexual en contra de su hija

Parra refirió en una entrevista de que las declaraciones son falsas y habló sobre ocasiones en los que Ginny maltrataba a su hija mayor
Parra refirió en una entrevista de que las declaraciones son falsas y habló sobre ocasiones en los que Ginny maltrataba a su hija mayor

Emilio Lozoya no alcanza el criterio de oportunidad con Etileno XXI, aseguró Díez Gargari

Emilio Lozoya no alcanza el criterio de oportunidad con Etileno XXI, aseguró Díez Gargari

El abogado presentó, desde 2018, una denuncia más amplia, mejor documentada y con más señalamientos que la del ex director de Pemex
El abogado presentó, desde 2018, una denuncia más amplia, mejor documentada y con más señalamientos que la del ex director de Pemex

“Es una bendición regresar a las canchas”: así vivió Salim Hernández su primer partido de la Liga de Expansión MX

“Es una bendición regresar a las canchas”: así vivió Salim Hernández su primer partido de la Liga de Expansión MX

El joven portero debutó en el certamen con los Leones Negros y, a pesar de la derrota, está confiado en ir por su primera victoria
El joven portero debutó en el certamen con los Leones Negros y, a pesar de la derrota, está confiado en ir por su primera victoria

Narcolimosnas: el caso de “El Marro” revive la presunta relación entre iglesia y capos

Narcolimosnas: el caso de “El Marro” revive la presunta relación entre iglesia y capos

Los narcotraficantes en América Latina tienen en común su religiosidad que en algunos casos se expresa con la entrega de grandes cantidades de dinero
Los narcotraficantes en América Latina tienen en común su religiosidad que en algunos casos se expresa con la entrega de grandes cantidades de dinero

Rolfi Montenegro contó cómo se siente Messi y dio detalles de la charla que tuvo con Koeman: “Está muy enojado, muy insatisfecho”

Rolfi Montenegro contó cómo se siente Messi y dio detalles de la charla que tuvo con Koeman: “Está muy enojado, muy insatisfecho”

El ex futbolista de Independiente y compañero de La Pulga en la selección argentina reveló que habló con el papá del rosarino
El ex futbolista de Independiente y compañero de La Pulga en la selección argentina reveló que habló con el papá del rosarino

Suspendieron a secretario de Juzgado federal que otorgó amparo a Alonso Ancira por caso Lozoya

Suspendieron a secretario de Juzgado federal que otorgó amparo a Alonso Ancira por caso Lozoya

El funcionario, como representante de un juez que está en receso, otorgó la medida cautelar al empresario esta semana, aunque la FGR se inconformó ante un Tribunal Colegiado, el cual resolverá el tema
El funcionario, como representante de un juez que está en receso, otorgó la medida cautelar al empresario esta semana, aunque la FGR se inconformó ante un Tribunal Colegiado, el cual resolverá el tema

La razón por la que #NetflixPedofilia es tendencia en Twitter

La razón por la que #NetflixPedofilia es tendencia en Twitter

"Guapis" (Mignonnes/Cuties) recibió muchas críticas por gente que no ha visto el filme
"Guapis" (Mignonnes/Cuties) recibió muchas críticas por gente que no ha visto el filme

La Conmebol aceptó una prórroga para los países que aún no aprobaron el protocolo para jugar la Copa Libertadores y Sudamericana

La Conmebol aceptó una prórroga para los países que aún no aprobaron el protocolo para jugar la Copa Libertadores y Sudamericana

Solamente restan Argentina y Uruguay. En caso de que no lo hagan, sus clubes clasificados deberán ser locales en otras naciones
Solamente restan Argentina y Uruguay. En caso de que no lo hagan, sus clubes clasificados deberán ser locales en otras naciones

De las elecciones en 2021 al circo mediático: qué implicaciones tendrá la denuncia de Lozoya

De las elecciones en 2021 al circo mediático: qué implicaciones tendrá la denuncia de Lozoya

Infobae consultó a cuatro expertos en política mexicana para conocer cuáles serán las consecuencias tanto en el terreno mediático como en el jurídico tras la filtración del documento
Infobae consultó a cuatro expertos en política mexicana para conocer cuáles serán las consecuencias tanto en el terreno mediático como en el jurídico tras la filtración del documento

Se aplicarán al menos 2,000 dosis de la vacuna rusa contra COVID-19 en México: Ebrard

Se aplicarán al menos 2,000 dosis de la vacuna rusa contra COVID-19 en México: Ebrard

El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores señaló que la preocupación principal del gobierno actual es que la población mexicana tenga acceso oportuno a esta
El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores señaló que la preocupación principal del gobierno actual es que la población mexicana tenga acceso oportuno a esta

Depresión tropical 14 afectará a Quintana Roo y Yucatán

Depresión tropical 14 afectará a Quintana Roo y Yucatán

Se estima que para el fin de semana se convierta en tormenta tropical
Se estima que para el fin de semana se convierta en tormenta tropical

Uno de cada 5 delitos en México se cometen en el ámbito familiar: Segob

Uno de cada 5 delitos en México se cometen en el ámbito familiar: Segob

"Lamentablemente el periodo de confinamiento que se ha enfrentado en la pandemia (de COVID-19), ha traído consigo el incremento significativo de la violencia intrafamiliar", señaló
"Lamentablemente el periodo de confinamiento que se ha enfrentado en la pandemia (de COVID-19), ha traído consigo el incremento significativo de la violencia intrafamiliar", señaló

