ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS

Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination
Start: 21 Aug 2020 01:01 GMT
End: 21 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.
ONLINE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech from his home state of Delaware to accept his party's nomination. Other speakers on the final day of the Democratic National Convention include two of his onetime competitors for the presidential nomination -- Senator Cory Booker, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.
++SCHEDULE:
SCHEDULE:
0100 GMT 21/08- Start of evening four
0215 GMT 21/08 - Approximate start of Biden's acceptance speech
0300 GMT 21/08 - Conclusion of evening four and conclusion of convention
++PROGRAM:
THE PROMISE OF AMERICA
“This Time Next Year”
A collection of everyday Americans and prominent leaders share where they want to be this time next year—when Joe Biden is president.
==
Remarks
Andrew Yang
American businessman
==
Introduction
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
American actress
==
Pledge of Allegiance
Cedric Richmond, Jr.
Son of The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana
==
National Anthem
The Chicks
Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer
==
Invocation
Sister Simone Campbell
American Roman Catholic Religious Sister
==
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
==
Remarks
The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms
Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia
==
A Tribute to John Lewis
Directed by Dawn Porter
==
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter
Common
American rapper, actor, and writer
==
Remarks
Jon Meacham
American writer and author
==
Remarks
The Honorable Deb Halaand
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Mexico
==
Remarks
The Honorable Alex Padilla
California Secretary of State
==
The Honorable Jocelyn Benson
Michigan Secretary of State
==
Remarks
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
==
“You Built America”: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden
Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build an economy that rewards work.
==
Remarks
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Former Surgeon General of the United States
==
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Baldwin
United States Senator, Wisconsin
==
The Biden Plan: Military Families
A video that focuses on Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s deep commitment to military families.
==
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois
==
A Tribute to Beau Biden
A video that focuses on the remarkable life and career of Beau Biden.
==
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg
Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
==
“United We Stand”
Joe Biden through the eyes of those who ran against him in 2020—featuring Senator Cory Booker, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.
==
Remarks
The Honorable Michael Bloomberg
Former Mayor of New York City, New York
==
The Biden Grandchildren
A video focused on Joe Biden’s family—and in particular his grandchildren, and their close bond.
==
Remarks
The Biden Children
Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden tell us about their father.
==
Biden Introduction
The story of Joe Biden’s life, up to this moment—from his parents, to his upbringing, to his greatest challenges, to his biggest successes, to the type of leader, father, husband, and person that he is.
==
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
2020 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States
Former Vice President of the United States
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.
DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.
Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com