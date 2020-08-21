Viernes 21 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY --FLASH--BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER-NEWS CONFERENCE

Por REUTERSAUG 21
21 de Agosto de 2020

EU's Barnier's presser after 7th round of UK negotiations

Start: 21 Aug 2020 09:53 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference held by Head of Task Force for Relations with the UK Michel Barnier following the 7th round of negotiations with the UK.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1- NATURAL/ FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

