ADVISORY --FLASH-- BELARUS-ELECTION/TSIKHANOUSKAYA

Tsikhanouskaya calls on supporters to force new elections

Start: 21 Aug 2020 05:34 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2020 05:38 GMT

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called on her supporters to step up their strikes at factories across the country to try to force new presidential elections.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SVIATLANA TSIKHANOUSKAYA HEADQUARTERS HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com