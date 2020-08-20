ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/BANNON

Bannon charged with fundraising fraud for border wall
Start: 20 Aug 2020 18:21 GMT
End: 20 Aug 2020 19:21 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - Stakeout outside Federal Bureau of Investigation and Southern District of New York Court after Steve Bannon, right-wing architect of President Donald Trump's surprise 2016 victory, is charged with fund-raising fraud in campaign to help Trump build his signature wall on U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS