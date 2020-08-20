ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/BANNON

Bannon charged with fundraising fraud for border wall

Start: 20 Aug 2020 20:40 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2020 21:40 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Stakeout outside Federal Bureau of Investigation and Southern District of New York Court after Steve Bannon, right-wing architect of President Donald Trump's surprise 2016 victory, is charged with fund-raising fraud in campaign to help Trump build his signature wall on U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

1855GMT - New York Federal Courthouse

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com