ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS--

Por REUTERSAUG 20
14 de Agosto de 2020

Obama, Harris speak at Democratic National Convention

Start: 20 Aug 2020 01:05 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris take center stage on the second-to-last night of the Democratic National Convention. Other speakers on the third night of the convention include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as onetime running mate contenders Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

++SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 19/08 - Start of evening three

0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening three

++HIGHLIGHTS FROM DNC PROGRAM:

==

A MORE PERFECT UNION

Welcome to Wisconsin

The Honorable Tony Evers

Governor of Wisconsin

==

A MORE PERFECT SOCIETY

Introduction

Kerry Washington

American actress

===

A More Perfect Union Means...Ending Gun Violence

“America Rising: March for our Lives”

Featuring activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, whose generation has risen up to say enough to gun violence.

==

Remarks

DeAndra Dycus

A mother whose son was left paralyzed by a stray bullet at the age of 13.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

A More Perfect Union...Means Tackling Climate Change

==

Remarks

The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham

Governor of New Mexico

==

The Biden Plan: Climate Change

A video focused on Joe Biden’s plan to combat climate change and secure a clean-energy future, narrated by an IBEW union worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

==

A Conversation with Young Climate Activists

Young organizers talk about how they’re taking control of their future, and why they need a president like Joe Biden who will work with them.

==

Performance

Billie Eilish

American singer-songwriter

==

A More Perfect Union...Means Keeping Immigrant Families Together

“A Letter to Trump on Immigration”

“Mr. President, you tore our world apart.”

==

Remarks

The Sanchez Family

Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, with her daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy.

==

Performance

Prince Royce

Dominican-American singer-songwriter

==

A More Perfect Union...Means Women Lead

America Rising: From Women’s Suffrage to the Women’s March

It has been 100 years this week since women won the right to vote, and they've been leading ever since.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Clinton

2016 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, New York

==

Remarks

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

==

Remarks

Mariska Hargitay

American actress and advocate

==

Ruth Glenn

CEO and President of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

==

Carly Dryden

At-Large Regional Advisor, “It’s On Us”

==

“When You See Something Wrong”

A video highlighting Joe Biden’s leadership on the Violence Against Women Act and its legacy.

==

A MORE PERFECT ECONOMY

Remarks

The Honorable Hilda Solis

Los Angeles County Supervisor

Former United States Secretary of Labor

==

“You Built America” - A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden

==

“America Recovering”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and U.S. Representative from Iowa Cindy Axne talk to small business owners in their communities about how they’re struggling in Donald Trump’s economy.

==

Remarks

The Honorable Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator, Massachusetts

==

MORE PERFECT LEADERSHIP

Remarks

The Honorable Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

==

Nominating Speech

Maya Harris, Meena Harris, and Ella Emhoff

==

Remarks

The Honorable Kamala Harris

2020 Democratic Nominee for Vice President of the United States

United States Senator, California

==

Performance

Jennifer Hudson

American singer and actress

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Captaron en video a dos miembros de la Unión Tepito torturando a comerciante en vecindad

El Irving, presunto integrante y líder de la organización criminal, fue arrestado el pasado martes 11 de agosto por elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana
Volcán de Colima: relámpagos de colores sorprendieron al iluminar la cima

Derivado de las fuertes lluvias generadas por Genevive, los destellos fueron espectaculares en medio de una tormenta eléctrica
“A ver si no sale embarazada”: Pati Chapoy se lanzó contra Belinda y sus días con Christian Nodal en la playa

La titular de Ventaneando lanzó un comentario mordaz a propósito de las vacaciones de la pareja de cantantes
CDMX: diputado de Morena presentó una iniciativa para prohibir la venta de comida “chatarra” a menores

De aprobarse dicha reforma, se trataría del tercer estado de la República en restringir el acceso de niños, niñas y adolescentes a alimentos y bebidas con alto contenido calórico y energético
Juan Guaidó convocó a todos los líderes de la oposición en Venezuela a “construir un Pacto Unitario” contra la dictadura de Maduro

"Hago especial énfasis en los liderazgos de personas cuyo compromiso respeto, a pesar de las diferencias que puedan existir en las formas", declaró el presidente encargado para definir en los próximos 10 días una ruta de protesta ante las elecciones legislativas que realizará el chavismo el 6 de diciembre
Emilio Lozoya denunció a Peña Nieto, Felipe Calderón, Carlos Salinas y otros por corrupción

El ex director de Pemex, en busca de reducir su propia sentencia, apuntó en su demanda de hechos contra una serie de políticos por estar involucrados en una serie de supuestos sobornos
Tunden en redes a Marta Lamas por esta frase:“Los hombres que van con trabajadoras sexuales son porque tienen esposas frígidas”

La activista dijo esta oración durante un debate que trataba el tema de trabajo sexual en México
Qué es y quiénes integran la Alianza Federalista

Actualmente está integrada por 12 gobernadores de oposición, aunque nació con tres integrantes del noreste del país
Coronavirus en México: muertos aumentan a 58,481 y contagios a 537,031

Desde San Luis Potosí, el subsecretario dará la actualización técnica de casos en el país
La Iglesia de Bolivia advirtió que “no hay garantías de una elección transparente con el actual padrón electoral”

Luego de los bloqueos provocados en todo el país por seguidores de Evo Morales, el presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal, Ricardo Centellas, sostuvo: “No es el momento para aprovecharse de la situación en beneficio de intereses personales y políticos"
Nuevo escándalo entre Neymar y Maluma: el video que habría provocado el cierre del Instagram del cantante

El brasileño está en pareja con Natalia Barulich, quien fue novia del cantante colombiano durante dos años
Así es como bandas de colombianos que roban casas se extendieron de la CDMX a otros estados

Son por lo menos 100 los detenidos en el último año por autoridades capitalinas, hombres y mujeres originarios del país sudamericano
