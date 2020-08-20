Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING-EUROPE

Por REUTERSAUG 20
20 de Agosto de 2020

WHO holds briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Europe

Start: 20 Aug 2020 09:03 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO will hold its regular virtual news briefing with Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, and technical experts. The briefing will present a short situation update on COVID-19 in the WHO European Region and answer media questions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Etileno XXI de Calderón a Peña Nieto: los detalles sobre 84 millones de pesos en sobornos, según Emilo Lozoya

Las controversias en el contrato de la planta habría sido de conocimiento de ambos ex presidentes, así como el dinero otorgado para su continuidad
Multarán a México Libre con 2.3 millones por aportaciones no identificadas

Las irregularidades fueron identificadas en seis de siete organizaciones que buscan ser partidos políticos
Supuesto pago de USD 100,000 a Miguel Barbosa no se menciona en la denuncia de Emilio Lozoya

Sin embargo, permanece un supuesto favor que hicieron al hermano del ahora gobernador de Puebla para evitar una "revuelta" en torno a la Reforma Energética
Kim Jong-un admitió “fallos” en su plan político y convocó para enero un congreso excepcional del Partido de los Trabajadores

Con un franqueza raramente utilizada por Pyongyang, esta sesión concluyó que “los objetivos para mejorar la situación económica del país fueron seriamente retrasados”
Livia Brito fue reemplazada en telenovela por esta actriz luego de agredir a un paparazzi

La telenovela "Te acuerdas de mí" ya tiene una protagonista; la cubana fue sustituida tras el escándalo que protagonizó en Cancún
Coronavirus en Alemania: 1.707 nuevos infectados en 24 horas, el número más alto desde abril

El país europeo registró 10 fallecimientos adicionales debido a la COVID-19, por lo cual ya son 9.253 las personas muertas desde el comienzo de la pandemia
López Obrador y dos gobernadores de Conago estuvieron sin cubrebocas discutiendo medidas contra el COVID-19

Los dos mandatarios estatales estuvieron enfermos de coronavirus en marzo
Carlos Salinas de Gortari en la denuncia de Emilio Lozoya: el cabildeo, la presión y los contratos millonarios para su hijo con Pemex

El ex presidente presionó por el pago de proyectos de uno de sus hijos
Billie Eilish: “Trump está destruyendo EEUU y todo lo que nos importa”

La joven artista ganadora del premio Grammy cantó una canción en el tercer día de la Convención Nacional Demócrata, en la que también se presentó el artista latino Prince Royce
Hijos de “El Chapo” Guzmán amenazan a expendios de Sinaloa para dominar la venta de cerveza

Los comerciantes fueron obligados a cerrar desde las 23:00 horas, mientras la organización criminal vende a casi el doble de su precio
En supuesto estado de ebriedad, así fue como el gobernador Francisco Servién habría exigido sobornos al ejecutivo federal

De acuerdo con Emilio Lozoya, la escena ocurrió en Houston y hay testigos que podrían corroborarlo ante un juez
Mike Pompeo advirtió a Rusia y China que no ignoren la reimposición de las sanciones de la ONU contra el régimen de Irán

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos se reunirá con autoridades de las Naciones Unidas para presentar una queja sobre el incumplimiento de Teherán de un acuerdo nuclear de 2015
