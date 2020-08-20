ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING-EUROPE

WHO holds briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Europe

Start: 20 Aug 2020 09:03 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO will hold its regular virtual news briefing with Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, and technical experts. The briefing will present a short situation update on COVID-19 in the WHO European Region and answer media questions.

