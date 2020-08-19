Miércoles 19 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS--

Por REUTERSAUG 19
14 de Agosto de 2020

Democrats gather online for second day of convention

Start: 19 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 03:12 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Democrats attending an online convention are expected to formally pick Joe Biden as their party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The main speakers on the second night of the convention include Joe Biden's wife, Jill, former President Bill Clinton, liberal firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party's 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry.

SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 19/08 - Start of evening two

0200 GMT APPROX - Jill Biden

0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening two

===

LEADERSHIP MATTERS

Call to Order

The Honorable Tom Barrett

Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

===

Credentials Committee Report

James Roosevelt Jr.

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Lorraine Miller

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

===

Rules Committee Report

The Honorable Barney Frank

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Maria Cardona

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

===

Platform Committee Report

Julie Chavez Rodriguez

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Dennis McDonough

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

===

THE LEADERS WE ARE

Introduction

Tracee Ellis Ross

American actress

We Respect the Constitution

===

Remarks

Sally Yates

Former Acting Attorney General of the United States

===

Remarks

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Minority Leader of the United States Senate

===

We Lead from the Oval Office

Remarks

Caroline Kennedy

Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

===

Remarks

The Honorable Jimmy Carter

39th President of the United States

Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady of the United States

===

Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States

===

THE LEADER WE NEED

Introduction

Tom Perez

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

===

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders

Bob King

Former President of the United Auto Workers

The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

===

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

===

Roll Call Across America

===

THE LEADERS WE ARE

We Take On the Toughest Challenges

Remarks

Ady Barkan

Progressive activist

===

THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS

Remarks

The Honorable John Kerry

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, Massachusetts

2004 Democratic Nominee for President

===

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

Former Second Lady of the United States

===

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Eiza González desapareció abruptamente de redes sociales luego de señalar a sus haters

En días pasados fue puesta en contra de Belinda, de quien compararon sus romances; la actriz señaló duramente a quienes la pusieron en competencia
Eiza González desapareció abruptamente de redes sociales luego de señalar a sus haters

En días pasados fue puesta en contra de Belinda, de quien compararon sus romances; la actriz señaló duramente a quienes la pusieron en competencia
Hija de Héctor Parra lo acusó de abuso sexual

Alexa acusó a su padre de haberla tocado indebidamente en repetidas ocasiones
Hija de Héctor Parra lo acusó de abuso sexual

Alexa acusó a su padre de haberla tocado indebidamente en repetidas ocasiones
Convención Nacional Demócrata: Jill Biden recordó la dura historia familiar de su esposo y aseguró que logrará “reunificar” a los estadounidenses

En su discurso, la ex segunda dama y profesora universitaria rememoró la historia de como conoció al candidato presidencial y la manera en que logró sobreponerse a la muerte de su primera esposa y dos de sus hijos. "Si le confiamos el país, hará por las familias lo que hizo por nosotros, unirnos", expresó
Convención Nacional Demócrata: Jill Biden recordó la dura historia familiar de su esposo y aseguró que logrará “reunificar” a los estadounidenses

En su discurso, la ex segunda dama y profesora universitaria rememoró la historia de como conoció al candidato presidencial y la manera en que logró sobreponerse a la muerte de su primera esposa y dos de sus hijos. "Si le confiamos el país, hará por las familias lo que hizo por nosotros, unirnos", expresó
Estos son los canales de contacto de la policía de la CDMX para hacer denuncias, quejas y sugerencias

A través de la Unidad de Contacto del Secretario, la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana se encarga de brindar atención personalizada a los ciudadanos de la capital del país
Estos son los canales de contacto de la policía de la CDMX para hacer denuncias, quejas y sugerencias

A través de la Unidad de Contacto del Secretario, la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana se encarga de brindar atención personalizada a los ciudadanos de la capital del país
Cofepris y Conadic estarían bajo el mando de López-Gatell, según proyecto de la Secretaría de Salud

Asimismo, se contemplan bajo la dirección del subsecretario, el Centro Nacional de Transfusión Sanguínea y los Servicios de Atención Psiquiátrica, entre otras unidades
Cofepris y Conadic estarían bajo el mando de López-Gatell, según proyecto de la Secretaría de Salud

Asimismo, se contemplan bajo la dirección del subsecretario, el Centro Nacional de Transfusión Sanguínea y los Servicios de Atención Psiquiátrica, entre otras unidades
Los cárteles “Nueva Generación”, las ‘franquicias’ locales de “El Mencho”

En varias ciudades clave para el tráfico de droga en México han aparecido grupos criminales locales que tienen vinculación y toman parte del nombre del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación
Los cárteles “Nueva Generación”, las ‘franquicias’ locales de “El Mencho”

En varias ciudades clave para el tráfico de droga en México han aparecido grupos criminales locales que tienen vinculación y toman parte del nombre del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación
La forma en la que Ana de Armas ha ayudado a Ben Affleck en su batalla contra el alcohol

La actriz también ha sido detallista con el actor, pues le regaló una motocicleta hecha especialmente para él
La forma en la que Ana de Armas ha ayudado a Ben Affleck en su batalla contra el alcohol

La actriz también ha sido detallista con el actor, pues le regaló una motocicleta hecha especialmente para él
SCJN rechazó amparo de Karime Macías, ex esposa de Javier Duarte, contra su extradición a México

La ex primera dama de Veracruz es acusada de utilizar al menos 112 millones de pesos del presupuesto de la entidad para su uso personal durante su gestión al frente del DIF
SCJN rechazó amparo de Karime Macías, ex esposa de Javier Duarte, contra su extradición a México

La ex primera dama de Veracruz es acusada de utilizar al menos 112 millones de pesos del presupuesto de la entidad para su uso personal durante su gestión al frente del DIF
Entre besos y arrumacos: Belinda y Christian Nodal disfrutan su romance en el mar

La pareja de cantautores se dieron un descanso para visitar la playa, donde se les ha visto muy románticos
Entre besos y arrumacos: Belinda y Christian Nodal disfrutan su romance en el mar

La pareja de cantautores se dieron un descanso para visitar la playa, donde se les ha visto muy románticos
Alfredo Juárez Díaz, alcalde de Matías Romero en Oaxaca, falleció por COVID -19

Ingresó desde el pasado 23 de julio al Hospital COVID de Juchitán de donde fue dado de alta el anterior fin de semana
Alfredo Juárez Díaz, alcalde de Matías Romero en Oaxaca, falleció por COVID -19

Ingresó desde el pasado 23 de julio al Hospital COVID de Juchitán de donde fue dado de alta el anterior fin de semana
Cuándo y a qué hora se podrá ver la “Luna negra”

El fenómeno astronómico también es conocido como la segunda luna nueva del mes
Cuándo y a qué hora se podrá ver la “Luna negra”

El fenómeno astronómico también es conocido como la segunda luna nueva del mes
El Auditorio Nacional reabrirá sus taquilllas después de cinco meses para atender reembolsos

Este centro cultural ha tenido que posponer varios eventos y cancelar otros por la pandemia
El Auditorio Nacional reabrirá sus taquilllas después de cinco meses para atender reembolsos

Este centro cultural ha tenido que posponer varios eventos y cancelar otros por la pandemia
