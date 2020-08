ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/GERMANY MERKEL

Merkel speaks to reporters after EU leaders summit on Belarus

Start: 19 Aug 2020 13:50 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 15:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BELARUS-ELECTION/EU EVENT . PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters after EU leaders held a video summit on the situation in Belarus.

SCHEDULE:

1400 GMT APPROX - Merkel briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com