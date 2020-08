ADVISORY 3063-MALI-SECURITY/KEITA

Mali's President Keita resigns after military mutiny

Start: 19 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 00:36 GMT

KATI, MALI - Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on Tuesday (August 18) he was resigning and dissolving parliament, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him and top officials from his government.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE MALI

DIGITAL: NO USE MALI

Source: ORTM

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location: Mali

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com