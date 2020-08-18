ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IOWA

Trump participates in disaster briefing in Iowa
Start: 18 Aug 2020 16:15 GMT
End: 18 Aug 2020 17:15 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The president travels to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to participate in an Iowa disaster recovery briefing in the wake of the recent derecho that caused extensive damage. Afterwards, Trump heads to Yuma, Arizona, to deliver remarks on immigration and border security.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS