ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE-DEMOCRATS

Hoyer, Democrats discuss plan to protect postal service
Start: 18 Aug 2020 18:00 GMT
End: 18 Aug 2020 19:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - House Major Leader Steny Hoyer, Senators Van Hollen and Warner and others other hold a newser on the importance of the Postal Service and the upcoming House session to vote on legislation protecting the mail system.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS