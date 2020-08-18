ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Por REUTERSAUG 18
14 de Agosto de 2020

Democrats gather online for second day of convention

Start: 19 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

ONLINE - Democrats attending an online convention are expected to formally pick Joe Biden as their party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The main speakers on the second night of the convention include Joe Biden's wife, Jill, former President Bill Clinton, liberal firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party's 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry.

0100 GMT 19/08 - Start of evening two

0200 GMT APPROX - Jill Biden

0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening two

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Juan Guaidó denunció las intenciones de Maduro en las elecciones legislativas: “La dictadura quiere usurpar el Parlamento Nacional”

El presidente encargado de Venezuela se refirió a los comicios previstos por el chavismo para diciembre. También opinó del caso Alex Saab y del oro en el Banco de Londres
El presidente encargado de Venezuela se refirió a los comicios previstos por el chavismo para diciembre. También opinó del caso Alex Saab y del oro en el Banco de Londres
Una encuesta reveló que casi la mitad de los adolescentes sufre o comete acosos en sus relaciones románticas

El 48% identificó situaciones de las que había sido víctima, analizó un estudio de la Universidad de Boston. Pero la cifra de los perpetradores también es muy alta
El 48% identificó situaciones de las que había sido víctima, analizó un estudio de la Universidad de Boston. Pero la cifra de los perpetradores también es muy alta
Tercera edición de Israel Summit 2020: movilidad, vehículos autónomos, datos y Jerusalén como ecosistema emprendedor

Durante una hora, 3 jóvenes sub 35 contaron sus experiencias de innovación. La app israelí Moovit y la adquisición de Intel, robotaxis, data science y red de subcomunidades para emprender en HiTech.
Durante una hora, 3 jóvenes sub 35 contaron sus experiencias de innovación. La app israelí Moovit y la adquisición de Intel, robotaxis, data science y red de subcomunidades para emprender en HiTech.
Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos comenzaron sus maniobras militares conjuntas anuales

Los ejercicios habían sido aplazados por la pandemia de coronavirus y se realizarán hasta el 28 de agosto. Mientras tanto, Corea del Norte se prepara para una reunión plenaria de su comité central y se esperan decisiones "fuertes"
Los ejercicios habían sido aplazados por la pandemia de coronavirus y se realizarán hasta el 28 de agosto. Mientras tanto, Corea del Norte se prepara para una reunión plenaria de su comité central y se esperan decisiones "fuertes"
La Unión León y Los Durango, los grupos que estarían aliados al CJNG para controlar los dominios del “Marro”

El objetivo sería mantener un corredor en los municipios que eran controlados por el Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima
El objetivo sería mantener un corredor en los municipios que eran controlados por el Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima
De ser pretendido por el Real Madrid a posible fichaje del Barcelona: el futbolista que quiere Koeman para reforzar al equipo

El joven mediocampista estuvo en la mira del cuadro merengue durante casi dos temporadas. Ahora podría llegar al conjunto culé
El joven mediocampista estuvo en la mira del cuadro merengue durante casi dos temporadas. Ahora podría llegar al conjunto culé
Un funcionario explicó la cruel manipulación del servicio forense venezolano sobre los militares muertos durante la Operación Gedeón

Los familiares de los desaparecidos y presuntos fallecidos trataron de recuperar los cuerpos de sus seres queridos. Pero se montó una estrategia para evitar que los reconocieran y luego enterrarlos en fosas comunes
Los familiares de los desaparecidos y presuntos fallecidos trataron de recuperar los cuerpos de sus seres queridos. Pero se montó una estrategia para evitar que los reconocieran y luego enterrarlos en fosas comunes
Paris Saint Germain y RB Leipzig definen al primer finalista de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El millonario proyecto qatarí que encabezan Neymar y Mbappé se mide al sólido y joven equipo alemán que es dirigido por Julian Nagelsmann
El millonario proyecto qatarí que encabezan Neymar y Mbappé se mide al sólido y joven equipo alemán que es dirigido por Julian Nagelsmann
Políticos LGBTQ harán historia en la segunda noche de la convención demócrata

Además del ex precandidato presidencial Pete Buttigieg, la senadora Tammy Baldwin y la representante estatal de Virginia Danica Roem, fueron elegidos para el discurso principal tres estrellas en ascenso: Malcolm Kenyatta, Sam Park y Robert García
Además del ex precandidato presidencial Pete Buttigieg, la senadora Tammy Baldwin y la representante estatal de Virginia Danica Roem, fueron elegidos para el discurso principal tres estrellas en ascenso: Malcolm Kenyatta, Sam Park y Robert García
Así contestó España a López Obrador por la comparación de la pandemia entre ambos países

"Nos ha ido mejor" , declaró el presidente de México al comparar a las dos naciones en su conferencia matutina
"Nos ha ido mejor" , declaró el presidente de México al comparar a las dos naciones en su conferencia matutina
Denuncia de Emilio Lozoya revelaría la entrega de 80 mdp a siete ex legisladores para la Reforma Energética

El ex director de Pemex asegura contar con acuses de recibido y un video que podrían verificar la veracidad de sus acusaciones.
El ex director de Pemex asegura contar con acuses de recibido y un video que podrían verificar la veracidad de sus acusaciones.
Donald Trump prometió créditos fiscales a empresas que trasladen sus instalaciones manufactureras al país desde China

El mandatario estadounidense dijo a sus partidarios que su gobierno también podría quitar contratos federales a firmas que subcontraten la fuerza laboral al país asiático
El mandatario estadounidense dijo a sus partidarios que su gobierno también podría quitar contratos federales a firmas que subcontraten la fuerza laboral al país asiático
