Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --updated with speakers--

Por REUTERSAUG 18
14 de Agosto de 2020

Democrats gather online for opening day of convention

Start: 18 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 01:41 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ADDITION TO SCHEDULE AT 0226GMT - GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER, PHILONISE FLOYD, SPEAKS. FOLLOWED BY MOMENT OF SILENCE

-- THIS LIVE EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED ON RLS FOR CARRIE LAM'S HONG KONG NEWS CONFERENCE 0130-0200GMT APPROX

===

ONLINE - Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination.

++SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 18/08 - Start of evening one

0300 GMT 18/08 - Conclusion of evening one

Introduction

Eva Longoria

American actress

“We the People” Gavel In

Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Call to Order

The Honorable Bennie Thompson

Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem

A multicultural choir performing virtually with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Invocation

Reverend Gabriel Salguero

President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition

Co-lead pastor of The Lamb’s Church in New York, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Gwen Moore

Sergeant-at-Arms of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin

WE THE PEOPLE DEMANDING RACIAL JUSTICE

Remarks

The Honorable Muriel Bowser

Mayor of Washington, D.C.

0226GMT - GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER, PHILONISE FLOYD, SPEAKS. FOLLOWED BY MOMENT OF SILENCE

Performance

Leon Bridges

American singer

“The Path Forward”: A Conversation with Vice President Biden on Racial Justice

Vice President Biden engages with, and listens to, social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward towards equality, fairness, and justice for all.

Remarks

The Honorable James Clyburn

House Democratic Whip

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19

Remarks

The Honorable Andrew Cuomo

Governor of the State of New York

Remarks

Kristin Urquiza

A woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19.

A Conversation with Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines

A conversation with a doctor, paramedic, and two nurses on the front lines of this pandemic about what they’ve endured, and what’s at stake in this election for America’s essential medical workers.

Introduction of Performer

The Honorable Sara Gideon

Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Performance

Maggie Rogers

American singer-songwriter

Remarks

The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of the State of Michigan

WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY

Remarks

The Honorable Christine Whitman

Former Governor of New Jersey

Meg Whitman

Former CEO of Hewlett Packard

The Honorable Susan Molinari

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

The Honorable John Kasich

Former Governor of the State of Ohio

Remarks

The Honorable Doug Jones

United States Senator, Alabama

Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator, Nevada

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota

“United We Stand”

Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president of the United States will come together once again to talk about why they ran, what they’re fighting for, and why they believe Joe Biden will bring the nation together, move the nation out of crisis and chaos, and move us forward —featuring Vice Presidential Nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang.

WE THE PEOPLE RECOVERING

Remarks

The Honorable Cedric Richmond

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana

Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont

WE THE PEOPLE RISE

Keynote Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

Performance

Billy Porter and Steven Stills

American singer-songwriters

Benediction

Reverend Dr. Jerry Young

18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Igual que en Oaxaca: Tabasco prohíbe la venta de comida chatarra a niños

Igual que en Oaxaca: Tabasco prohíbe la venta de comida chatarra a niños

El congreso local aprobó el dictamen presentado por el gobernador Adán Augusto López
El congreso local aprobó el dictamen presentado por el gobernador Adán Augusto López

Igual que en Oaxaca: Tabasco prohíbe la venta de comida chatarra a niños

Igual que en Oaxaca: Tabasco prohíbe la venta de comida chatarra a niños

El congreso local aprobó el dictamen presentado por el gobernador Adán Augusto López
El congreso local aprobó el dictamen presentado por el gobernador Adán Augusto López

Miguel Bosé convocó a una marcha en contra del uso de cubrebocas y no asistió

Miguel Bosé convocó a una marcha en contra del uso de cubrebocas y no asistió

El cantante fue el blanco de críticas por el contexto de la enfermedad y con su falta de congruencia
El cantante fue el blanco de críticas por el contexto de la enfermedad y con su falta de congruencia

Miguel Bosé convocó a una marcha en contra del uso de cubrebocas y no asistió

Miguel Bosé convocó a una marcha en contra del uso de cubrebocas y no asistió

El cantante fue el blanco de críticas por el contexto de la enfermedad y con su falta de congruencia
El cantante fue el blanco de críticas por el contexto de la enfermedad y con su falta de congruencia

Cese en el gobierno de Querétaro y una “reivindicación histórica”, reacciones a video sobre posible soborno en caso Lozoya

Cese en el gobierno de Querétaro y una “reivindicación histórica”, reacciones a video sobre posible soborno en caso Lozoya

Las imágenes de dos ex funcionarios del Senado recibiendo fajos de dinero de parte de un supuesto trabajador de Pemex provocó un sismo político que promete réplicas aún más poderosas
Las imágenes de dos ex funcionarios del Senado recibiendo fajos de dinero de parte de un supuesto trabajador de Pemex provocó un sismo político que promete réplicas aún más poderosas

Cese en el gobierno de Querétaro y una “reivindicación histórica”, reacciones a video sobre posible soborno en caso Lozoya

Cese en el gobierno de Querétaro y una “reivindicación histórica”, reacciones a video sobre posible soborno en caso Lozoya

Las imágenes de dos ex funcionarios del Senado recibiendo fajos de dinero de parte de un supuesto trabajador de Pemex provocó un sismo político que promete réplicas aún más poderosas
Las imágenes de dos ex funcionarios del Senado recibiendo fajos de dinero de parte de un supuesto trabajador de Pemex provocó un sismo político que promete réplicas aún más poderosas

Los 28, el escuadrón de la muerte que envió el CJNG a la caza de los hijos del “Chapo”

Los 28, el escuadrón de la muerte que envió el CJNG a la caza de los hijos del “Chapo”

La organización criminal había sido contratada inicialmente por Los Dámasos, pero después de que sus líderes cayeron en manos de la Justicia, fueron reagrupados por “el Mencho” para cumplir con su tarea inicial
La organización criminal había sido contratada inicialmente por Los Dámasos, pero después de que sus líderes cayeron en manos de la Justicia, fueron reagrupados por “el Mencho” para cumplir con su tarea inicial

Los 28, el escuadrón de la muerte que envió el CJNG a la caza de los hijos del “Chapo”

Los 28, el escuadrón de la muerte que envió el CJNG a la caza de los hijos del “Chapo”

La organización criminal había sido contratada inicialmente por Los Dámasos, pero después de que sus líderes cayeron en manos de la Justicia, fueron reagrupados por “el Mencho” para cumplir con su tarea inicial
La organización criminal había sido contratada inicialmente por Los Dámasos, pero después de que sus líderes cayeron en manos de la Justicia, fueron reagrupados por “el Mencho” para cumplir con su tarea inicial

AMLOver de corazón: compararon el romance de Belinda con su apoyo al presidente de México

AMLOver de corazón: compararon el romance de Belinda con su apoyo al presidente de México

La cantante participó activamente en la campaña presidencial de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, hecho que los cibernautas han relacionado con el noviazgo que hoy sostiene con Christian Nodal
La cantante participó activamente en la campaña presidencial de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, hecho que los cibernautas han relacionado con el noviazgo que hoy sostiene con Christian Nodal

AMLOver de corazón: compararon el romance de Belinda con su apoyo al presidente de México

AMLOver de corazón: compararon el romance de Belinda con su apoyo al presidente de México

La cantante participó activamente en la campaña presidencial de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, hecho que los cibernautas han relacionado con el noviazgo que hoy sostiene con Christian Nodal
La cantante participó activamente en la campaña presidencial de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, hecho que los cibernautas han relacionado con el noviazgo que hoy sostiene con Christian Nodal

SEP Aprende en Casa II: programación de educación especial e inicial está dirigida a madres y padres de familia

SEP Aprende en Casa II: programación de educación especial e inicial está dirigida a madres y padres de familia

Alumnos de preescolar y primero de primaria recibirán lecciones sobre educación socioemocional, pensamiento matemático y educación física, entre otras
Alumnos de preescolar y primero de primaria recibirán lecciones sobre educación socioemocional, pensamiento matemático y educación física, entre otras

SEP Aprende en Casa II: programación de educación especial e inicial está dirigida a madres y padres de familia

SEP Aprende en Casa II: programación de educación especial e inicial está dirigida a madres y padres de familia

Alumnos de preescolar y primero de primaria recibirán lecciones sobre educación socioemocional, pensamiento matemático y educación física, entre otras
Alumnos de preescolar y primero de primaria recibirán lecciones sobre educación socioemocional, pensamiento matemático y educación física, entre otras

Cómo funciona el botón de seguridad de Cabify que conecta directo al 911

Cómo funciona el botón de seguridad de Cabify que conecta directo al 911

Con un solo paso, se puede alertar directo a la empresa o a la seguridad pública. Con esto sebusca reforzar la seguridad de los pasajeros y conductores. Además, detecta zonas peligrosas gracias a su algoritmo antifraude
Con un solo paso, se puede alertar directo a la empresa o a la seguridad pública. Con esto sebusca reforzar la seguridad de los pasajeros y conductores. Además, detecta zonas peligrosas gracias a su algoritmo antifraude

Cómo funciona el botón de seguridad de Cabify que conecta directo al 911

Cómo funciona el botón de seguridad de Cabify que conecta directo al 911

Con un solo paso, se puede alertar directo a la empresa o a la seguridad pública. Con esto sebusca reforzar la seguridad de los pasajeros y conductores. Además, detecta zonas peligrosas gracias a su algoritmo antifraude
Con un solo paso, se puede alertar directo a la empresa o a la seguridad pública. Con esto sebusca reforzar la seguridad de los pasajeros y conductores. Además, detecta zonas peligrosas gracias a su algoritmo antifraude

Horas de terror en comunidades de Aldama, Chiapas, registraron 26 ataques armados de presuntos paramilitares

Horas de terror en comunidades de Aldama, Chiapas, registraron 26 ataques armados de presuntos paramilitares

Se trata de otro evento relacionado con la disputa territorial por 60 hectáreas de colindancia, cuyo antecedente tienen cuatro décadas; las autoridades no han informado intervención alguna
Se trata de otro evento relacionado con la disputa territorial por 60 hectáreas de colindancia, cuyo antecedente tienen cuatro décadas; las autoridades no han informado intervención alguna

Horas de terror en comunidades de Aldama, Chiapas, registraron 26 ataques armados de presuntos paramilitares

Horas de terror en comunidades de Aldama, Chiapas, registraron 26 ataques armados de presuntos paramilitares

Se trata de otro evento relacionado con la disputa territorial por 60 hectáreas de colindancia, cuyo antecedente tienen cuatro décadas; las autoridades no han informado intervención alguna
Se trata de otro evento relacionado con la disputa territorial por 60 hectáreas de colindancia, cuyo antecedente tienen cuatro décadas; las autoridades no han informado intervención alguna

COVID-19 en México: suman 525,733 casos confirmados y 57,023 defunciones

COVID-19 en México: suman 525,733 casos confirmados y 57,023 defunciones

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer el saldo de muertes y contagios positivos en el país para este lunes 17 de agosto
La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer el saldo de muertes y contagios positivos en el país para este lunes 17 de agosto

COVID-19 en México: suman 525,733 casos confirmados y 57,023 defunciones

COVID-19 en México: suman 525,733 casos confirmados y 57,023 defunciones

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer el saldo de muertes y contagios positivos en el país para este lunes 17 de agosto
La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer el saldo de muertes y contagios positivos en el país para este lunes 17 de agosto

Iván Duque pidió a la región mantener “una voz clara y firme” frente a la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

Iván Duque pidió a la región mantener “una voz clara y firme” frente a la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

El presidente colombiano se reunió en Bogotá con Robert O´Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional de Donald Trump, y otros funcionarios estadounidenses. Confirmó el respaldo a la candidatura de Claver-Carone para presidir el BID y remarcó la cooperación bilateral entre ambos países
El presidente colombiano se reunió en Bogotá con Robert O´Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional de Donald Trump, y otros funcionarios estadounidenses. Confirmó el respaldo a la candidatura de Claver-Carone para presidir el BID y remarcó la cooperación bilateral entre ambos países

Iván Duque pidió a la región mantener “una voz clara y firme” frente a la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

Iván Duque pidió a la región mantener “una voz clara y firme” frente a la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

El presidente colombiano se reunió en Bogotá con Robert O´Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional de Donald Trump, y otros funcionarios estadounidenses. Confirmó el respaldo a la candidatura de Claver-Carone para presidir el BID y remarcó la cooperación bilateral entre ambos países
El presidente colombiano se reunió en Bogotá con Robert O´Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional de Donald Trump, y otros funcionarios estadounidenses. Confirmó el respaldo a la candidatura de Claver-Carone para presidir el BID y remarcó la cooperación bilateral entre ambos países

Joven estadounidense apareció muerta en Matamoros; sus asesinos le quitaron los dientes

Joven estadounidense apareció muerta en Matamoros; sus asesinos le quitaron los dientes

El asesinato ocurrió un día después de que la madre de Lizbeth Flores reportara su desaparición ante el Departamento de Policía de Brownsville, Texas
El asesinato ocurrió un día después de que la madre de Lizbeth Flores reportara su desaparición ante el Departamento de Policía de Brownsville, Texas

Joven estadounidense apareció muerta en Matamoros; sus asesinos le quitaron los dientes

Joven estadounidense apareció muerta en Matamoros; sus asesinos le quitaron los dientes

El asesinato ocurrió un día después de que la madre de Lizbeth Flores reportara su desaparición ante el Departamento de Policía de Brownsville, Texas
El asesinato ocurrió un día después de que la madre de Lizbeth Flores reportara su desaparición ante el Departamento de Policía de Brownsville, Texas

El Niño Verde y Eva Cadena: otros videoescándalos de la vida política en México

El Niño Verde y Eva Cadena: otros videoescándalos de la vida política en México

Estos casos suelen captar la atención de los ciudadanos, pues demuestran supuestos actos de corrupción en la cúpula política nacional
Estos casos suelen captar la atención de los ciudadanos, pues demuestran supuestos actos de corrupción en la cúpula política nacional

El Niño Verde y Eva Cadena: otros videoescándalos de la vida política en México

El Niño Verde y Eva Cadena: otros videoescándalos de la vida política en México

Estos casos suelen captar la atención de los ciudadanos, pues demuestran supuestos actos de corrupción en la cúpula política nacional
Estos casos suelen captar la atención de los ciudadanos, pues demuestran supuestos actos de corrupción en la cúpula política nacional
MAS NOTICIAS