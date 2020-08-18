ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --updated with speakers

Democrats gather online for opening day of convention

Start: 18 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 01:41 GMT

ADDITION TO SCHEDULE AT 0226GMT - GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER, PHILONISE FLOYD, SPEAKS. FOLLOWED BY MOMENT OF SILENCE

ONLINE - Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination.

Introduction

Eva Longoria

American actress

“We the People” Gavel In

Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Call to Order

The Honorable Bennie Thompson

Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem

A multicultural choir performing virtually with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Invocation

Reverend Gabriel Salguero

President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition

Co-lead pastor of The Lamb’s Church in New York, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Gwen Moore

Sergeant-at-Arms of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin

WE THE PEOPLE DEMANDING RACIAL JUSTICE

Remarks

The Honorable Muriel Bowser

Mayor of Washington, D.C.

0226GMT - GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER, PHILONISE FLOYD, SPEAKS. FOLLOWED BY MOMENT OF SILENCE

Performance

Leon Bridges

American singer

“The Path Forward”: A Conversation with Vice President Biden on Racial Justice

Vice President Biden engages with, and listens to, social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward towards equality, fairness, and justice for all.

Remarks

The Honorable James Clyburn

House Democratic Whip

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19

Remarks

The Honorable Andrew Cuomo

Governor of the State of New York

Remarks

Kristin Urquiza

A woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19.

A Conversation with Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines

A conversation with a doctor, paramedic, and two nurses on the front lines of this pandemic about what they’ve endured, and what’s at stake in this election for America’s essential medical workers.

Introduction of Performer

The Honorable Sara Gideon

Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Performance

Maggie Rogers

American singer-songwriter

Remarks

The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of the State of Michigan

WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY

Remarks

The Honorable Christine Whitman

Former Governor of New Jersey

Meg Whitman

Former CEO of Hewlett Packard

The Honorable Susan Molinari

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

The Honorable John Kasich

Former Governor of the State of Ohio

Remarks

The Honorable Doug Jones

United States Senator, Alabama

Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator, Nevada

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota

“United We Stand”

Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president of the United States will come together once again to talk about why they ran, what they’re fighting for, and why they believe Joe Biden will bring the nation together, move the nation out of crisis and chaos, and move us forward —featuring Vice Presidential Nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang.

WE THE PEOPLE RECOVERING

Remarks

The Honorable Cedric Richmond

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana

Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont

WE THE PEOPLE RISE

Keynote Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

Performance

Billy Porter and Steven Stills

American singer-songwriters

Benediction

Reverend Dr. Jerry Young

18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA

