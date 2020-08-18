Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS--

Por REUTERSAUG 18
14 de Agosto de 2020

Democrats gather online for second day of convention

Start: 19 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Democrats attending an online convention are expected to formally pick Joe Biden as their party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The main speakers on the second night of the convention include Joe Biden's wife, Jill, former President Bill Clinton, liberal firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party's 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry.

SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 19/08 - Start of evening two

0200 GMT APPROX - Jill Biden

0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening two

===

LEADERSHIP MATTERS

Call to Order

The Honorable Tom Barrett

Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

===

Credentials Committee Report

James Roosevelt Jr.

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Lorraine Miller

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

===

Rules Committee Report

The Honorable Barney Frank

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Maria Cardona

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

===

Platform Committee Report

Julie Chavez Rodriguez

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Dennis McDonough

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

===

THE LEADERS WE ARE

Introduction

Tracee Ellis Ross

American actress

We Respect the Constitution

===

Remarks

Sally Yates

Former Acting Attorney General of the United States

===

Remarks

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Minority Leader of the United States Senate

===

We Lead from the Oval Office

Remarks

Caroline Kennedy

Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

===

Remarks

The Honorable Jimmy Carter

39th President of the United States

Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady of the United States

===

Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States

===

THE LEADER WE NEED

Introduction

Tom Perez

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

===

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders

Bob King

Former President of the United Auto Workers

The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

===

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

===

Roll Call Across America

===

THE LEADERS WE ARE

We Take On the Toughest Challenges

Remarks

Ady Barkan

Progressive activist

===

THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS

Remarks

The Honorable John Kerry

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, Massachusetts

2004 Democratic Nominee for President

===

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

Former Second Lady of the United States

===

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

