ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS

Democrats gather online for second day of convention
Start: 19 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 19 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT
ONLINE - Democrats attending an online convention are expected to formally pick Joe Biden as their party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The main speakers on the second night of the convention include Joe Biden's wife, Jill, former President Bill Clinton, liberal firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party's 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry.
SCHEDULE:
0100 GMT 19/08 - Start of evening two
0200 GMT APPROX - Jill Biden
0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening two
===
LEADERSHIP MATTERS
Call to Order
The Honorable Tom Barrett
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
===
Credentials Committee Report
James Roosevelt Jr.
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Lorraine Miller
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
===
Rules Committee Report
The Honorable Barney Frank
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Maria Cardona
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
===
Platform Committee Report
Julie Chavez Rodriguez
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Dennis McDonough
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
===
THE LEADERS WE ARE
Introduction
Tracee Ellis Ross
American actress
We Respect the Constitution
===
Remarks
Sally Yates
Former Acting Attorney General of the United States
===
Remarks
The Honorable Charles Schumer
Minority Leader of the United States Senate
===
We Lead from the Oval Office
Remarks
Caroline Kennedy
Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy
===
Remarks
The Honorable Jimmy Carter
39th President of the United States
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady of the United States
===
Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States
===
THE LEADER WE NEED
Introduction
Tom Perez
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
===
Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders
Bob King
Former President of the United Auto Workers
The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
===
Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware
===
Roll Call Across America
===
THE LEADERS WE ARE
We Take On the Toughest Challenges
Remarks
Ady Barkan
Progressive activist
===
THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS
Remarks
The Honorable John Kerry
Former United States Secretary of State
Former United States Senator, Massachusetts
2004 Democratic Nominee for President
===
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
Former Second Lady of the United States
===
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter
