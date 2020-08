Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman expected in Barcelona

Start: 18 Aug 2020 15:16 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 15:23 GMT

BARCELONA - View of Barcelona airport as Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is likely to arrive among Spanish media reports of his imminent unveiling as new Barca coach.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com