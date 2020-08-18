ADVISORY LEBANON-TRIBUNAL/HARIRI

Tribunal issues judgement in Hariri assassination case
Start: 18 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT
End: 18 Aug 2020 14:31 GMT
THIS EVENT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 7
==
THE HAGUE - The United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal will hand down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT APPROX - Arrivals at court (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)
0845GMT - Reuters camera will be inside the court for the start of the trial before it has to leave. (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
0900-1030GMT - Tribunal starts (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)
1030-1130GMT - Exterior of court as court takes lunch break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
1130-1300GMT - Second session (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)
1300-1330GMT - Exterior of court as court takes break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
1330-1500GMT - Third session - Judgement to handed down (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)
1500GMT - Reactions outside the court including Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com