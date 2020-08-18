Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-TRIBUNAL/HARIRI

Por REUTERSAUG 18
6 de Agosto de 2020

Tribunal issues judgement in Hariri assassination case

Start: 18 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 14:31 GMT

THIS EVENT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 7

==

THE HAGUE - The United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal will hand down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT APPROX - Arrivals at court (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

0845GMT - Reuters camera will be inside the court for the start of the trial before it has to leave. (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0900-1030GMT - Tribunal starts (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1030-1130GMT - Exterior of court as court takes lunch break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1130-1300GMT - Second session (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1300-1330GMT - Exterior of court as court takes break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1330-1500GMT - Third session - Judgement to handed down (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1500GMT - Reactions outside the court including Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Salim Ayyash, miembro del grupo terrorista Hezbollah, fue declarado culpable del asesinato del ex primer ministro libanés Rafik Hariri

El tribunal respaldado por la ONU consideró probada la participación del condenado en la conspiración para el magnicidio que le costó la vida al líder político y a otras 21 personas en Beirut en febrero de 2005. Hubo tres absueltos
El tribunal respaldado por la ONU consideró probada la participación del condenado en la conspiración para el magnicidio que le costó la vida al líder político y a otras 21 personas en Beirut en febrero de 2005. Hubo tres absueltos
Entre despidos y contrataciones: así comenzó la “amplia reestructuración” del Barcelona tras la humillante derrota contra el Bayern Múnich

Un histórico entrenador, la renovación de la plantilla y una nueva dirigencia conformarán un renacer en el mundo azulgrana
Un histórico entrenador, la renovación de la plantilla y una nueva dirigencia conformarán un renacer en el mundo azulgrana
Barcelona anunció la salida del director deportivo Éric Abidal en medio de la crisis

El francés se despidió del Barça tras la goleada contra el Bayern Múnich por los cuartos de final de la Champions League. Su partida se suma a la de Quique Setién
El francés se despidió del Barça tras la goleada contra el Bayern Múnich por los cuartos de final de la Champions League. Su partida se suma a la de Quique Setién
El gol de Riquelme por la Champions League que el Barcelona compartió en las redes

Román fue clave para la clasificación a la fase de grupos del Barça en 2002. En el festejo hizo el ademán característico del Topo Gigio
Román fue clave para la clasificación a la fase de grupos del Barça en 2002. En el festejo hizo el ademán característico del Topo Gigio
“Ayer fue el día cero” del proyecto de la vacuna para Latinoamérica: Marcelo Ebrard dio detalles de lo acordado en CELAC

El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores reiteró ante los representantes de 19 naciones que el acceso será equitativo y gratuito a la vacuna
El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores reiteró ante los representantes de 19 naciones que el acceso será equitativo y gratuito a la vacuna
El dramático e íntimo testimonio de Sharon Stone sobre los estragos que causó el coronavirus en su familia

La actriz de 62 años reveló que su abuela y su madrina murieron por el Covid-19 y su hermana está grave. Destacó que los países con mujeres en el poder han tenido una mejor respuesta ante la pandemia y dejó una dura frase sobre Donald Trump de cara a las elecciones
La actriz de 62 años reveló que su abuela y su madrina murieron por el Covid-19 y su hermana está grave. Destacó que los países con mujeres en el poder han tenido una mejor respuesta ante la pandemia y dejó una dura frase sobre Donald Trump de cara a las elecciones
Quiénes son los cuatro panistas salpicados por los videoescándalos

Guillermo Gutiérrez Badillo y Rafael Caraveo sostuvieron relaciones laborales con el gobernador de Querétaro Francisco Domínguez y el ex senador Luis Lavalle, respectivamente
Guillermo Gutiérrez Badillo y Rafael Caraveo sostuvieron relaciones laborales con el gobernador de Querétaro Francisco Domínguez y el ex senador Luis Lavalle, respectivamente
Arrestaron en Brasil al violador que dejó embarazada a su sobrina de 10 años

El gobernador del estado de Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, adelantó que la detención del tío de la menor se produjo esta madrugada. Activistas en contra de la interrupción de la gestación le gritaron "asesina" a la víctima del abuso sexual
El gobernador del estado de Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, adelantó que la detención del tío de la menor se produjo esta madrugada. Activistas en contra de la interrupción de la gestación le gritaron "asesina" a la víctima del abuso sexual
Ahora fue Belinda sin Christian Nodal: así se llevó la noche de “La Voz México” junto a María José

Así se conformaron los equipos para la recta final del reality show
Así se conformaron los equipos para la recta final del reality show
“La inmundicia que imperaba”: López Obrador mostró el video de empleados del Senado recibiendo dinero

El presidente mostró en su conferencia de prensa el video donde un presunto funcionario de Pemex entrega sobornos
El presidente mostró en su conferencia de prensa el video donde un presunto funcionario de Pemex entrega sobornos
“Extraño más las hamburguesas”: un ex novio de Belinda dijo que no la echa de menos y aconsejó a Christian Nodal

El cirujano plástico Ben Talei se refirió al reciente romance de la cantante
El cirujano plástico Ben Talei se refirió al reciente romance de la cantante
En el primer semestre del año se incrementó el número de decesos en las cárceles del país

El OADPRS reportó 464 fallecimientos de enero a junio del 2020, mientras que en el mismo lapso del 2019 fueron 191
El OADPRS reportó 464 fallecimientos de enero a junio del 2020, mientras que en el mismo lapso del 2019 fueron 191
