ADVISORY LEBANON-TRIBUNAL/HARIRI-BEIRUT-MORNING

Por REUTERSAUG 18
17 de Agosto de 2020

View of Rafik al-Hariri's burial site in central Beirut

Start: 18 Aug 2020 06:44 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

MARTYR SQUARE, BEIRUT - More than 15 years since Lebanon's Rafik al-Hariri was killed by a massive bomb blast in Beirut, the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal into his assassination is due today (August 18) as the country reels from the aftermath of an even bigger explosion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Iván Duque confirmó el apoyo de Colombia a Mauricio Claver-Carone para presidir el BID

El mandatario colombiano afirmó que se trata de una decisión de reciprocidad porque EEUU históricamente ha apoyado al país cafetero en organismos internacionales y porque la candidatura tiene una agenda clara
Vincularon a proceso al primero de los 19 ex funcionarios de la Policía Federal acusados de desvio de recursos

Entre los otros acusados se encuentra Jesús Orta, jefe de la dependencia en la Ciudad de México
Huracán “Genevieve” se intensificó a categoría 2 en el pacífico mexicano

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional señaló que se esperan lluvias intensas, de 75 a 150 milímetros, en Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sinaloa y Veracruz
Músico, youtuber, actor y árbitro de futbol: él fue Héctor Mickeith “Juanito Sirenita”

La estrella de las redes sociales falleció este lunes a los 25 años; entre su trayectoria se destacan distintas disciplinas
Personal de Salud tomará en los hogares muestras de sangre para encuesta ENSANUT-COVID19

El estudio tiene el objetivo de evaluar la generación de anticuerpos contra el virus SARS-CoV-2 en la población mexicana
CNDH admitió queja de la oposición contra actuación de Hugo López-Gatell y gobierno de AMLO ante el COVID-19

Ahora, la Secretaría de Salud tendrá que argumentar a favor de su propia estrategia para enfrentar la epidemia; la Comisión incluso podría decretar medidas cautelares de ser necesarias
Blatter quiere que la comisión de ética de la FIFA investigue a Infantino: “Pido la misma vara de medir”

Al actual presidente del órgano de fútbol mundial se le abrió un proceso penal en su contra para investigar si existió “abuso del cargo, violación del secreto oficial, favoritismo e instigación” en las reuniones secretas y no grabadas que mantuvo con Michael Lauber y Rinaldo Arnold, entre 2016 y 2017
Cuándo y cómo fue la última Champions League sin ingleses, italianos ni españoles en semifinales

Hay que remontarse a la temporada de 1990/91, cuando el certamen aún se llamaba Copa de Campeones de Europa
Diputado acusó favoritismos y corrupción en la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes

Señalaron a Cédric Iván Escalante Sauri, subsecretario de Infraestructura de la dependencia, como el funcionario que beneficia a ciertas empresas
De tenista a multimillonario qatarí: quién es Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, el presidente del PSG que sueña con la Champions League

La Orejona es la gran obsesión del empresario que encontró el éxito gracias a sus vínculos con el poder. Esta tarde, ante el Leipzig, su equipo buscará un boleto a la final del certamen más importante a nivel clubes de Europa
Fernando del Solar regresó optimista y con posibles planes de boda

El conductor argentino y su pareja, Anna Ferró, llevan más de 3 años de relación
Con sana distancia y sin acompañantes: así será el examen de admisión a la UNAM

La máxima casa de estudios en México implementó una serie de medidas para evitar brotes del nuevo coronavirus
