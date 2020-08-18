ADVISORY FRANCE-GERMANY/MACRON-MERKEL

Germany's Merkel visits France's Macron, hold news conference

Start: 20 Aug 2020 16:15 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2020 17:30 GMT

FRANCE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a hoint news conference at his summer residence on the Mediterranean where discussions are expected to focus on Lebanon, Belarus, the Eastern Mediterranean, Brexit and COVID-19.

