ADVISORY WARCRIMES-LEBANON/TRIBUNAL

Por REUTERSAUG 17
6 de Agosto de 2020

Tribunal issues judgement in Hariri assassination case

Start: 18 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 7

==

THE HAGUE - The United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal will hand down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT APPROX - Arrivals at court (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

0845GMT - Reuters camera will be inside the court for the start of the trial before it has to leave. (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0900-1030GMT - Tribunal starts (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1030-1130GMT - Exterior of court as court takes lunch break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1130-1300GMT - Second session (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1300-1330GMT - Exterior of court as court takes break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1330-1500GMT - Third session - Judgement to handed down (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1500GMT - Reactions outside the court including Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El fin de la burbuja en precios de la vivienda en CDMX

La pandemia por COVID-19 mostró una tendencia a la baja en los precios de la vivienda capitalina
El fin de la burbuja en precios de la vivienda en CDMX

La pandemia por COVID-19 mostró una tendencia a la baja en los precios de la vivienda capitalina
Rebrote y polémica en Corea del Sur: se originó en una iglesia cuyo pastor convocó a miles de personas a una protesta en la calle

Más de 300 infecciones se han relacionado con centro de culto en el norte de Seúl, dirigida por un pastor conservador opositor a Moon Jae-in. El gobierno le pidió a la gente no salir de su casa y evitar los viajes
Rebrote y polémica en Corea del Sur: se originó en una iglesia cuyo pastor convocó a miles de personas a una protesta en la calle

Más de 300 infecciones se han relacionado con centro de culto en el norte de Seúl, dirigida por un pastor conservador opositor a Moon Jae-in. El gobierno le pidió a la gente no salir de su casa y evitar los viajes
Leonardo Valdés indicó que el “IFE hizo lo que la ley le ordenaba” en relación con la fiscalización de la campaña de Peña Nieto

El ex consejero presidente indicó que Emilio Lozoya tiene que comprobar lo que declaró
Leonardo Valdés indicó que el “IFE hizo lo que la ley le ordenaba” en relación con la fiscalización de la campaña de Peña Nieto

El ex consejero presidente indicó que Emilio Lozoya tiene que comprobar lo que declaró
Estalló la guerra pública entre Ferrari y Sebastian Vettel: “Está decepcionado por no seguir con Ferrari en 2021”

El director de la escudería italiana le respondió al piloto alemán después de las declaraciones que protagonizó tras finalizar el GP de España
Estalló la guerra pública entre Ferrari y Sebastian Vettel: “Está decepcionado por no seguir con Ferrari en 2021”

El director de la escudería italiana le respondió al piloto alemán después de las declaraciones que protagonizó tras finalizar el GP de España
España registró más de 16.200 nuevos casos de coronavirus desde el viernes

El fuerte aumento es casi el doble que el reportado el lunes pasado, tras una acumulación de positivos registrados en los últimos días. También se notificaron otros 29 fallecidos
España registró más de 16.200 nuevos casos de coronavirus desde el viernes

El fuerte aumento es casi el doble que el reportado el lunes pasado, tras una acumulación de positivos registrados en los últimos días. También se notificaron otros 29 fallecidos
Venezuela, el país sin billetes (propios)

El precio del dólar superó la barrera de los 300.000 bolívares soberanos: para obtener una divisa estadounidense, se necesitan seis billetes de la máxima denominación
Venezuela, el país sin billetes (propios)

El precio del dólar superó la barrera de los 300.000 bolívares soberanos: para obtener una divisa estadounidense, se necesitan seis billetes de la máxima denominación
Cambios en el programa “Hoy”: Arturo Carmona es el nuevo integrante

Al actor le dieron la bienvenida esta semana en la emisión de Televisa, que inicia una nueva etapa
Cambios en el programa “Hoy”: Arturo Carmona es el nuevo integrante

Al actor le dieron la bienvenida esta semana en la emisión de Televisa, que inicia una nueva etapa
Inter de Milan y Shakhtar se miden por el pase a la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

El domingo, Sevilla eliminó al Manchester United. Se enfrentan desde las 16:00 y transmite ESPN2
Inter de Milan y Shakhtar se miden por el pase a la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

El domingo, Sevilla eliminó al Manchester United. Se enfrentan desde las 16:00 y transmite ESPN2
Detuvieron a un sirviente de la reina Isabel II por robar una medalla en el Palacio de Buckingham y subastarla en Ebay por 350 libras

La condecoración pertenece al vicealmirante Tony Johnstone-Burt, quien ostenta el puesto de "Master of the Household"; es decir, el segundo cargo más importante dentro de la jerarquía del castillo
Detuvieron a un sirviente de la reina Isabel II por robar una medalla en el Palacio de Buckingham y subastarla en Ebay por 350 libras

La condecoración pertenece al vicealmirante Tony Johnstone-Burt, quien ostenta el puesto de "Master of the Household"; es decir, el segundo cargo más importante dentro de la jerarquía del castillo
Con diferencia de 20 minutos, se registraron dos sismos en Baja California de intensidad 4.7 y 5.2

El primero ocurrió a las 10:09 y el segundo de mayor magnitud a las 10:30 cerca de San Felipe y Guadalupe Victoria
Con diferencia de 20 minutos, se registraron dos sismos en Baja California de intensidad 4.7 y 5.2

El primero ocurrió a las 10:09 y el segundo de mayor magnitud a las 10:30 cerca de San Felipe y Guadalupe Victoria
“Tendrá que comerse la banca”: la dura advertencia de Miguel Herrera a Richard Sánchez tras su expulsión en la goleada ante Gallos

Tensión y pesar en Coapa tras la pérdida del invicto en el Guard1anes 2020
“Tendrá que comerse la banca”: la dura advertencia de Miguel Herrera a Richard Sánchez tras su expulsión en la goleada ante Gallos

Tensión y pesar en Coapa tras la pérdida del invicto en el Guard1anes 2020
López Obrador celebró que México no perdió inversión extranjera pese a COVID: “Nos fue muy bien”

El presidente de México reiteró que ya se "tocó fondo" respecto a la crisis económica derivada por la emergencia sanitaria a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus
López Obrador celebró que México no perdió inversión extranjera pese a COVID: “Nos fue muy bien”

El presidente de México reiteró que ya se "tocó fondo" respecto a la crisis económica derivada por la emergencia sanitaria a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus
