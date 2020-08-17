ADVISORY WARCRIMES-LEBANON/TRIBUNAL

Tribunal issues judgement in Hariri assassination case

Start: 18 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 7

==

THE HAGUE - The United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal will hand down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT APPROX - Arrivals at court (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

0845GMT - Reuters camera will be inside the court for the start of the trial before it has to leave. (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0900-1030GMT - Tribunal starts (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1030-1130GMT - Exterior of court as court takes lunch break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1130-1300GMT - Second session (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1300-1330GMT - Exterior of court as court takes break (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1330-1500GMT - Third session - Judgement to handed down (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

1500GMT - Reactions outside the court including Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

