ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ --UPDATED DETAILS

Trump delivers remarks on jobs and the economy
Start: 17 Aug 2020 17:05 GMT
End: 17 Aug 2020 18:05 GMT
SCHEDULE:
::1705GMT -Trump arrives Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
MANKATO, MINNEAPOLIS AND OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN - US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on jobs and the economy at campaign events in battleground states Minnesota and Wisconsin, as the Republican competes for attention with Democrats who will formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at their convention.
