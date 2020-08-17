Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Por REUTERSAUG 17
14 de Agosto de 2020

Democrats gather online for opening day of convention

Start: 18 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

-- THIS LIVE EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED ON RLS FOR CARRIE LAM'S HONG KONG NEWS CONFERENCE 0130-0200GMT APPROX

===

ONLINE - Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination.

++SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 18/08 - Start of evening one

0300 GMT 18/08 - Conclusion of evening one

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Conmoción en Brasil: manifestantes trataron de impedir la interrupción del embarazo de una niña de 10 años violada por su tío

La menor tuvo que ser trasladada a otro centro de salud porque los médicos se negaban a realizar el procedimiento, autorizado por la Justicia. Activistas conservadores acusaron de asesino a los profesionales y a la propia víctima
La menor tuvo que ser trasladada a otro centro de salud porque los médicos se negaban a realizar el procedimiento, autorizado por la Justicia. Activistas conservadores acusaron de asesino a los profesionales y a la propia víctima
Perú registró un récord de nuevos casos de coronavirus: por primera vez reportó más de 10 mil contagios

El país suma más de 26 mil muertos y ya es el segundo a nivel mundial con mayor porcentaje de mortalidad, con 78 fallecidos por cada 100.000 habitantes, sólo superado por Bélgica, con 85
El país suma más de 26 mil muertos y ya es el segundo a nivel mundial con mayor porcentaje de mortalidad, con 78 fallecidos por cada 100.000 habitantes, sólo superado por Bélgica, con 85
Estudiante del IPN descubrió planta que reduce colesterol y triglicéridos

Conocida popularmente como aceitilla o mozote blanco (Bidens odorata), es muy común en Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, la región huasteca y Durango
Conocida popularmente como aceitilla o mozote blanco (Bidens odorata), es muy común en Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, la región huasteca y Durango
Angélica Rivera volvió a aparecer en Instagram: su hija Fernanda la mostró en la red

La actriz compartió una tarde de película con una de sus hijas
La actriz compartió una tarde de película con una de sus hijas
Continúa la crisis en Barcelona: un jugador protagonizó un escándalo luego de dar positivo en un control de alcoholemia cuando conducía su Ferrari

Arthur Melo, quien será desafectado del Culé, protagonizó un nuevo escándalo en las calles de Cataluña. Desde la dirigencia negocian su salida del club
Arthur Melo, quien será desafectado del Culé, protagonizó un nuevo escándalo en las calles de Cataluña. Desde la dirigencia negocian su salida del club
Estados Unidos sancionó a 38 filiales de Huawei en América Latina y el resto del mundo

El Departamento de Comercio añadió a empresas ligadas al gigante chino a la lista negra, para evitar que sean usadas como intermediarias para acceder a chips y programas eludiendo las restricciones previas. La medida incluye a firmas de Argentina, Brasil, Chile y México
El Departamento de Comercio añadió a empresas ligadas al gigante chino a la lista negra, para evitar que sean usadas como intermediarias para acceder a chips y programas eludiendo las restricciones previas. La medida incluye a firmas de Argentina, Brasil, Chile y México
“Sería el primero en dejarme vacunar”: López Obrador aseguró que si la vacuna rusa es eficaz se comunicaría con Putin

El presidente de México explicó que se comunicará inmediatamente con el primer país que demuestre tener una vacuna eficaz contra el COVID-19, sea China, Estados Unidos o Rusia
El presidente de México explicó que se comunicará inmediatamente con el primer país que demuestre tener una vacuna eficaz contra el COVID-19, sea China, Estados Unidos o Rusia
La Casa Real española confirmó que el rey emérito Juan Carlos I se encuentra en Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Hace dos semanas, el ex monarca comunicó a su hijo el rey Felipe VI su decisión de vivir fuera de España ante el escándalo de corrupción y las informaciones publicadas sobre sus negocios ocultos en Suiza
Hace dos semanas, el ex monarca comunicó a su hijo el rey Felipe VI su decisión de vivir fuera de España ante el escándalo de corrupción y las informaciones publicadas sobre sus negocios ocultos en Suiza
Mapa del coronavirus en México 17 de agosto: el país registra la tercera semana con descenso en contagios totales

En México ya suman 522,162 casos confirmados, 56,757 decesos y 355,101 personas recuperadas de COVID-19
En México ya suman 522,162 casos confirmados, 56,757 decesos y 355,101 personas recuperadas de COVID-19
Los fanáticos del Barcelona expresaron su furia y fueron a protestar a las puertas del club: “Den la cara”, “Vayan a trabajar”

Una decena de aficionados se reunieron en el acceso principal e increparon a los autos que salían por esa zona tras la derrota contra el Bayern Múnich
Una decena de aficionados se reunieron en el acceso principal e increparon a los autos que salían por esa zona tras la derrota contra el Bayern Múnich
En revistas para adultos querían enviar LSD y fentanilo en Aeropuerto de Chihuahua

Mientras que en la CDMX decomisaron fentanilo procedente de España y 700 kg de marihuana en Ensenada
Mientras que en la CDMX decomisaron fentanilo procedente de España y 700 kg de marihuana en Ensenada
Nueva Zelanda aplazó las elecciones legislativas a octubre por el rebrote de coronavirus en Auckland

Elogiada a nivel internacional por su gestión de la pandemia y con la fuerte posibilidad de obtener un segundo mandato sin necesidad de alianzas, la primera ministra Jacinda Ardern había estado bajo fuerte presión para que pospusiera los comicios
Elogiada a nivel internacional por su gestión de la pandemia y con la fuerte posibilidad de obtener un segundo mandato sin necesidad de alianzas, la primera ministra Jacinda Ardern había estado bajo fuerte presión para que pospusiera los comicios
