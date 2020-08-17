ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Democrats gather online for opening day of convention
Start: 18 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 18 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT
ONLINE - Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination.
0100 GMT 18/08 - Start of evening one
0300 GMT 18/08 - Conclusion of evening one
