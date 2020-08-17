ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --updated with speakers

Democrats gather online for opening day of convention
Start: 18 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 18 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.
-- THIS LIVE EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED ON RLS FOR CARRIE LAM'S HONG KONG NEWS CONFERENCE 0130-0200GMT APPROX
===
ONLINE - Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination.
++SCHEDULE:
0100 GMT 18/08 - Start of evening one
0300 GMT 18/08 - Conclusion of evening one
Introduction
Eva Longoria
American actress
“We the People” Gavel In
Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Call to Order
The Honorable Bennie Thompson
Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
A multicultural choir performing virtually with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Invocation
Reverend Gabriel Salguero
President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition
Co-lead pastor of The Lamb’s Church in New York, New York
Remarks
The Honorable Gwen Moore
Sergeant-at-Arms of the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin
WE THE PEOPLE DEMANDING RACIAL JUSTICE
Remarks
The Honorable Muriel Bowser
Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Performance
Leon Bridges
American singer
“The Path Forward”: A Conversation with Vice President Biden on Racial Justice
Vice President Biden engages with, and listens to, social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward towards equality, fairness, and justice for all.
Remarks
The Honorable James Clyburn
House Democratic Whip
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19
Remarks
The Honorable Andrew Cuomo
Governor of the State of New York
Remarks
Kristin Urquiza
A woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19.
A Conversation with Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines
A conversation with a doctor, paramedic, and two nurses on the front lines of this pandemic about what they’ve endured, and what’s at stake in this election for America’s essential medical workers.
Introduction of Performer
The Honorable Sara Gideon
Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives
Performance
Maggie Rogers
American singer-songwriter
Remarks
The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer
Governor of the State of Michigan
WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY
Remarks
The Honorable Christine Whitman
Former Governor of New Jersey
Meg Whitman
Former CEO of Hewlett Packard
The Honorable Susan Molinari
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
The Honorable John Kasich
Former Governor of the State of Ohio
Remarks
The Honorable Doug Jones
United States Senator, Alabama
Remarks
The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada
Remarks
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota
“United We Stand”
Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president of the United States will come together once again to talk about why they ran, what they’re fighting for, and why they believe Joe Biden will bring the nation together, move the nation out of crisis and chaos, and move us forward —featuring Vice Presidential Nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang.
WE THE PEOPLE RECOVERING
Remarks
The Honorable Cedric Richmond
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana
Remarks
The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont
WE THE PEOPLE RISE
Keynote Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
Performance
Billy Porter and Steven Stills
American singer-songwriters
Benediction
Reverend Dr. Jerry Young
18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.
DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.
Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com