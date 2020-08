ADVISORY FLASH: 1106-BELARUS-ELECTION/TSIKHANOUSKAYA

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya 'ready to lead nation'

Start: 17 Aug 2020 06:34 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2020 06:40 GMT

UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION - Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure that a new fair presidential election could be held.

