Domingo 16 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Vistazo a la quinta jornada del campeonato mexicano de fútbol

16 de Agosto de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5a jornada del campeonato de fútbol Mexicano:

- Viernes:

Puebla            0

Pachuca           1 Ismael Sosa (57 penal)

- Sábado:

Guadalajara       2 Isaac Brizuela (61), Cristian Calderón (79)

Atlético San Luis 1 Mauro Quiroga (69)

Cruz Azul         3 Yoshimar Yotún (33), Jonathan Rodríguez (48, 62)

Juárez            2 Darío Lezcano (1), Gustavo Velázquez (87)

Mazatlán          0

Pumas             0

Monterrey         1 Dorlan Pabón (59)

Necaxa            1 Unai Bilbao (76)

- Domingo:

(17h00 GMT)

Toluca

Tigres

(00h06 GMT)

Santos

Atlas

(02h00 GMT)

Querétaro

América

- Lunes:

(02h00 GMT)

León

Tijuana

Clasificación:        Pts  J  G  E  P GF GC Dif

1. América            10  4  3  1  0 10  3  7

2. Cruz Azul          10  5  3  1  1  8  4  4

3. Pumas               9  5  2  3  0  7  5  2

4. Tigres              8  4  2  2  0  6  2  4

5. Puebla              7  5  2  1  2  7  5  2

6. Guadalajara         7  5  2  1  2  4  4  0

7. Pachuca             7  5  2  1  2  4  4  0

8. León                7  4  2  1  1  2  2  0

9. Monterrey           6  5  1  3  1  7  6  1

10. Toluca              6  4  2  0  2  7  8 -1

11. Atlético San Luis   5  5  1  2  2  7  7  0

12. Juárez              5  5  1  2  2  5  7 -2

13. Mazatlán            5  5  1  2  2  4  7 -3

14. Necaxa              5  5  1  2  2  3  6 -3

15. Querétaro           4  4  1  1  2  4  5 -1

16. Santos              4  4  1  1  2  5  7 -2

17. Tijuana             4  4  1  1  2  3  7 -4

18. Atlas               1  4  0  1  3  4  8 -4

bds/gfe

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Piensa tus opciones para la universidad: éstos son los trabajos que están ofreciendo las empresas

Piensa tus opciones para la universidad: éstos son los trabajos que están ofreciendo las empresas

Los sueldos oscilan entre los 50,000 pesos a los 12,000 pesos dependiendo de la carrera
Los sueldos oscilan entre los 50,000 pesos a los 12,000 pesos dependiendo de la carrera

Piensa tus opciones para la universidad: éstos son los trabajos que están ofreciendo las empresas

Piensa tus opciones para la universidad: éstos son los trabajos que están ofreciendo las empresas

Los sueldos oscilan entre los 50,000 pesos a los 12,000 pesos dependiendo de la carrera
Los sueldos oscilan entre los 50,000 pesos a los 12,000 pesos dependiendo de la carrera

El largo camino al cielo de Aretha Franklin: una infancia difícil y una vida de película

El largo camino al cielo de Aretha Franklin: una infancia difícil y una vida de película

La reina del soul murió hace dos años dejando un tendal de conflictos originados por su mal genio y una personalidad marcada por los traumas
La reina del soul murió hace dos años dejando un tendal de conflictos originados por su mal genio y una personalidad marcada por los traumas

El largo camino al cielo de Aretha Franklin: una infancia difícil y una vida de película

El largo camino al cielo de Aretha Franklin: una infancia difícil y una vida de película

La reina del soul murió hace dos años dejando un tendal de conflictos originados por su mal genio y una personalidad marcada por los traumas
La reina del soul murió hace dos años dejando un tendal de conflictos originados por su mal genio y una personalidad marcada por los traumas

Qué es QAnon, la teoría conspirativa que combina satanismo, pedofilia, poder y “Estado profundo”

Qué es QAnon, la teoría conspirativa que combina satanismo, pedofilia, poder y “Estado profundo”

Sus postulados pueden parecer totalmente disparatados, pero este culto surgido en los márgenes de la web suma cada vez más adherentes, y no solo en internet. En las elecciones de noviembre en Estados Unidos, habrá decenas de candidatos a congresistas con simpatías por este curioso credo
Sus postulados pueden parecer totalmente disparatados, pero este culto surgido en los márgenes de la web suma cada vez más adherentes, y no solo en internet. En las elecciones de noviembre en Estados Unidos, habrá decenas de candidatos a congresistas con simpatías por este curioso credo

Qué es QAnon, la teoría conspirativa que combina satanismo, pedofilia, poder y “Estado profundo”

Qué es QAnon, la teoría conspirativa que combina satanismo, pedofilia, poder y “Estado profundo”

Sus postulados pueden parecer totalmente disparatados, pero este culto surgido en los márgenes de la web suma cada vez más adherentes, y no solo en internet. En las elecciones de noviembre en Estados Unidos, habrá decenas de candidatos a congresistas con simpatías por este curioso credo
Sus postulados pueden parecer totalmente disparatados, pero este culto surgido en los márgenes de la web suma cada vez más adherentes, y no solo en internet. En las elecciones de noviembre en Estados Unidos, habrá decenas de candidatos a congresistas con simpatías por este curioso credo

“Mi profe Fidelito”: el maestro que se hizo viral por sus trucos para aprender Matemáticas

“Mi profe Fidelito”: el maestro que se hizo viral por sus trucos para aprender Matemáticas

“Mi profe Fidelito”: el maestro que se hizo viral por sus trucos para aprender Matemáticas

“Mi profe Fidelito”: el maestro que se hizo viral por sus trucos para aprender Matemáticas

Tests para pocos y resultados “indeterminados”: las insólitas estrategias de Daniel Ortega para esconder los números del coronavirus en Nicaragua

Tests para pocos y resultados “indeterminados”: las insólitas estrategias de Daniel Ortega para esconder los números del coronavirus en Nicaragua

La Organización Panamericana de la Salud se ha quejado de que el gobierno de Nicaragua no brinda información confiable y está cobrando por las pruebas COVID a pesar de las donaciones recibidas
La Organización Panamericana de la Salud se ha quejado de que el gobierno de Nicaragua no brinda información confiable y está cobrando por las pruebas COVID a pesar de las donaciones recibidas

Tests para pocos y resultados “indeterminados”: las insólitas estrategias de Daniel Ortega para esconder los números del coronavirus en Nicaragua

Tests para pocos y resultados “indeterminados”: las insólitas estrategias de Daniel Ortega para esconder los números del coronavirus en Nicaragua

La Organización Panamericana de la Salud se ha quejado de que el gobierno de Nicaragua no brinda información confiable y está cobrando por las pruebas COVID a pesar de las donaciones recibidas
La Organización Panamericana de la Salud se ha quejado de que el gobierno de Nicaragua no brinda información confiable y está cobrando por las pruebas COVID a pesar de las donaciones recibidas

Un mensaje obsceno en la arena, peleas y 6 helicópteros: cómo fue la boda “salvaje” de Madonna y Sean Penn

Un mensaje obsceno en la arena, peleas y 6 helicópteros: cómo fue la boda “salvaje” de Madonna y Sean Penn

Un mensaje obsceno en la arena, peleas y 6 helicópteros: cómo fue la boda “salvaje” de Madonna y Sean Penn

Un mensaje obsceno en la arena, peleas y 6 helicópteros: cómo fue la boda “salvaje” de Madonna y Sean Penn

George W. Bush publica su segundo libro como pintor: un homenaje a la inmigración en Estados Unidos

George W. Bush publica su segundo libro como pintor: un homenaje a la inmigración en Estados Unidos

"Out of Many, One" (De muchos, uno, tal como el lema de los EEUU) saldrá en marzo con 43 óleos de inmigrantes hechos por el presidente 43 para "concentrar nuestra atención colectiva en el impacto positivo que los inmigrantes causan en nuestro país”, según escribió en la introducción
"Out of Many, One" (De muchos, uno, tal como el lema de los EEUU) saldrá en marzo con 43 óleos de inmigrantes hechos por el presidente 43 para "concentrar nuestra atención colectiva en el impacto positivo que los inmigrantes causan en nuestro país”, según escribió en la introducción

George W. Bush publica su segundo libro como pintor: un homenaje a la inmigración en Estados Unidos

George W. Bush publica su segundo libro como pintor: un homenaje a la inmigración en Estados Unidos

"Out of Many, One" (De muchos, uno, tal como el lema de los EEUU) saldrá en marzo con 43 óleos de inmigrantes hechos por el presidente 43 para "concentrar nuestra atención colectiva en el impacto positivo que los inmigrantes causan en nuestro país”, según escribió en la introducción
"Out of Many, One" (De muchos, uno, tal como el lema de los EEUU) saldrá en marzo con 43 óleos de inmigrantes hechos por el presidente 43 para "concentrar nuestra atención colectiva en el impacto positivo que los inmigrantes causan en nuestro país”, según escribió en la introducción

Tenían un inocente grupo de chat llamado “Amantes de las plantas”, los infiltró un espía del Kremlin y terminaron todos presos

Tenían un inocente grupo de chat llamado “Amantes de las plantas”, los infiltró un espía del Kremlin y terminaron todos presos

Eran estudiantes de derecho o graduados de entre 17 y 32 años. Hablaban de hobbies en un canal de Telegram. Un miembro del servicio secreto ruso se incorporó, supuestamente interesado en la política, y los fue radicalizando. Fueron sentenciados a seis y siete años de cárcel
Eran estudiantes de derecho o graduados de entre 17 y 32 años. Hablaban de hobbies en un canal de Telegram. Un miembro del servicio secreto ruso se incorporó, supuestamente interesado en la política, y los fue radicalizando. Fueron sentenciados a seis y siete años de cárcel

Tenían un inocente grupo de chat llamado “Amantes de las plantas”, los infiltró un espía del Kremlin y terminaron todos presos

Tenían un inocente grupo de chat llamado “Amantes de las plantas”, los infiltró un espía del Kremlin y terminaron todos presos

Eran estudiantes de derecho o graduados de entre 17 y 32 años. Hablaban de hobbies en un canal de Telegram. Un miembro del servicio secreto ruso se incorporó, supuestamente interesado en la política, y los fue radicalizando. Fueron sentenciados a seis y siete años de cárcel
Eran estudiantes de derecho o graduados de entre 17 y 32 años. Hablaban de hobbies en un canal de Telegram. Un miembro del servicio secreto ruso se incorporó, supuestamente interesado en la política, y los fue radicalizando. Fueron sentenciados a seis y siete años de cárcel

Kamala Harris, la piedra en el zapato que desorienta a Trump

Kamala Harris, la piedra en el zapato que desorienta a Trump

El presidente califica de esta manera a la compañera de fórmula de Biden. Pero no sabe muy bien por dónde atacar a Harris. ¿Es la piedra en el zapato del republicano en esta campaña?
El presidente califica de esta manera a la compañera de fórmula de Biden. Pero no sabe muy bien por dónde atacar a Harris. ¿Es la piedra en el zapato del republicano en esta campaña?

Kamala Harris, la piedra en el zapato que desorienta a Trump

Kamala Harris, la piedra en el zapato que desorienta a Trump

El presidente califica de esta manera a la compañera de fórmula de Biden. Pero no sabe muy bien por dónde atacar a Harris. ¿Es la piedra en el zapato del republicano en esta campaña?
El presidente califica de esta manera a la compañera de fórmula de Biden. Pero no sabe muy bien por dónde atacar a Harris. ¿Es la piedra en el zapato del republicano en esta campaña?

“¡No me toquen, tengo Covid!”: la espectacular captura de un capo narco heredero de “La oficina” creada por Pablo Escobar

“¡No me toquen, tengo Covid!”: la espectacular captura de un capo narco heredero de “La oficina” creada por Pablo Escobar

En un operativo con drones y un gran despliegue policial, detuvieron a Alias Albert, presunto jefe de Los Pachelly, en un lujoso apartamento de Medelllín. Tenía pelucas, tapabocas, mucho antibacterial y tests de coronavirus
En un operativo con drones y un gran despliegue policial, detuvieron a Alias Albert, presunto jefe de Los Pachelly, en un lujoso apartamento de Medelllín. Tenía pelucas, tapabocas, mucho antibacterial y tests de coronavirus

“¡No me toquen, tengo Covid!”: la espectacular captura de un capo narco heredero de “La oficina” creada por Pablo Escobar

“¡No me toquen, tengo Covid!”: la espectacular captura de un capo narco heredero de “La oficina” creada por Pablo Escobar

En un operativo con drones y un gran despliegue policial, detuvieron a Alias Albert, presunto jefe de Los Pachelly, en un lujoso apartamento de Medelllín. Tenía pelucas, tapabocas, mucho antibacterial y tests de coronavirus
En un operativo con drones y un gran despliegue policial, detuvieron a Alias Albert, presunto jefe de Los Pachelly, en un lujoso apartamento de Medelllín. Tenía pelucas, tapabocas, mucho antibacterial y tests de coronavirus

Mensajes privados y muchos “Like”: las estrellas que encontraron el amor en las redes sociales

Mensajes privados y muchos “Like”: las estrellas que encontraron el amor en las redes sociales

Muchos famosos, como Ricky Martin y Sohie Turner, han encontrado a su "otra mitad" tras animarse a dar un paso más con un seguidor para llevar la relación digital a la vida real
Muchos famosos, como Ricky Martin y Sohie Turner, han encontrado a su "otra mitad" tras animarse a dar un paso más con un seguidor para llevar la relación digital a la vida real

Mensajes privados y muchos “Like”: las estrellas que encontraron el amor en las redes sociales

Mensajes privados y muchos “Like”: las estrellas que encontraron el amor en las redes sociales

Muchos famosos, como Ricky Martin y Sohie Turner, han encontrado a su "otra mitad" tras animarse a dar un paso más con un seguidor para llevar la relación digital a la vida real
Muchos famosos, como Ricky Martin y Sohie Turner, han encontrado a su "otra mitad" tras animarse a dar un paso más con un seguidor para llevar la relación digital a la vida real

La triste historia de Jack Leslie, el futbolista rechazado de la selección de Inglaterra por su color de piel que terminó lustrando botas

La triste historia de Jack Leslie, el futbolista rechazado de la selección de Inglaterra por su color de piel que terminó lustrando botas

El hombre que jugó toda su carrera en el Plymouth Argyle quiso ser borrado de los registros, pero su leyenda perduró y a 119 años de su nacimiento por fin tendrá su homenaje
El hombre que jugó toda su carrera en el Plymouth Argyle quiso ser borrado de los registros, pero su leyenda perduró y a 119 años de su nacimiento por fin tendrá su homenaje

La triste historia de Jack Leslie, el futbolista rechazado de la selección de Inglaterra por su color de piel que terminó lustrando botas

La triste historia de Jack Leslie, el futbolista rechazado de la selección de Inglaterra por su color de piel que terminó lustrando botas

El hombre que jugó toda su carrera en el Plymouth Argyle quiso ser borrado de los registros, pero su leyenda perduró y a 119 años de su nacimiento por fin tendrá su homenaje
El hombre que jugó toda su carrera en el Plymouth Argyle quiso ser borrado de los registros, pero su leyenda perduró y a 119 años de su nacimiento por fin tendrá su homenaje
MAS NOTICIAS