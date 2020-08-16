Vistazo a la quinta jornada del campeonato mexicano de fútbol

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5a jornada del campeonato de fútbol Mexicano:
- Viernes:
Puebla 0
Pachuca 1 Ismael Sosa (57 penal)
- Sábado:
Guadalajara 2 Isaac Brizuela (61), Cristian Calderón (79)
Atlético San Luis 1 Mauro Quiroga (69)
Cruz Azul 3 Yoshimar Yotún (33), Jonathan Rodríguez (48, 62)
Juárez 2 Darío Lezcano (1), Gustavo Velázquez (87)
Mazatlán 0
Pumas 0
Monterrey 1 Dorlan Pabón (59)
Necaxa 1 Unai Bilbao (76)
- Domingo:
(17h00 GMT)
Toluca
Tigres
(00h06 GMT)
Santos
Atlas
(02h00 GMT)
Querétaro
América
- Lunes:
(02h00 GMT)
León
Tijuana
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. América 10 4 3 1 0 10 3 7
2. Cruz Azul 10 5 3 1 1 8 4 4
3. Pumas 9 5 2 3 0 7 5 2
4. Tigres 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4
5. Puebla 7 5 2 1 2 7 5 2
6. Guadalajara 7 5 2 1 2 4 4 0
7. Pachuca 7 5 2 1 2 4 4 0
8. León 7 4 2 1 1 2 2 0
9. Monterrey 6 5 1 3 1 7 6 1
10. Toluca 6 4 2 0 2 7 8 -1
11. Atlético San Luis 5 5 1 2 2 7 7 0
12. Juárez 5 5 1 2 2 5 7 -2
13. Mazatlán 5 5 1 2 2 4 7 -3
14. Necaxa 5 5 1 2 2 3 6 -3
15. Querétaro 4 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1
16. Santos 4 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2
17. Tijuana 4 4 1 1 2 3 7 -4
18. Atlas 1 4 0 1 3 4 8 -4
