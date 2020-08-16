Sábado 15 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITE HOUSE --TAPE PLAYBACK--

Por REUTERSAUG 16
16 de Agosto de 2020

Trump arrives Joint Base Andrews

Start: 16 Aug 2020 21:30 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2020 22:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to Washington.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las lujosas propiedades que se le han incautado al narco en México

Decoraciones antiguas, playas, mármol, túneles secretos y más, las extravagancias encontradas en las narcomansiones que han decomisado el gobierno
Decoraciones antiguas, playas, mármol, túneles secretos y más, las extravagancias encontradas en las narcomansiones que han decomisado el gobierno
Fiscalía de Chiapas investiga a hospital por crear un búnker VIP de COVID-19 destinado a políticos y empresarios

Una de las carpetas de investigación es en contra del doctor Grajales Yuca, actualmente en prisión domiciliaria, y quien reivindica su inocencia
Una de las carpetas de investigación es en contra del doctor Grajales Yuca, actualmente en prisión domiciliaria, y quien reivindica su inocencia
Chrissy Teigen reveló la peculiar forma en la que se dio cuenta que estaba embarazada

La modelo y John Legend ahora están en espera de su tercer bebé
La modelo y John Legend ahora están en espera de su tercer bebé
La desesperada reacción de Guardiola tras el gol de Lyon y su comentario sobre la histórica derrota del Barcelona

El entrenador del Manchester City lamentó las situaciones que fallaron ante Lyon: "En Champions no se puede cometer errores". También dio su pensamiento de lo ocurrido en su ex club
El entrenador del Manchester City lamentó las situaciones que fallaron ante Lyon: "En Champions no se puede cometer errores". También dio su pensamiento de lo ocurrido en su ex club
Donald Trump prometió que la próxima semana tomará medidas contra el rechazo en la ONU a extender el embargo de armas a Irán

El presidente de los EEUU evalúa un “snapback”, un mecanismo del propio Acuerdo Nuclear que habilita a los firmantes a imponer unilateralmente el restablecimiento de las sanciones
El presidente de los EEUU evalúa un “snapback”, un mecanismo del propio Acuerdo Nuclear que habilita a los firmantes a imponer unilateralmente el restablecimiento de las sanciones
La otra epidemia: cómo el coronavirus está agravando la crisis de los opiáceos

Mientras la pandemia acelera las cifras de sobredosis, los científicos se embarcaron en una carrera contrarreloj para detener la adicción desde su fuente: el cerebro
Mientras la pandemia acelera las cifras de sobredosis, los científicos se embarcaron en una carrera contrarreloj para detener la adicción desde su fuente: el cerebro
Coronavirus en México: escala número de muertos a 56,543 y contagios a 517,714

Señalaron que los adultos mayores que padecen comorbilidades han sido los más afectados durante la pandemia
Señalaron que los adultos mayores que padecen comorbilidades han sido los más afectados durante la pandemia
AMLO asegura que han comenzado a recuperarse los empleos: en agosto se perdieron todavía más de 25,000

Según el Coneval, en junio el empleo formal se redujo 13.7% el empleo informal disminuyó 27.2%, entre el primer trimestre (ENOE) y mayo (ETOE) de 2020
Según el Coneval, en junio el empleo formal se redujo 13.7% el empleo informal disminuyó 27.2%, entre el primer trimestre (ENOE) y mayo (ETOE) de 2020
Caen 3 con armas largas en la carretera Culiacán-Navolato, a días del asesinato de hijo de El Señor de los Cielos

Los detenidos portaban armas para uso exclusivo del Ejército en una carretera que va de Culiacán a Navolato, municipio donde apenas fue asesinado un hijo de El Señor de los Cielos
Los detenidos portaban armas para uso exclusivo del Ejército en una carretera que va de Culiacán a Navolato, municipio donde apenas fue asesinado un hijo de El Señor de los Cielos
“La Doña” desafió a la gente más poderosa del mundo para conseguir lo que quería

A "La Doña" no le importó desafiar a la gente más poderosa del mundo para conseguir lo que quería
A "La Doña" no le importó desafiar a la gente más poderosa del mundo para conseguir lo que quería
Murió Mercedes Barcha, esposa, musa y gran amor de García Márquez

Informes preliminares indican que desde hace meses padecía problemas respiratorios, según el diario El Tiempo de Colombia
Informes preliminares indican que desde hace meses padecía problemas respiratorios, según el diario El Tiempo de Colombia
Funcionario del municipio de Puerto Vallarta, detenido con una niña de 10 años desnuda, no ha sido inculpado

El colectivo Mujeres de la Sal denunció que fue el juez Jorge Luis Solís Arana quien favoreció a Luis Alonso “N” y dictó el auto de no vinculación por corrupción de menores
El colectivo Mujeres de la Sal denunció que fue el juez Jorge Luis Solís Arana quien favoreció a Luis Alonso “N” y dictó el auto de no vinculación por corrupción de menores
