Domingo 16 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/BROTHER

Por REUTERSAUG 16
16 de Agosto de 2020

NY Presbyterian Hospital, where Robert Trump was being treated

Start: 16 Aug 2020 03:03 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2020 03:26 GMT

NEW YORK, USA - Exterior of outside NY Presbyterian Hospital as White House confirms that Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Narcotráfico en la CDMX: Vinculan a proceso a ocho integrantes de la Unión Tepito, la organización se sigue debilitando

Los detenidos, además del narcomenudeo, están relacionados con delitos como la extorsión y el cobro de piso a comerciantes en la alcaldía Cuauhtémoc
Asesinan frente a su esposa a ex diputado panista en Tonalá, tierra del CJNG

Miguel Medina Hernández murió tras un ataque en el que recibió ocho impactos de bala cuando iba a bordo de su camioneta, en Tonalá, Jalisco
Murió Robert Trump, el hermano menor del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump

El pariente del mandatario tenía 71 años y se encontraba hospitalizado en Nueva York, sufría de hemorragias cerebrales producto de una caída que tuvo recientemente
Investigan a 18 empleados y ex funcionarios de Pemex por el caso Lozoya

Entre ellos, se encuentran seis ex colaboradores de, ex director de la empresa productiva del estado, que también buscan acogerse a un criterio de oportunidad para obtener los mismos beneficios procesales que su ex jefe
Narcotráfico en México: en Guanajuato el CJNG asignó a dos mujeres el mando de sus operaciones

La captura de "El Marro" permitió que el Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación tuviera las puertas abiertas para el control del estado
“Cien años de soledad” no hubiera sido posible sin Mercedes Barcha: esta es la historia

La novela no hubiera siquiera podido ser enviada de no haber sido por la esposa de Gabriel García Márquez
Así lucen las primeras remodelaciones del Estadio Azteca de cara al Mundial 2026

Un nuevo sistema de iluminación basado en la tecnología LED y una zona de jugadores y cuerpo técnico, son parte de la nueva imagen del recinto dos veces mundialista; sin embargo, presentó zonas oscuras en su estreno
Así puedes desinfectar tu teléfono para evitar contagiarte de COVID-19 al tocarlo

Al poner el dispositivo móvil sucio cerca de nuestra cara, estamos poniendo en riesgo nuestra salud
Las lujosas propiedades que se le han incautado al narco en México

Decoraciones antiguas, playas, mármol, túneles secretos y más, las extravagancias encontradas en las narcomansiones que han decomisado el gobierno
Fiscalía de Chiapas investiga a hospital por crear un búnker VIP de COVID-19 destinado a políticos y empresarios

Una de las carpetas de investigación es en contra del doctor Grajales Yuca, actualmente en prisión domiciliaria, y quien reivindica su inocencia
Chrissy Teigen reveló la peculiar forma en la que se dio cuenta que estaba embarazada

La modelo y John Legend ahora están en espera de su tercer bebé
La desesperada reacción de Guardiola tras el gol de Lyon y su comentario sobre la histórica derrota del Barcelona

El entrenador del Manchester City lamentó las situaciones que fallaron ante Lyon: "En Champions no se puede cometer errores". También dio su pensamiento de lo ocurrido en su ex club
