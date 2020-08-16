Domingo 16 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY FLASH: 7003-THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Por REUTERSAUG 16
16 de Agosto de 2020

Thai youth pro-democracy group holds anti-government protest

Start: 16 Aug 2020 15:15 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2020 15:21 GMT

**TAPE PLAYBACK**

BANGKOK - Free People, a youth pro-democracy group, will hold a street protest against the government of former coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha at the Democracy Monument, as momentum builds in Thailand against the military's entrenched role in politics.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Trump y Putin negocian una cumbre antes de las elecciones en EEUU para discutir un tratado nuclear

La cita podría concretarse el mes que viene en Nueva York, con el objetivo final de anunciar un nuevo acuerdo de control de armas, ámbito en el que ambos países han exhibido notorias fricciones en los últimos meses
La dura crítica del capitán del Manchester City tras la inesperada derrota contra el Lyon: “Diferente año, mismo resultado”

Kevin De Bruyne fue contundente a la hora de hablar después de que su equipo cayera ante el Lyon por 3-1 en los cuartos de final de la Champions League
Florinda Meza habló fuerte contra Televisa por Chespirito: “Le pagaban una miseria de exclusividad”

La actriz lamentó que la televisora nunca haya valorado a Roberto Gómez Bolaños
Catástrofe ecológica: el petrolero encallado en isla Mauricio se partió en dos

Conmoción en Colombia por la matanza de nueve jóvenes

Luis Abinader asumió la Presidencia de la República Dominicana

Coronavirus en la CDMX: así afectó el confinamiento a los ingresos del Metro

En lo últimos cinco años el metro registró ingresos diarios por 18 millones de pesos, mientras que de abril a junio la cifra descendió hasta 3.1 millones al día
Adiós Andrea Legarreta: Esteban Moctezuma aclaró que conductores no conocidos apoyarán en las clases de la SEP

El secretario de Educación Pública aseguró que el gobierno actúa con absoluta seriedad respecto a los contenidos de Aprende en Casa II
Murió por coronavirus la hermana de Evo Morales

Esther Morales estaba internada en un hospital de Oruro y falleció a los 70 años, según confirmó el ex presidente boliviano
Revolución en el Barcelona: Luis Suárez y otros pesos pesados podrían abandonar el club

Tras la abultada goleada con la que se despidió de la Champions League, la junta directiva se plantea reestructurar la plantilla
Lukashenko volvió a rechazar nuevas elecciones en Bielorrusia: “Ni muerto lo permitiré”

El presidente bielorruso pidió a sus partidarios defender al país, al mismo tiempo que decenas de miles de personas se manifestaban contra el gobierno en Minsk
Llamar o no a la policía si hay una fiesta cerca: en Tijuana clausuraron un restaurante por organizar un evento de 15 personas

Hasta la fecha los bares y centros nocturnos no pueden operar o realizar ningún tipo de evento, pues casi todo el país se encuentra en semáforo naranja
