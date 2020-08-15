Sábado 15 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

Por REUTERSAUG 15
14 de Agosto de 2020

Ceremony to commemorate anniversary of Japan's WW2 surrender

Start: 15 Aug 2020 02:46 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 03:47 GMT

TOKYO - Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak at an annual ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender. It will take place at the Nippon Budokan, with a reduced number of attendees due to the coronavirus.

SCHEDULE:

0251GMT - Event starts

0254GMT - Remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

0300GMT - Moment of silence

0301GMT - Remarks by Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Colocan bandera al revés en San Jerónimo, usuarios reportan en redes y la voltean

Cadetes de la SEDENA acudieron a la delegación Magdalena Contreras para hacer el cambio tras los reportes
Cadetes de la SEDENA acudieron a la delegación Magdalena Contreras para hacer el cambio tras los reportes
Ambientalistas en Ecuador pidieron más acciones para proteger a Islas Galápagos de buques chinos

La Armada de ecuatoriana monitorea desde julio una flota de unos 340 embarcaciones con banderas chinas en el borde de la Zona Económica Exclusiva de Galápagos
La Armada de ecuatoriana monitorea desde julio una flota de unos 340 embarcaciones con banderas chinas en el borde de la Zona Económica Exclusiva de Galápagos
Mario Molina pidió a López Obrador usar cubrebocas para dar el ejemplo

Luego de publicar un estudio junto con otros investigadores, el científico mexicano expuso que la ciencia ya había sido muy clara en esta medida
Luego de publicar un estudio junto con otros investigadores, el científico mexicano expuso que la ciencia ya había sido muy clara en esta medida
Mi Beca para Empezar: esto es todo lo que debes saber antes de instalar la aplicación

A partir de este 14 de agosto están disponibles los links de descarga para dispositivos Android e iOS
A partir de este 14 de agosto están disponibles los links de descarga para dispositivos Android e iOS
El momento en que sicarios desde un auto disparan en Iztapalapa a clientes de un puesto de birria

El atentado quedó registrado por las cámaras de videovigilancia del gobierno de la Ciudad de México
El atentado quedó registrado por las cámaras de videovigilancia del gobierno de la Ciudad de México
Jaime Camil dio su versión sobre por qué se rompió la amistad con Luis Miguel

El actor de "Jane The Virgin" aseguró que “El Sol” no era una buena persona para tener una relación
El actor de "Jane The Virgin" aseguró que “El Sol” no era una buena persona para tener una relación
La Guerra por Navolato: una lucha entre los hijos del Chapo Guzmán y los herederos del Señor de los Cielos

El asesinato de “El Cesarín”, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”, fue presuntamente ordenado por “Los Chapitos”, para intentar controlar totalmente la plaza sinaloense
El asesinato de “El Cesarín”, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”, fue presuntamente ordenado por “Los Chapitos”, para intentar controlar totalmente la plaza sinaloense
Morena es un volcán a punto de explotar por falta de democracia interna: Rojas Díaz-Durán

Sostuvo que debe haber elección por encuestas en las próximas semanas, sí o sí, como ordenó el Tribunal Electoral Federal
Sostuvo que debe haber elección por encuestas en las próximas semanas, sí o sí, como ordenó el Tribunal Electoral Federal
PAN aseguró que AMLO y la SEP buscan introducir ideologías comunistas a los programas educativos

El diputado Iván Rodríguez señaló que hay un "interés siniestro político” por “adiestrar” a la población conforme al pensamiento particular del presidente y su partido político a través del programa Aprende en Casa
El diputado Iván Rodríguez señaló que hay un "interés siniestro político” por “adiestrar” a la población conforme al pensamiento particular del presidente y su partido político a través del programa Aprende en Casa
Ella es Arianny Tenorio, la nueva novia de Luisito Comunica que se convirtió en tendencia

La modelo de origen venezolano comenzó su carrera como una youtuber enfocada en los temas de moda
La modelo de origen venezolano comenzó su carrera como una youtuber enfocada en los temas de moda
Cuáles son las pensiones que ofrece el ISSSTE y qué requisitos pide

El presidente López Obrador se comprometió a reformar el sistema de pensiones del ISSSTE una vez que pase la contingencia sanitaria
El presidente López Obrador se comprometió a reformar el sistema de pensiones del ISSSTE una vez que pase la contingencia sanitaria
Impactantes imágenes en la NBA: un jugador recibió un golpe en el cuello y tuvo que ser retirado en camilla

Derrick Jones Jr, de los Miami Heat, intentó pasar una cortina que le impuso un rival y terminó en el suelo
Derrick Jones Jr, de los Miami Heat, intentó pasar una cortina que le impuso un rival y terminó en el suelo
