ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

Ceremony to commemorate anniversary of Japan's WW2 surrender
Start: 15 Aug 2020 02:46 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2020 03:47 GMT
TOKYO - Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak at an annual ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender. It will take place at the Nippon Budokan, with a reduced number of attendees due to the coronavirus.
SCHEDULE:
0251GMT - Event starts
0254GMT - Remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
0300GMT - Moment of silence
0301GMT - Remarks by Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com