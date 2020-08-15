ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE EVENT -- NO USE UK -- --updated schedule

VJ Day Remembrance Event at UK's National Memorial Arboretum
Start: 15 Aug 2020 09:28 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2020 10:33 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS 'NO USE UK'
==
SRAFFORDSHIRE - Royals and VIPs attend VJ Day National Remembrance Event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The ceremony includes 2 minutes of silence at 1000GMT.
STAFFORDSHIRE - Royals and VIPs attend VJ Day National Remembrance Event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The ceremony includes 2 minutes of silence at 1000GMT.
SCHEDULE:
0930GMT Audience arrivals.
0958GMT Last Post - Gurkha pipers.
1000GMT Silence
1002GMT Reveille
After the silence; Battle of Britain Memorial flypast
1006GMT - Prime Minister reads exaltation
1011GMT Prince of Wales lays a wreath
10014GMT - British-Pakistani actor Art Malik gives reading
1020GMT - Prince of Wales gives reading
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE UK
DIGITAL: NO USE UK, LIVE STREAMS MUST BE REMOVED ONCE FEED IS OVER
Source: BBC EVENTS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com