ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE EVENT -- NO USE UK -- --updated schedule--

Por REUTERSAUG 15
14 de Agosto de 2020

VJ Day Remembrance Event at UK's National Memorial Arboretum

Start: 15 Aug 2020 09:28 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 10:33 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS 'NO USE UK'

==

STAFFORDSHIRE - Royals and VIPs attend VJ Day National Remembrance Event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The ceremony includes 2 minutes of silence at 1000GMT.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT Audience arrivals.

0958GMT Last Post - Gurkha pipers.

1000GMT Silence

1002GMT Reveille

After the silence; Battle of Britain Memorial flypast

1006GMT - Prime Minister reads exaltation

1011GMT Prince of Wales lays a wreath

10014GMT - British-Pakistani actor Art Malik gives reading

1020GMT - Prince of Wales gives reading

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK, LIVE STREAMS MUST BE REMOVED ONCE FEED IS OVER

Source: BBC EVENTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Los Guardianes de la Revolución Iraní amenazaron a EEUU con “un futuro peligroso” por el pacto entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes Unidos

La fuerza paramilitar del régimen, designada por Washington como grupo terrorista, calificó como un “acto traicionero” el acuerdo alcanzado días atrás
Jesús Orta irá por juicio de amparo tras liberarse una orden de aprehensión en su contra

El ex secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana en la CDMX podría enfrentar acusaciones por supuestos delitos de delincuencia organizada
El desafío del “Mencho”: tras las huellas de un jefe narco “fantasma” en México

El capo mexicano fue arrestado dos veces en Estados unidos, es uno de los criminales más buscados en el mundo y construyó un imperio multimillonario basado en el tráfico de drogas
“Humillación” y “Vergüenza”: las tapas de los medios en Europa reflejaron la derrota histórica del Barcelona en la Champions League

El equipo de Lionel Messi cayó por 8-2 frente al Bayern Múnich en Lisboa y se despidió de la competición europea
Lionel Messi lanzó un ultimátum: las tres condiciones para que continúe en Barcelona

El delantero argentino, golpeado por lo goleada ante Bayern Munich, se plantea seriamente abandonar la institución catalana
Un rapto, la súplica a AMLO y el regreso con mamá: cronología del milagroso caso Dylan

La investigación estuvo obstaculizada en varias ocasiones. Faltó coordinación entre las autoridades chiapanecas y la Comisión Nacional de Búsqueda
Lituania designó a Hezbollah como organización terrorista y marca el camino a otros estados bálticos

Un nuevo país, esta vez de Europa del Este, se sumó a los estados que califican al grupo sostenido por la República Islámica de Irán en la categoría de organización ejecutora de actos terroristas
A 10 años del peor crimen de los Zetas: la matanza de San Fernando

Las investigaciones siguen sin ofrecer una conclusión satisfactoria del caso
Home Office, una alternativa poco posible para la mayoría de los trabajadores mexicanos

De acuerdo con un estudio, los jóvenes sin educación universitaria generalmente corresponden con los perfiles de los trabajadores en los sectores más afectados como en servicios de alimentos y tiendas
Creció el número de suicidios entre jóvenes mexicanos durante la emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19

Los Centros de Integración Juvenil confirmaron un aumento del 43% entre personas de 15 a 29 años que se quitaron la vida
Conductores de televisión harán “dueto” con los docentes para impartir clases a distancia: SEP

Esteban Moctezuma reveló que las maestras y maestros interactuarán junto conductores profesionales en las grabaciones del sistema Aprende en Casa II
Despiden a más de 1,000 funcionarios en el Instituto Nacional de Migración por supuestos actos de corrupción

El INM implementó un sistema de videovigilancia que le ha permitido detectar diversas irregularidades y personal que dormía en horas de trabajo
