ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-RED ARROWS

Por REUTERSAUG 15
14 de Agosto de 2020

Red Arrows fly over London to mark VJ Day

Start: 15 Aug 2020 15:45 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 16:45 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CNACELLED DUE TO WEATHER.

LONDON - The Red Arrows fly over London to mark VJ Day.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Ahead of the flypast - a parade on the Quadrant which will include the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, and the Governor of the Royal Hospital, General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, taking a salute and speaking to pensioners. The Band of the Coldstream Guards will also be present.

1625GMT - Red Arrows flypast (3 cameras around London will capture the flypast live)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Así puedes descargar Fortnite en tu teléfono Android aunque ya no esté en la Play Store

El famoso videojuego actualmente no se encuentra en las tiendas de Google y Apple por diferencias en sus modelos de negocios
El holandés Clarence Seedorf impactó a todos con su físico en las redes sociales

El histórico ex jugador del Milan motivó aplausos virtuales al exhibirse en una playa tras entrenar. A los 44, se mantiene intacto
“Andrea Legarreta lista para enseñar”: así se burlaron de la dupla que harán los conductores de televisión y los maestros

Los internautas se burlaron de la iniciativa de la SEP en el nuevo ciclo escolar
El testaferro de Maduro, Alex Saab, intenta paralizar su extradición a EEUU con un nuevo recurso ante la Corte de Cabo Verde

El Tribunal Supremo tiene 80 días para pronunciarse. En caso de que avale el traslado, sus abogados, encabezados por el ex juez Baltasar Garzón, adelantaron que agotarán todos los mecanismos nacionales e internacionales para frenarlo
A la “antigüita”: así pretende el Sindicato Libertad quedarse con las obras del Corredor Interocéanico

La agrupación encabezada por Hugo Bello Velenzo -detenido el pasado 12 de agosto por desvío de recursos- también está involucrada en el transporte de materiales en el aeropuerto de Santa Lucía
En liberad condicional médico acusado de pedir insumos a familia de diputado enfermo de COVID-19

Entre sus denuncias, señalaban que en los hospitales les entregan cubrebocas y equipo de baja calidad
“Fuera mercenarios”: fanáticos del Barcelona recibieron al equipo con insultos y duros mensajes tras la eliminación

El plantel del equipo catalán arribó a la ciudad en las primeras horas de la tarde y se encontró con un clima hostil después de la goleada en contra histórica ante el Bayern Múnich
“Eran muy felices”: el recuerdo del noviazgo de Thalía y Fernando Colunga cuando protagonizaron “María la del barrio”

La telenovela fue estrenada hace 25 años y aún es permanece en la mente del mundo entero
Las incongruencias de las conferencias de López Obrador: denuncian uso erróneo en lengua de señas

Intérpretes de presidencia lamentaron que el desempeño de un par de personas fuera usado para describir la labor de todo un equipo
SEP: horarios de clases y canales de televisión serán dados a conocer el próximo domingo 16 de agosto

Aquí puedes revisar dónde seguir la conferencia que encabezará Esteban Moctezuma Barragán
El Pentágono creó una unidad militar para el estudio de ovnis

Para el Ejército estadounidense los “fenómenos aéreos no identificados” no tienen nada que ver con los potenciales hombres verdes, sino más bien con adversarios muy reales. Washington está particularmente preocupado por las capacidades de espionaje de China, a través de drones u otros medios aéreos
“Él dijo que no iban a desaparecer empleos”: manifestantes reclaman a López Obrador ayuda para salir de la crisis económica

Trabajadores de la Universidad Autónoma de Guerrero también se hicieron presentes en las protestas
