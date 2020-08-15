ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-RED ARROWS

Red Arrows fly over London to mark VJ Day
Start: 15 Aug 2020 15:45 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2020 16:45 GMT
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CNACELLED DUE TO WEATHER.
LONDON - The Red Arrows fly over London to mark VJ Day.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Ahead of the flypast - a parade on the Quadrant which will include the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, and the Governor of the Royal Hospital, General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, taking a salute and speaking to pensioners. The Band of the Coldstream Guards will also be present.
1625GMT - Red Arrows flypast (3 cameras around London will capture the flypast live)
