ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-MORNING-WREATH

Por REUTERSAUG 15
14 de Agosto de 2020

VJ Day commemorations start around the UK and in London

Start: 15 Aug 2020 04:51 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 05:37 GMT

VARIOUS - UK Military bagpipers play "Battle's O'er" across the country to start VJ Day commemorations before UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph in London.

SCHEDULE:

0450GMT-National Memorial Arboretum. Played by a Gurkha Piper, at the Burma Railway Track in the Far Eastern area.

0500GMT-HMS Belfast in London

0502GMT-National Memorial Arboretum. Played by a Gurkha Piper, at the Burma Railway Track in the Far Eastern area.

0520GMT - Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La detención de “El Manotas”, el golpe que “El Mencho” no perdona a García Harfuch

Hace dos años, el principal operador del CJNG en Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, fue detenido y señalado de matar a dos agentes de investigación, una captura que "El Mencho" no olvida
La detención de “El Manotas”, el golpe que “El Mencho” no perdona a García Harfuch

Hace dos años, el principal operador del CJNG en Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, fue detenido y señalado de matar a dos agentes de investigación, una captura que "El Mencho" no olvida
Jamie Foxx y Joseph Gordon-Lewitt cuentan los secretos de la pastilla que da superpoderes en “Project Power”

Es la nueva película de acción de la plataforma y habla acerca del poder de una pastilla que otorga superpoderes. Los actores dialogaron con Teleshow acerca de este estreno lleno de adrenalina
Jamie Foxx y Joseph Gordon-Lewitt cuentan los secretos de la pastilla que da superpoderes en “Project Power”

Es la nueva película de acción de la plataforma y habla acerca del poder de una pastilla que otorga superpoderes. Los actores dialogaron con Teleshow acerca de este estreno lleno de adrenalina
Cómo es el software que predice crisis humanitarias y prevé un millón de desplazados por el coronavirus

El Consejo Danés para los Refugiados desarrolló una herramienta de análisis de datos que examina una multiplicidad de factores para estimar la cantidad de personas que pueden ser forzadas a dejar sus hogares en los próximos años. Cuatro países del Sahel africano podrían ser los más afectados por la pandemia
Cómo es el software que predice crisis humanitarias y prevé un millón de desplazados por el coronavirus

El Consejo Danés para los Refugiados desarrolló una herramienta de análisis de datos que examina una multiplicidad de factores para estimar la cantidad de personas que pueden ser forzadas a dejar sus hogares en los próximos años. Cuatro países del Sahel africano podrían ser los más afectados por la pandemia
La onda expansiva de las explosiones del Líbano amenaza al arcaico sistema de gobierno y al Hezbollah

Las protestas hicieron caer al gobierno y lanzaron el debate sobre cómo desarmar a las milicias shiítas.
La onda expansiva de las explosiones del Líbano amenaza al arcaico sistema de gobierno y al Hezbollah

Las protestas hicieron caer al gobierno y lanzaron el debate sobre cómo desarmar a las milicias shiítas.
¿Bailar salsa con distancia social?: cómo la pandemia transformó un emblema de Colombia

Sabor Manicero, Cali Salsa All Stars, SalsaColombia y otros grupos de profesores ofrecen lecciones virtuales para tratar de mantener a flote las 120 academias de Cali, cerradas por el COVID-19
¿Bailar salsa con distancia social?: cómo la pandemia transformó un emblema de Colombia

Sabor Manicero, Cali Salsa All Stars, SalsaColombia y otros grupos de profesores ofrecen lecciones virtuales para tratar de mantener a flote las 120 academias de Cali, cerradas por el COVID-19
La pulseada de las estrellas de Hollywood con la vejez: confesiones, drama y aprendizajes

La presión por lucir siempre jóvenes se ensaña con las mujeres de la industria del cine. Las sensaciones de las actrices que pelean por ganar esa batalla y ser felices como adultas mayores
La pulseada de las estrellas de Hollywood con la vejez: confesiones, drama y aprendizajes

La presión por lucir siempre jóvenes se ensaña con las mujeres de la industria del cine. Las sensaciones de las actrices que pelean por ganar esa batalla y ser felices como adultas mayores
De estar retirado y ser comentarista de TV a entrar en el radar de Ferrari: Nico Hülkenberg, el piloto al que comparaban con Michael Schumacher

Dos equipos le hablaron para correr en 2021: es el piloto con más carreras sin un podio en la fórmula 1. El alemán es el claro ejemplo de cómo se frustra una campaña si no se tiene un buen auto. Pero su fuego sagrado está intacto y va por más
De estar retirado y ser comentarista de TV a entrar en el radar de Ferrari: Nico Hülkenberg, el piloto al que comparaban con Michael Schumacher

Dos equipos le hablaron para correr en 2021: es el piloto con más carreras sin un podio en la fórmula 1. El alemán es el claro ejemplo de cómo se frustra una campaña si no se tiene un buen auto. Pero su fuego sagrado está intacto y va por más
Los Chicos Malos de Detroit, el equipo más odiado de la NBA que supo poner de rodillas a Michael Jordan

Los Pistons provocaron una rebelión contracultural que reinó dos años en una época de oro: frenaron el Showtime de los Lakers, el dominio de los Celtics de Bird y detuvieron por años la gloria de Jordan. Lo hicieron con una mítica estrategia defensiva que revolucionó el juego para siempre y con un estilo tan violento que los convirtió en el equipo más odiado de la historia
Los Chicos Malos de Detroit, el equipo más odiado de la NBA que supo poner de rodillas a Michael Jordan

Los Pistons provocaron una rebelión contracultural que reinó dos años en una época de oro: frenaron el Showtime de los Lakers, el dominio de los Celtics de Bird y detuvieron por años la gloria de Jordan. Lo hicieron con una mítica estrategia defensiva que revolucionó el juego para siempre y con un estilo tan violento que los convirtió en el equipo más odiado de la historia
Israel Summit 2020: nueva cumbre de innovación online y gratuita con protagonistas sub 35

Este lunes 17 de agosto se realizará la tercera edición del encuentro que une Israel con Latinoamérica. Disertarán jóvenes con casos de éxito de organizaciones
Israel Summit 2020: nueva cumbre de innovación online y gratuita con protagonistas sub 35

Este lunes 17 de agosto se realizará la tercera edición del encuentro que une Israel con Latinoamérica. Disertarán jóvenes con casos de éxito de organizaciones
La lupa sobre el futuro de Lionel Messi: cuándo se le termina su contrato en Barcelona y cuáles son los equipos interesados en él

La dura eliminación de su equipo a manos del Bayern Munich profundizó la incertidumbre respecto de dónde jugará el argentino en la próxima temporada
La lupa sobre el futuro de Lionel Messi: cuándo se le termina su contrato en Barcelona y cuáles son los equipos interesados en él

La dura eliminación de su equipo a manos del Bayern Munich profundizó la incertidumbre respecto de dónde jugará el argentino en la próxima temporada
Una pareja apareció teniendo sexo en una videoconferencia de concejales de Río de Janeiro

“Tan pronto como nos dimos cuenta, le pedimos a TV Câmara, que controla el audio y el video de los participantes, que lo sacara inmediatamente del aire", explicó el edil Leonel Brizola Neto
Una pareja apareció teniendo sexo en una videoconferencia de concejales de Río de Janeiro

“Tan pronto como nos dimos cuenta, le pedimos a TV Câmara, que controla el audio y el video de los participantes, que lo sacara inmediatamente del aire", explicó el edil Leonel Brizola Neto
Trump firmó un decreto que obliga a ByteDance a vender sus acciones de TikTok en EEUU en un plazo de 90 días

El documento especifica que el comprador debe ser estadounidense y “demostrar su voluntad y capacidad para cumplir con este decreto”
Trump firmó un decreto que obliga a ByteDance a vender sus acciones de TikTok en EEUU en un plazo de 90 días

El documento especifica que el comprador debe ser estadounidense y “demostrar su voluntad y capacidad para cumplir con este decreto”
MAS NOTICIAS