ADVISORY POLAND-USA/POMPEO

Pompeo visits Poland to sign military cooperation agreement

WARSAW - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Warsaw, Poland to sign Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss U.S.-Poland cooperation, defence ties, COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative. Pompeo will also meet with President Andrzej Duda and take part in the commemoration of the centennial of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish forces defeated the Red Army.

Despiden a más de 1,000 funcionarios en el Instituto Nacional de Migración por supuestos actos de corrupción

El INM implementó un sistema de videovigilancia que le ha permitido detectar diversas irregularidades y personal que dormía en horas de trabajo
La otra armada de Xi Jinping: el preocupante saqueo de mares que crece al amparo del régimen chino

Miles de buques pesqueros esquivan autorizaciones y reglas internacionales. A su paso, destruyen economías y biodiversidad, poniendo en riesgo la fauna marina y el sustento de millones
“Cada día que tardan en firmar el acuerdo son vidas que se pierden”: la orden de Carlos Slim durante las negociaciones con AstraZeneca

Arturo Elías Ayub reveló las razones de la empresa farmacéutica global para buscar a la Fundación Carlos Slim con el objetivo de invertir en la vacuna contra el COVID-19
El camino y acciones que llevaron a Campeche hasta el color amarillo del semáforo epidemiológico

El coronavirus se ha combatido con brigadas comunitarias, multas a transportistas por no acatar protocolos, ley seca, cierre de calles, entre otras medidas preventivas
Anastasia Lechtchenko: la historia de la joven rusa que descuartizó a su a su hermana y a su madre en México

Dentro de las declaraciones realizadas, narró que a su hermana le extrajo los ojos mientras que a su madre le extirpó el corazón
La detención de “El Manotas”, el golpe que “El Mencho” no perdona a García Harfuch

Hace dos años, el principal operador del CJNG en Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, fue detenido y señalado de matar a dos agentes de investigación, una captura que "El Mencho" no olvida
Jamie Foxx y Joseph Gordon-Lewitt cuentan los secretos de la pastilla que da superpoderes en “Project Power”

Es la nueva película de acción de la plataforma y habla acerca del poder de una pastilla que otorga superpoderes. Los actores dialogaron con Teleshow acerca de este estreno lleno de adrenalina
Cómo es el software que predice crisis humanitarias y prevé un millón de desplazados por el coronavirus

El Consejo Danés para los Refugiados desarrolló una herramienta de análisis de datos que examina una multiplicidad de factores para estimar la cantidad de personas que pueden ser forzadas a dejar sus hogares en los próximos años. Cuatro países del Sahel africano podrían ser los más afectados por la pandemia
La onda expansiva de las explosiones del Líbano amenaza al arcaico sistema de gobierno y al Hezbollah

Las protestas hicieron caer al gobierno y lanzaron el debate sobre cómo desarmar a las milicias shiítas.
¿Bailar salsa con distancia social?: cómo la pandemia transformó un emblema de Colombia

Sabor Manicero, Cali Salsa All Stars, SalsaColombia y otros grupos de profesores ofrecen lecciones virtuales para tratar de mantener a flote las 120 academias de Cali, cerradas por el COVID-19
La pulseada de las estrellas de Hollywood con la vejez: confesiones, drama y aprendizajes

La presión por lucir siempre jóvenes se ensaña con las mujeres de la industria del cine. Las sensaciones de las actrices que pelean por ganar esa batalla y ser felices como adultas mayores
De estar retirado y ser comentarista de TV a entrar en el radar de Ferrari: Nico Hülkenberg, el piloto al que comparaban con Michael Schumacher

Dos equipos le hablaron para correr en 2021: es el piloto con más carreras sin un podio en la fórmula 1. El alemán es el claro ejemplo de cómo se frustra una campaña si no se tiene un buen auto. Pero su fuego sagrado está intacto y va por más
