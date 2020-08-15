Sábado 15 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY POLAND-USA/POMPEO-NEWSER --UPDATED INFORMATION--

Por REUTERSAUG 15
15 de Agosto de 2020

Pompeo holds joint news conference with Poland FM Czaputowicz

Start: 15 Aug 2020 11:51 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 12:39 GMT

WARSAW - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Warsaw, Poland to sign Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss U.S.-Poland cooperation, defence ties, COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative. Pompeo will also meet with President Andrzej Duda and take part in the commemoration of the centennial of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish forces defeated the Red Army.

1200GMT - Pompeo holds joint news conference with Poland Foreign Minister Czaputowicz

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH /

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

