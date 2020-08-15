Sábado 15 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 15
15 de Agosto de 2020

View of Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 15 Aug 2020 10:38 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 11:50 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - View of Beirut port as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Uso lúdico de la marihuana será prioridad legislativa en el periodo ordinario de sesiones: Ricardo Monreal

La discusión en torno a este tema se detuvo a causa de la emergencia sanitaria, pero se retomará a partir del mes de septiembre
Uso lúdico de la marihuana será prioridad legislativa en el periodo ordinario de sesiones: Ricardo Monreal

La discusión en torno a este tema se detuvo a causa de la emergencia sanitaria, pero se retomará a partir del mes de septiembre
Los Guardianes de la Revolución Iraní amenazaron a EEUU con “un futuro peligroso” por el pacto entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes Unidos

La fuerza paramilitar del régimen, designada por Washington como grupo terrorista, calificó como un “acto traicionero” el acuerdo alcanzado días atrás
Los Guardianes de la Revolución Iraní amenazaron a EEUU con “un futuro peligroso” por el pacto entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes Unidos

La fuerza paramilitar del régimen, designada por Washington como grupo terrorista, calificó como un “acto traicionero” el acuerdo alcanzado días atrás
Jesús Orta irá por juicio de amparo tras liberarse una orden de aprehensión en su contra

El ex secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana en la CDMX podría enfrentar acusaciones por supuestos delitos de delincuencia organizada
Jesús Orta irá por juicio de amparo tras liberarse una orden de aprehensión en su contra

El ex secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana en la CDMX podría enfrentar acusaciones por supuestos delitos de delincuencia organizada
El desafío del “Mencho”: tras las huellas de un jefe narco “fantasma” en México

El capo mexicano fue arrestado dos veces en Estados unidos, es uno de los criminales más buscados en el mundo y construyó un imperio multimillonario basado en el tráfico de drogas
El desafío del “Mencho”: tras las huellas de un jefe narco “fantasma” en México

El capo mexicano fue arrestado dos veces en Estados unidos, es uno de los criminales más buscados en el mundo y construyó un imperio multimillonario basado en el tráfico de drogas
“Humillación” y “Vergüenza”: las tapas de los medios en Europa reflejaron la derrota histórica del Barcelona en la Champions League

El equipo de Lionel Messi cayó por 8-2 frente al Bayern Múnich en Lisboa y se despidió de la competición europea
“Humillación” y “Vergüenza”: las tapas de los medios en Europa reflejaron la derrota histórica del Barcelona en la Champions League

El equipo de Lionel Messi cayó por 8-2 frente al Bayern Múnich en Lisboa y se despidió de la competición europea
Lionel Messi lanzó un ultimátum: las tres condiciones para que continúe en Barcelona

El delantero argentino, golpeado por lo goleada ante Bayern Munich, se plantea seriamente abandonar la institución catalana
Lionel Messi lanzó un ultimátum: las tres condiciones para que continúe en Barcelona

El delantero argentino, golpeado por lo goleada ante Bayern Munich, se plantea seriamente abandonar la institución catalana
Un rapto, la súplica a AMLO y el regreso con mamá: cronología del milagroso caso Dylan

La investigación estuvo obstaculizada en varias ocasiones. Faltó coordinación entre las autoridades chiapanecas y la Comisión Nacional de Búsqueda
Un rapto, la súplica a AMLO y el regreso con mamá: cronología del milagroso caso Dylan

La investigación estuvo obstaculizada en varias ocasiones. Faltó coordinación entre las autoridades chiapanecas y la Comisión Nacional de Búsqueda
Lituania designó a Hezbollah como organización terrorista y marca el camino a otros estados bálticos

Un nuevo país, esta vez de Europa del Este, se sumó a los estados que califican al grupo sostenido por la República Islámica de Irán en la categoría de organización ejecutora de actos terroristas
Lituania designó a Hezbollah como organización terrorista y marca el camino a otros estados bálticos

Un nuevo país, esta vez de Europa del Este, se sumó a los estados que califican al grupo sostenido por la República Islámica de Irán en la categoría de organización ejecutora de actos terroristas
A 10 años del peor crimen de los Zetas: la matanza de San Fernando

Las investigaciones siguen sin ofrecer una conclusión satisfactoria del caso
A 10 años del peor crimen de los Zetas: la matanza de San Fernando

Las investigaciones siguen sin ofrecer una conclusión satisfactoria del caso
Home Office, una alternativa poco posible para la mayoría de los trabajadores mexicanos

De acuerdo con un estudio, los jóvenes sin educación universitaria generalmente corresponden con los perfiles de los trabajadores en los sectores más afectados como en servicios de alimentos y tiendas
Home Office, una alternativa poco posible para la mayoría de los trabajadores mexicanos

De acuerdo con un estudio, los jóvenes sin educación universitaria generalmente corresponden con los perfiles de los trabajadores en los sectores más afectados como en servicios de alimentos y tiendas
Creció el número de suicidios entre jóvenes mexicanos durante la emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19

Los Centros de Integración Juvenil confirmaron un aumento del 43% entre personas de 15 a 29 años que se quitaron la vida
Creció el número de suicidios entre jóvenes mexicanos durante la emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19

Los Centros de Integración Juvenil confirmaron un aumento del 43% entre personas de 15 a 29 años que se quitaron la vida
Conductores de televisión harán “dueto” con los docentes para impartir clases a distancia: SEP

Esteban Moctezuma reveló que las maestras y maestros interactuarán junto conductores profesionales en las grabaciones del sistema Aprende en Casa II
Conductores de televisión harán “dueto” con los docentes para impartir clases a distancia: SEP

Esteban Moctezuma reveló que las maestras y maestros interactuarán junto conductores profesionales en las grabaciones del sistema Aprende en Casa II
