ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/MODI --pre-emptible

Modi Independence Day address at the historic Red Fort
Start: 15 Aug 2020 01:35 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT
NEW DELHI, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi as India marks its Independence Day.
SCHEDULE:
0150GMT - Modi arrives at Red Fort
0200GMT - National anthem
0203GMT - Modi's address begins
