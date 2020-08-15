Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/MODI --pre-emptible--

Por REUTERSAUG 15
6 de Agosto de 2020

Modi Independence Day address at the historic Red Fort

Start: 15 Aug 2020 01:35 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SIGNAL IS PRE-EMPTIBLE BY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN AT 0250GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi as India marks its Independence Day.

SCHEDULE:

0150GMT - Modi arrives at Red Fort

0200GMT - National anthem

0203GMT - Modi's address begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HINDI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cuáles son las pensiones que ofrece el ISSSTE y qué requisitos pide

El presidente López Obrador se comprometió a reformar el sistema de pensiones del ISSSTE una vez que pase la contingencia sanitaria
El presidente López Obrador se comprometió a reformar el sistema de pensiones del ISSSTE una vez que pase la contingencia sanitaria
Impactantes imágenes en la NBA: un jugador recibió un golpe en el cuello y tuvo que ser retirado en camilla

Derrick Jones Jr, de los Miami Heat, intentó pasar una cortina que le impuso un rival y terminó en el suelo
Derrick Jones Jr, de los Miami Heat, intentó pasar una cortina que le impuso un rival y terminó en el suelo
Quén son las GOPES y cómo combatirán al narco en Tamaulipas

El pasado 6 de agosto se registraron 76 homicidios dolosos en todo el país: Tamaulipas fue el estado que registró la mayoría, con 12
El pasado 6 de agosto se registraron 76 homicidios dolosos en todo el país: Tamaulipas fue el estado que registró la mayoría, con 12
Fiscalía de Sinaloa confirmó la muerte de César Carrillo, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”

La dependencia informó que el asesinato se registró dentro de un domicilio en la ciudad de Navolato y ocurrió a consecuencia de heridas producidas por armas de fuego
La dependencia informó que el asesinato se registró dentro de un domicilio en la ciudad de Navolato y ocurrió a consecuencia de heridas producidas por armas de fuego
Quién es la mexicana que tocó el cielo tres veces e impuso récord Guinness

Conquistó las tres cumbres más altas del mundo: Everest, K2 y Kanchenjunga en un año
Conquistó las tres cumbres más altas del mundo: Everest, K2 y Kanchenjunga en un año
Israel atacó posiciones de Hamas en respuesta a nuevos lanzamientos de globos incendiarios

Las Fuerzas de Defensa indicaron que se alcanzó un complejo naval del grupo terrorista Hamas, así como infraestructura subterránea y puestos de observación. "No dejaremos que atteroricen civiles", indicaron en un comunicado
Las Fuerzas de Defensa indicaron que se alcanzó un complejo naval del grupo terrorista Hamas, así como infraestructura subterránea y puestos de observación. "No dejaremos que atteroricen civiles", indicaron en un comunicado
Campeche es el primer estado en llegar al color amarillo en el semáforo de alerta de COVID-19

Esperanza es el personaje que representa el color amarillo de alerta epidemiológica, indica que la velocidad de contagios ha disminuido
Esperanza es el personaje que representa el color amarillo de alerta epidemiológica, indica que la velocidad de contagios ha disminuido
Un récord mundial en tiempos de pandemia: el ugandés Cheptegei hizo historia en los 5 mil metros

El atleta quebró un registro que llevaba vigente 16 años y se consagró en la Liga Diamante que se disputa en Mónaco
El atleta quebró un registro que llevaba vigente 16 años y se consagró en la Liga Diamante que se disputa en Mónaco
Qué significan los recientes ejercicios militares de China en el Estrecho de Taiwán

Los movimientos navales llegan en un momento de extrema tensión entre Beijing y Washington, especialmente en torno a la situación de Taipei
Los movimientos navales llegan en un momento de extrema tensión entre Beijing y Washington, especialmente en torno a la situación de Taipei
Drones con explosivos, la más reciente arma del CJNG para atacar desde el aire

Ligeros, baratos y capaces de volar de forma autónoma son las ventajas de los drones que usa el Cártel Jalisco para atacar a sus enemigos
Ligeros, baratos y capaces de volar de forma autónoma son las ventajas de los drones que usa el Cártel Jalisco para atacar a sus enemigos
SRE designó a Leticia Maki Teramoto como encargada de Protección de Mexicanos en el Exterior

La diplomática cuenta con 27 años de experiencia en la Cancillería y ha sido cónsul de México en Nueva York
La diplomática cuenta con 27 años de experiencia en la Cancillería y ha sido cónsul de México en Nueva York
Las fotos del impresionante departamento de Maky en esta etapa sin Juan Soler

La actriz vive en un sofisticado e iluminado departamento en la capital mexicana
La actriz vive en un sofisticado e iluminado departamento en la capital mexicana
