ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/MODI --pre-emptible

Modi Independence Day address at the historic Red Fort

Start: 15 Aug 2020 01:35 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SIGNAL IS PRE-EMPTIBLE BY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN AT 0250GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi as India marks its Independence Day.

SCHEDULE:

0150GMT - Modi arrives at Red Fort

0200GMT - National anthem

0203GMT - Modi's address begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HINDI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com