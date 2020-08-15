Sábado 15 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

Por REUTERSAUG 15
14 de Agosto de 2020

New Zealand scrambles to stamp out virus outbreak

Start: 16 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED BECAUSE ARDERN IS NOW DUE TO SPEAK ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17 (TIMING TBC).

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference on the latest developments after the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country. New Zealand is scrambling to stamp out its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, which might force the country's upcoming election in September to be delayed.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

600 millones en refuerzos, pero sin Champions: la deuda pendiente de Guardiola desde su llegada al Manchester City

El equipo inglés ha desembolsado una fortuna en jugadores, pero sigue sin levantar el trofeo en el certamen europeo
Perú entró en recesión por la pandemia del coronavirus: se desplomó el 17% de su PIB

El gobierno difundió las cifras del impacto en el primer semestre de este año tras una cuarentena nacional de más de 100 días
Francia registró 3.310 casos de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Además, se detectaron 17 nuevos focos de la enfermedad en el país. El total de muertos por la epidemia es de 30.409
La polémica que sentenció la eliminación del Manchester City: ¿debió ser anulado el segundo gol del Lyon?

Dembélé partió habilitado pero pareció haber una infracción previa contra Laporte. El VAR convalidó el tanto
Coronavirus: Bill Gates explicó cuándo se volverá a la normalidad y lo que se necesita para lograrlo

El fundador de Microsoft adelantó que la inestabilidad sanitaria y financiera durará hasta el 2022
Computadoras, cubrebocas o cuadernos: los útiles escolares frente a la pandemia

La Secretaría de Educación Pública no ha emitido una lista oficial de útiles escolares y autoridades estatales han desestimado la necesidad de comprar útiles para el regreso a clases
Minuto fatal para el City: Sterling se perdió un gol abajo del arco y Lyon lo liquidó en la siguiente jugada

El delantero del equipo inglés erró en una jugada clave. Inmediatamente, el conjunto francés selló la victoria
Descuartizó a su hermana y a su madre en México: la insólita historia de la joven rusa Anastasia Lechtchenko

Dentro de las declaraciones realizadas, narró que a su hermana le extrajo los ojos mientras que a su madre le extirpó el corazón
Los memes contra el Manchester City tras la eliminación en Champions League ante Lyon

El combinado de Josep Guardiola cayó 3-1 contra los franceses y se despidió en cuartos de final del torneo continental. Los ingleses no pudieron contar con su histórica figura, Sergio Agüero, por lesión y las redes lo tuvieron como protagonista
Quedó armado el Final 4 de Lisboa: así se disputarán las semifinales de la Champions League

Los cuatro mejores de Europa saldrán a jugar la próxima semana con la ilusión de presenciar la final del domingo 23 de agosto
La “nueva normalidad” se prolongaría otro año, se requieren 80 millones de vacunas para inmunizar al 60% de la población mexicana

Estiman que nueve de cada diez personas está en posibilidad de contagiarse de COVID-19
Los detalles detrás del amor de Belinda y Christian Nodal: la relación que destapó la vida íntima de la cantante

La pareja disfruta de un romance lleno de amor y complicidad
