ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

Ceremony to commemorate anniversary of Japan's WW2 surrender

Start: 15 Aug 2020 02:50 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 03:50 GMT

TOKYO - Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak at an annual ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender. It will take place at the Nippon Budokan, with a reduced number of attendees due to the coronavirus.

SCHEDULE:

0251GMT - Event starts

0254GMT - Remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

0300GMT - Moment of silence

0301GMT - Remarks by Japanese Emperor Naruhito

