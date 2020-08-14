Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

Ceremony to commemorate anniversary of Japan's WW2 surrender

Start: 15 Aug 2020 02:50 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 03:50 GMT

TOKYO - Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak at an annual ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender. It will take place at the Nippon Budokan, with a reduced number of attendees due to the coronavirus.

SCHEDULE:

0251GMT - Event starts

0254GMT - Remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

0300GMT - Moment of silence

0301GMT - Remarks by Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Ghislaine Maxwell fue aislada en una celda

La ex esposa de Jeffrey Epstein, acusada de pertenecer a una red de tráfico de menores, fue apartada del resto de las reclusas por su seguridad
El Reino Unido anunció una cuarentena obligatoria a viajeros procedentes de Francia y París tomará medidas recíprocas

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson había advertido que su país sería implacable “incluso con nuestros amigos y socios más cercanos y queridos”. El gobierno de Macron lamentó la situación y pidió armonizar los protocolos sanitarios
Freckleface Shaw: quién es el narco relacionado con el CJNG que fue arrestado en Atlanta por la DEA y el FBI

El régimen de Irán criticó el histórico acuerdo de paz entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes y lo calificó de “estupidez estratégica”

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de la República Islámica acusó al estado del golfo de "traicionar a la causa palestina" por establecer relaciones con Jerusalén. La ONU, Europa y Estados Unidos saludaron el pacto
Combaten el huachicol del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima y se dispara el robo de trenes en sus dominios

Cuando comenzó el combate al huachicol, “las bandas saltaron a la carretera y a las vías”, afirmaron especialistas
La pandemia de coronavirus causó un desplome histórico en el PIB de la eurozona: perdió 12,1% en el segundo trimestre del año

Es la mayor caída desde que comenzó a registrarse la estadística, en 1995. España fue el país con mayores pérdidas con respecto al primer trimestre del año, con una baja del 18,5 por ciento
Alerta de los expertos en Estados Unidos: todavía hay tiempo para controlar el coronavirus, pero no demasiado

Distintos factores contribuyen a que el COVID-19 siga abriendo focos en distintos lugares del país. Los expertos advirtieron sobre un "invierno sombrío como en una novela de Charles Dickens" si no se toman precauciones
No habrá baby boom: la pandemia de COVID-19 podría causar un déficit de hasta 500.000 bebés en EEUU

Un estudio de Brookings Institution calculó que, debido al impacto doble de la crisis económica y la crisis sanitaria que ha causado el coronavirus, en 2021 habrá un descenso de entre el 7% y el 10% de los nacimientos en el país
“La infección no está en el trabajo”: Pemex aseguró que contagios ocurrieron al exterior de sus instalaciones

El subdirector de Servicios de Salud de la productora del Estado señaló que el virus viene de la calle, pero que han tomado las medidas necesarias para que no aumenten las filas de enfermos por COVID-19
“Wonder”, la película de 2017 que en esta cuarentena se convirtió en furor en Netflix

El film protagonizado por Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson y Jacob Tremblay alcanzó el primer puesto entre las opciones más vistas de la plataforma. La historia de Auggie, el niño que nació con una deformidad facial y que decide comenzar la escuela a los 10 años
El momento en el que un tren se descarriló en Chimalhuacán

Policías del municipio señalaron que civiles que presenciaron el accidente comenzaron a robar la mercancía que cargaban los furgones
Empresarios proponen adelantar el Buen Fin 2020 para agosto o septiembre

Carlos Salazar, presidente del Consejo Coordinador Empresarial, señaló que la medida es una forma de reactivar incentivar la inversión y el consumo en México tras la crisis del COVID-19
