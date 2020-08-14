ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-MORNING-WREATH

VJ Day commemorations start around the UK and in London
Start: 15 Aug 2020 04:50 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
VARIOUS - UK Military bagpipers play "Battle's O'er" across the country to start VJ Day commemorations before UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph in London.
EXPECTED LOCATIONS FOR BAGPIPERS:
FROM 0500GMT - HMS Belfast in London
FROM 0500GMT - National Memorial Arboretum. Played by a Gurkha Piper, at the Burma Railway Track in the Far Eastern area.
THEN:
0535GMT - Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com