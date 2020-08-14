ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-MORNING-WREATH

VJ Day commemorations start around the UK and in London

VARIOUS - UK Military bagpipers play "Battle's O'er" across the country to start VJ Day commemorations before UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph in London.

EXPECTED LOCATIONS FOR BAGPIPERS:

FROM 0500GMT - HMS Belfast in London

FROM 0500GMT - National Memorial Arboretum. Played by a Gurkha Piper, at the Burma Railway Track in the Far Eastern area.

THEN:

0535GMT - Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph

