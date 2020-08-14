Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-MORNING-WREATH

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

VJ Day commemorations start around the UK and in London

Start: 15 Aug 2020 04:50 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - UK Military bagpipers play "Battle's O'er" across the country to start VJ Day commemorations before UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph in London.

EXPECTED LOCATIONS FOR BAGPIPERS:

FROM 0500GMT - HMS Belfast in London

FROM 0500GMT - National Memorial Arboretum. Played by a Gurkha Piper, at the Burma Railway Track in the Far Eastern area.

THEN:

0535GMT - Ben Wallace attends wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El Grupo de Contacto, el Grupo de Lima, la Unión Europea, EEUU y el Reino Unido exigieron elecciones presidenciales libres en Venezuela

El Grupo de Contacto, el Grupo de Lima, la Unión Europea, EEUU y el Reino Unido exigieron elecciones presidenciales libres en Venezuela

Cuarentena estricta para más de un millón de personas en Colombia: Bogotá cerrará siete localidades

Cuarentena estricta para más de un millón de personas en Colombia: Bogotá cerrará siete localidades

¿Deben las escuelas privadas apoyar a los padres con los costos de las inscripciones?: esto dice la SEP

¿Deben las escuelas privadas apoyar a los padres con los costos de las inscripciones?: esto dice la SEP

“En dos meses vamos a tener condiciones muy favorables”: López Obrador anticipa pronta reactivación del turismo en Acapulco

“En dos meses vamos a tener condiciones muy favorables”: López Obrador anticipa pronta reactivación del turismo en Acapulco

Murió en 1993 y después de 27 años lograron identificarla: el caso de Rebecca Redeker que conmovió a Colorado tres décadas

Murió en 1993 y después de 27 años lograron identificarla: el caso de Rebecca Redeker que conmovió a Colorado tres décadas

Caso Ghislaine Maxwell: la intimidante carta de los fiscales al juez para proteger la identidad de las víctimas

Caso Ghislaine Maxwell: la intimidante carta de los fiscales al juez para proteger la identidad de las víctimas

El Grupo de Lima se reúne para abordar la crisis en Venezuela

El Grupo de Lima se reúne para abordar la crisis en Venezuela

“Lo más preocupante ahora son las drogas sintéticas”: López Obrador aseguró que han disminuido sembradíos de amapola en Guerrero

“Lo más preocupante ahora son las drogas sintéticas”: López Obrador aseguró que han disminuido sembradíos de amapola en Guerrero

Caen las bolsas europeas tras los rebrotes de coronavirus y las cuarentenas

Caen las bolsas europeas tras los rebrotes de coronavirus y las cuarentenas

López Obrador: con la detención del “Marro” han disminuido los homicidios en Guanajuato

López Obrador: con la detención del “Marro” han disminuido los homicidios en Guanajuato

El Gobierno de Ecuador puso fin al plazo de visado humanitario para los venezolanos

El Gobierno de Ecuador puso fin al plazo de visado humanitario para los venezolanos

Infonavit y Fovissste: así puedes juntar tu crédito para comprar casa

Infonavit y Fovissste: así puedes juntar tu crédito para comprar casa

