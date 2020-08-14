Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/BROTHER --TIMINGS TBC--

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

Trump visits brother at a Manhattan hospital

Start: 14 Aug 2020 20:18 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 21:22 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - U.S President Donald Trump arrives in Manhattan to visit younger brother Robert in hospital.

Schedule:

1957GMT - Chopper landed

2015GMT - Arrival at hospital

2018GMT - Exterior of New York-Presbyterian hospital (TAPE REPLAY)

2121GMT - Trump departing with helicopter (TAPE REPLAY)

PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quique Setién habló sobre su continuidad tras la histórica derrota ante Bayern Múnich: “Barcelona es un club grande, esto le hace mucho daño”

Quique Setién habló sobre su continuidad tras la histórica derrota ante Bayern Múnich: “Barcelona es un club grande, esto le hace mucho daño”

La impresionante volcadura de dos tráileres sobre la carretera Querétaro-San Luis Potosí

La impresionante volcadura de dos tráileres sobre la carretera Querétaro-San Luis Potosí

“Soy el primero en irme si hace falta”: Gerard Piqué protagonizó la autocrítica más cruda tras la histórica eliminación del Barcelona

“Soy el primero en irme si hace falta”: Gerard Piqué protagonizó la autocrítica más cruda tras la histórica eliminación del Barcelona

Luego de la paliza del Bayern Múnich al Barcelona, así seguirán los cuartos de la Champions League

Luego de la paliza del Bayern Múnich al Barcelona, así seguirán los cuartos de la Champions League

Los memes de la goleada histórica del Bayern Múnich sobre Barcelona en la Champions League

Los memes de la goleada histórica del Bayern Múnich sobre Barcelona en la Champions League

La imagen de la decepción absoluta de Lionel Messi tras sufrir la peor derrota de su carrera

La imagen de la decepción absoluta de Lionel Messi tras sufrir la peor derrota de su carrera

Los cuatro golpes que sufrió Quique Setién en siete meses al mando del Barcelona

Los cuatro golpes que sufrió Quique Setién en siete meses al mando del Barcelona

El macabro viaje del cuerpo del “Señor de los Cielos” antes de ser enterrado

El macabro viaje del cuerpo del “Señor de los Cielos” antes de ser enterrado

Julián LeBarón convocó a ocupar la comandancia de Galeana para exigir la renuncia de policías locales

Julián LeBarón convocó a ocupar la comandancia de Galeana para exigir la renuncia de policías locales

Barcelona se perdió un gol y Bayern Munich abrió la cuenta: el vibrante minuto en el inicio del duelo de cuartos de final

Barcelona se perdió un gol y Bayern Munich abrió la cuenta: el vibrante minuto en el inicio del duelo de cuartos de final

Alaba intentó despejar un centro y sorprendió a Neuer: el gol en contra del Bayern Múnich

Alaba intentó despejar un centro y sorprendió a Neuer: el gol en contra del Bayern Múnich

Cibernético ganó la batalla por su salud: legendario luchador mexicano abandona el hospital

Cibernético ganó la batalla por su salud: legendario luchador mexicano abandona el hospital

