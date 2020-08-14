Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ --TIMINGS TBC--

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

Trump makes remarks to New York police officers

Start: 14 Aug 2020 22:42 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 23:39 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIMINGS TBC. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to City of New York Police Benevolent Association.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S NETWORK POL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Drones con explosivos, la más reciente arma del CJNG para atacar desde el aire

Ligeros, baratos y capaces de volar de forma autónoma son las ventajas de los drones que usa el Cártel Jalisco para atacar a sus enemigos
Drones con explosivos, la más reciente arma del CJNG para atacar desde el aire

Ligeros, baratos y capaces de volar de forma autónoma son las ventajas de los drones que usa el Cártel Jalisco para atacar a sus enemigos
SRE designó a Leticia Maki Teramoto como encargada de Protección de Mexicanos en el Exterior

La diplomática cuenta con 27 años de experiencia en la Cancillería y ha sido cónsul de México en Nueva York
SRE designó a Leticia Maki Teramoto como encargada de Protección de Mexicanos en el Exterior

La diplomática cuenta con 27 años de experiencia en la Cancillería y ha sido cónsul de México en Nueva York
Las fotos del impresionante departamento de Maky en esta etapa sin Juan Soler

La actriz vive en un sofisticado e iluminado departamento en la capital mexicana
Las fotos del impresionante departamento de Maky en esta etapa sin Juan Soler

La actriz vive en un sofisticado e iluminado departamento en la capital mexicana
Coronavirus en México: supera los 55,000 muertos y alcanza 511,369 contagios

Este día se presentará el nuevo semáforo de alerta epidémica que regirá al país a partir del próximo lunes 17 de agosto
Coronavirus en México: supera los 55,000 muertos y alcanza 511,369 contagios

Este día se presentará el nuevo semáforo de alerta epidémica que regirá al país a partir del próximo lunes 17 de agosto
¡Cuántas más 2020! Los mejores memes del escape de Annabelle

La noticia de la supuesta desaparición de la muñeca fue tendencia en las redes sociales
¡Cuántas más 2020! Los mejores memes del escape de Annabelle

La noticia de la supuesta desaparición de la muñeca fue tendencia en las redes sociales
Regreso a clases: cómo inscribir a tus hijos a educación básica, según la SEP

Madres, padres o tutores deberán consultar las listas de asignación de escuela en el portal digital de la autoridad educativa de su entidad
Regreso a clases: cómo inscribir a tus hijos a educación básica, según la SEP

Madres, padres o tutores deberán consultar las listas de asignación de escuela en el portal digital de la autoridad educativa de su entidad
El análisis que describió cómo el Cártel Jalisco desplazaría a los narcos colombianos

El Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación es el único cártel en México considerado por analistas mexicanos y estadounidenses y organismos de seguridad de estar en una “ruta de expansión” desde el 2015.
El análisis que describió cómo el Cártel Jalisco desplazaría a los narcos colombianos

El Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación es el único cártel en México considerado por analistas mexicanos y estadounidenses y organismos de seguridad de estar en una “ruta de expansión” desde el 2015.
Chats, blogs y subreddits: las leyes no frenan la difusión de fotos íntimas en redes sociales

Miles de usuarios pertenecen a los grupos que vulneran la privacidad de las mujeres. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Chats, blogs y subreddits: las leyes no frenan la difusión de fotos íntimas en redes sociales

Miles de usuarios pertenecen a los grupos que vulneran la privacidad de las mujeres. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
El regímen de Venezuela desalojó a una familia con tres niños de su casa en La Guaira

Sin orden judicial, funcionarios de Inteligencia Militar irrumpieron por la fuerza y se hicieron con el control de la vivienda en el estado de Vargas
El regímen de Venezuela desalojó a una familia con tres niños de su casa en La Guaira

Sin orden judicial, funcionarios de Inteligencia Militar irrumpieron por la fuerza y se hicieron con el control de la vivienda en el estado de Vargas
Qué pasó con las Reformas Estructurales del gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

Las Reformas, que pasaron por el sector energético, de telecomunicaciones y educativo, aprobadas en el primer tercio del periodo, cristalizaron lo que en la prensa extranjera se conoció como “Mexican Moment"
Qué pasó con las Reformas Estructurales del gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

Las Reformas, que pasaron por el sector energético, de telecomunicaciones y educativo, aprobadas en el primer tercio del periodo, cristalizaron lo que en la prensa extranjera se conoció como “Mexican Moment"
María de los Ángles, la enfermera que se hospeda en la que fue recámara de Peña Nieto en Los Pinos

Desde mayo pasado, la otrora residencia oficial de mandatarios aloja al personal que está en la primera línea de batalla contra el COVID-19
María de los Ángles, la enfermera que se hospeda en la que fue recámara de Peña Nieto en Los Pinos

Desde mayo pasado, la otrora residencia oficial de mandatarios aloja al personal que está en la primera línea de batalla contra el COVID-19
Educación a distancia: conoce las aplicaciones y extensiones más útiles para estudiar

Desde vincular a los alumnos con sus profesores hasta utilidades particulares por disciplina, algunas de las ventajas de estos recursos
Educación a distancia: conoce las aplicaciones y extensiones más útiles para estudiar

Desde vincular a los alumnos con sus profesores hasta utilidades particulares por disciplina, algunas de las ventajas de estos recursos
