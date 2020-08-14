ADVISORY USA-IRAN/UN --EXPECTED

U.N. announces results of Iran arms embargo vote

Start: 14 Aug 2020 22:15 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 23:15 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council started voting on Thursday on a U.S. bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is opposed by veto-powers Russia and China, and the result will be announced at a meeting on Friday, diplomats said. The 15-member council has been operating virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic so states have 24 hours to cast a vote.

