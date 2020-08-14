ADVISORY USA-IRAN/UN --EXPECTED

U.N. announces results of Iran arms embargo vote
Start: 14 Aug 2020 22:15 GMT
End: 14 Aug 2020 23:15 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council started voting on Thursday on a U.S. bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is opposed by veto-powers Russia and China, and the result will be announced at a meeting on Friday, diplomats said. The 15-member council has been operating virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic so states have 24 hours to cast a vote.
++SCHEDULE:
2215GMT - virtual "stakeout"
2230GMT - virtual UNSC meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/Original
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com