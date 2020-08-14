ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination

Start: 21 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech from his home state of Delaware to accept his party's nomination. Other speakers on the final day of the Democratic National Convention include two of his onetime competitors for the presidential nomination -- Senator Cory Booker, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

++SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 21/08- Start of evening four

0215 GMT 21/08 - Approximate start of Biden's acceptance speech

0300 GMT 21/08 - Conclusion of evening four and conclusion of convention

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: tba

DIGITAL: tba

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com