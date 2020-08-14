Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination

Start: 21 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech from his home state of Delaware to accept his party's nomination. Other speakers on the final day of the Democratic National Convention include two of his onetime competitors for the presidential nomination -- Senator Cory Booker, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

++SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 21/08- Start of evening four

0215 GMT 21/08 - Approximate start of Biden's acceptance speech

0300 GMT 21/08 - Conclusion of evening four and conclusion of convention

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: tba

DIGITAL: tba

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

César Carrillo Leyva: quién es y por qué habrían ejecutado al hijo del “Señor de los Cielos”

César Carrillo Leyva: quién es y por qué habrían ejecutado al hijo del “Señor de los Cielos”

Laboratorios clandestinos chinos lanzaron una peligrosa estafa online: vacunas falsas contra el coronavirus

Laboratorios clandestinos chinos lanzaron una peligrosa estafa online: vacunas falsas contra el coronavirus

Se registró un sismo de 5 grados frente a las costas de Jalisco

Se registró un sismo de 5 grados frente a las costas de Jalisco

España sumó 2.935 nuevos casos de coronavirus: el Gobierno prohibió fumar en la calle y decretó el cierre de discotecas y bares

España sumó 2.935 nuevos casos de coronavirus: el Gobierno prohibió fumar en la calle y decretó el cierre de discotecas y bares

Rescataron a Dylan: el niño que desapareció hace 44 días en Chiapas ya está con su madre

Rescataron a Dylan: el niño que desapareció hace 44 días en Chiapas ya está con su madre

Jesús Orta bajo la mira de la CDMX: el gobierno de la capital habría iniciado una investigación contra el ex funcionario

Jesús Orta bajo la mira de la CDMX: el gobierno de la capital habría iniciado una investigación contra el ex funcionario

Coronavirus: Francia agregó a Argentina, México y Colombia a la lista de países a los que exigirá una prueba PCR para ingresar a su territorio

Coronavirus: Francia agregó a Argentina, México y Colombia a la lista de países a los que exigirá una prueba PCR para ingresar a su territorio

Enfrentamientos públicos y una trágica muerte: la difícil relación de López Obrador con sus hermanos

Enfrentamientos públicos y una trágica muerte: la difícil relación de López Obrador con sus hermanos

Amado Carrillo: el narco que se convirtió en “El señor de los cielos” y murió en la plancha de un quirófano

Amado Carrillo: el narco que se convirtió en “El señor de los cielos” y murió en la plancha de un quirófano

Una rebelión electoral en las bases del chavismo enciende las alarmas de Nicolás Maduro

Una rebelión electoral en las bases del chavismo enciende las alarmas de Nicolás Maduro

El dueto de Danna Paola y Sebasián Yatra en una entrega de premios que reavivó el rumor de un posible romance

El dueto de Danna Paola y Sebasián Yatra en una entrega de premios que reavivó el rumor de un posible romance

El argentino que lidera la misión de Médicos Sin Fronteras en Beirut: “Tras el desastre de la explosión, ahora crecieron los casos de coronavirus”

El argentino que lidera la misión de Médicos Sin Fronteras en Beirut: “Tras el desastre de la explosión, ahora crecieron los casos de coronavirus”

