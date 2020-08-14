ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Obama, Harris speak at Democratic National Convention
Start: 20 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 20 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT
ONLINE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris take center stage on the second-to-last night of the Democratic National Convention. Other speakers on the third night of the convention include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as onetime running mate contenders Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.
