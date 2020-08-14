ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Obama, Harris speak at Democratic National Convention

Start: 20 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris take center stage on the second-to-last night of the Democratic National Convention. Other speakers on the third night of the convention include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as onetime running mate contenders Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

++SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 19/08 - Start of evening three

0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening three

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com