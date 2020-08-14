Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

Democrats gather online for second day of convention

Start: 19 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

ONLINE - Democrats attending an online convention are expected to formally pick Joe Biden as their party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The main speakers on the second night of the convention include Joe Biden's wife, Jill, former President Bill Clinton, liberal firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party's 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry.

++SCHEDULE:

0100 GMT 19/ 08- Start of evening two

0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening two

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: No use after February 17, 2021. NO RESALE.

Source: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo: encara hasta 75 años de prisión

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo: encara hasta 75 años de prisión

La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"
La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo: encara hasta 75 años de prisión

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo: encara hasta 75 años de prisión

La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"
La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"

Apareció una foto inédita de Lionel Messi de niño con la camiseta de Newell’s

Apareció una foto inédita de Lionel Messi de niño con la camiseta de Newell’s

A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico
A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico

Apareció una foto inédita de Lionel Messi de niño con la camiseta de Newell’s

Apareció una foto inédita de Lionel Messi de niño con la camiseta de Newell’s

A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico
A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19
El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19
El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar
Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar
Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad
El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad
El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz
Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz
Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz

Así luce la nueva normalidad en México: reabren cines, albercas, museos y casinos

Así luce la nueva normalidad en México: reabren cines, albercas, museos y casinos

A partir del 12 de agosto distintas negocios y actividades recreativas retomaron su funcionamiento luego de haber estado cerrados por más de 4 meses
A partir del 12 de agosto distintas negocios y actividades recreativas retomaron su funcionamiento luego de haber estado cerrados por más de 4 meses

Así luce la nueva normalidad en México: reabren cines, albercas, museos y casinos

Así luce la nueva normalidad en México: reabren cines, albercas, museos y casinos

A partir del 12 de agosto distintas negocios y actividades recreativas retomaron su funcionamiento luego de haber estado cerrados por más de 4 meses
A partir del 12 de agosto distintas negocios y actividades recreativas retomaron su funcionamiento luego de haber estado cerrados por más de 4 meses

Efecto pandemia en el arbitraje: hay menos tarjetas amarillas para los equipos visitantes por la falta de público

Efecto pandemia en el arbitraje: hay menos tarjetas amarillas para los equipos visitantes por la falta de público

Un estudio elaborado por investigadores alemanes plantea que el coronavirus influyó también en las decisiones de los colegiados
Un estudio elaborado por investigadores alemanes plantea que el coronavirus influyó también en las decisiones de los colegiados

Efecto pandemia en el arbitraje: hay menos tarjetas amarillas para los equipos visitantes por la falta de público

Efecto pandemia en el arbitraje: hay menos tarjetas amarillas para los equipos visitantes por la falta de público

Un estudio elaborado por investigadores alemanes plantea que el coronavirus influyó también en las decisiones de los colegiados
Un estudio elaborado por investigadores alemanes plantea que el coronavirus influyó también en las decisiones de los colegiados

El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU confirmó la incautación de cuatro buques con petróleo iraní que iban a Venezuela

El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU confirmó la incautación de cuatro buques con petróleo iraní que iban a Venezuela

Se confiscaron 1.116 millones de barriles de crudo. El caso estará a cargo de la oficina del fiscal federal del Distrito de Columbia. Los barcos afectados fueron identificados como Bella, Bering, Pandi y Luna
Se confiscaron 1.116 millones de barriles de crudo. El caso estará a cargo de la oficina del fiscal federal del Distrito de Columbia. Los barcos afectados fueron identificados como Bella, Bering, Pandi y Luna

El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU confirmó la incautación de cuatro buques con petróleo iraní que iban a Venezuela

El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU confirmó la incautación de cuatro buques con petróleo iraní que iban a Venezuela

Se confiscaron 1.116 millones de barriles de crudo. El caso estará a cargo de la oficina del fiscal federal del Distrito de Columbia. Los barcos afectados fueron identificados como Bella, Bering, Pandi y Luna
Se confiscaron 1.116 millones de barriles de crudo. El caso estará a cargo de la oficina del fiscal federal del Distrito de Columbia. Los barcos afectados fueron identificados como Bella, Bering, Pandi y Luna

“Yo ya lo perdoné, no es conmigo, es con un juez de EEUU”: López Obrador negó persecución política contra Calderón

“Yo ya lo perdoné, no es conmigo, es con un juez de EEUU”: López Obrador negó persecución política contra Calderón

AMLO afirmó que sí le gustaría ver al ex mandatario: "es como pago por evento"
AMLO afirmó que sí le gustaría ver al ex mandatario: "es como pago por evento"

“Yo ya lo perdoné, no es conmigo, es con un juez de EEUU”: López Obrador negó persecución política contra Calderón

“Yo ya lo perdoné, no es conmigo, es con un juez de EEUU”: López Obrador negó persecución política contra Calderón

AMLO afirmó que sí le gustaría ver al ex mandatario: "es como pago por evento"
AMLO afirmó que sí le gustaría ver al ex mandatario: "es como pago por evento"

Un hombre disparó a quemarropa a un niño de cinco años en Carolina del Norte: la historia que conmocionó a EEUU

Un hombre disparó a quemarropa a un niño de cinco años en Carolina del Norte: la historia que conmocionó a EEUU

De acuerdo con los reportes policiales y de vecinos, el menor se encontraba paseando en su bicicleta afuera de su casa
De acuerdo con los reportes policiales y de vecinos, el menor se encontraba paseando en su bicicleta afuera de su casa

Un hombre disparó a quemarropa a un niño de cinco años en Carolina del Norte: la historia que conmocionó a EEUU

Un hombre disparó a quemarropa a un niño de cinco años en Carolina del Norte: la historia que conmocionó a EEUU

De acuerdo con los reportes policiales y de vecinos, el menor se encontraba paseando en su bicicleta afuera de su casa
De acuerdo con los reportes policiales y de vecinos, el menor se encontraba paseando en su bicicleta afuera de su casa

En forma de “U”: así prevé Banxico que será la recuperación de la economía mexicana

En forma de “U”: así prevé Banxico que será la recuperación de la economía mexicana

La economía de México registró un desplome histórico de un 17.3% durante el segundo trimestre del año
La economía de México registró un desplome histórico de un 17.3% durante el segundo trimestre del año

En forma de “U”: así prevé Banxico que será la recuperación de la economía mexicana

En forma de “U”: así prevé Banxico que será la recuperación de la economía mexicana

La economía de México registró un desplome histórico de un 17.3% durante el segundo trimestre del año
La economía de México registró un desplome histórico de un 17.3% durante el segundo trimestre del año
MAS NOTICIAS