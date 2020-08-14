ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Democrats gather online for second day of convention
Start: 19 Aug 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 19 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT
ONLINE - Democrats attending an online convention are expected to formally pick Joe Biden as their party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The main speakers on the second night of the convention include Joe Biden's wife, Jill, former President Bill Clinton, liberal firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party's 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry.
++SCHEDULE:
0100 GMT 19/ 08- Start of evening two
0300 GMT 19/08 - Conclusion of evening two
