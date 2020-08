ADVISORY NIGER-SECURITY/FRANCE

Tribute to six French humanitarian workers killed in Niger

Start: 14 Aug 2020 14:22 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 15:22 GMT

ORLY - French Prime Minister Jean Castex chairs a national ceremony at Orly airport to pay tribute to the six French humanitarian workers killed in Niger on Sunday (AUGUST 9).

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT APPROX: Ceremony begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com