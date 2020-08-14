Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Por REUTERSAUG 14
14 de Agosto de 2020

Trump holds news conference in White House briefing room

Start: 14 Aug 2020 16:57 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 17:57 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference. James S. Brady Briefing Room, White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Facilona, piruja”: resurgen terribles comentarios machistas del senador Samuel García a su esposa

“Facilona, piruja”: resurgen terribles comentarios machistas del senador Samuel García a su esposa

El legislador de Movimiento Ciudadano representa al estado de Nuevo León en el Senado de la República
El legislador de Movimiento Ciudadano representa al estado de Nuevo León en el Senado de la República

“Facilona, piruja”: resurgen terribles comentarios machistas del senador Samuel García a su esposa

“Facilona, piruja”: resurgen terribles comentarios machistas del senador Samuel García a su esposa

El legislador de Movimiento Ciudadano representa al estado de Nuevo León en el Senado de la República
El legislador de Movimiento Ciudadano representa al estado de Nuevo León en el Senado de la República

Sheinbaum reiteró que la Ciudad de México se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana

Sheinbaum reiteró que la Ciudad de México se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana

La Jefa de Gobierno destacó que hay una leve reducción en la capacidad hospitalaria
La Jefa de Gobierno destacó que hay una leve reducción en la capacidad hospitalaria

Sheinbaum reiteró que la Ciudad de México se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana

Sheinbaum reiteró que la Ciudad de México se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana

La Jefa de Gobierno destacó que hay una leve reducción en la capacidad hospitalaria
La Jefa de Gobierno destacó que hay una leve reducción en la capacidad hospitalaria

Hospitalizaron en Nueva York al hermano menor de Donald Trump: el presidente lo visitará este viernes

Hospitalizaron en Nueva York al hermano menor de Donald Trump: el presidente lo visitará este viernes

La Casa Blanca confirmó que el presidente planea ver a Robert, de 77 años, quien padece una grave enfermedad desde hace un tiempo
La Casa Blanca confirmó que el presidente planea ver a Robert, de 77 años, quien padece una grave enfermedad desde hace un tiempo

Hospitalizaron en Nueva York al hermano menor de Donald Trump: el presidente lo visitará este viernes

Hospitalizaron en Nueva York al hermano menor de Donald Trump: el presidente lo visitará este viernes

La Casa Blanca confirmó que el presidente planea ver a Robert, de 77 años, quien padece una grave enfermedad desde hace un tiempo
La Casa Blanca confirmó que el presidente planea ver a Robert, de 77 años, quien padece una grave enfermedad desde hace un tiempo

Un boxeador atacó a dos camareros en Barcelona y se iba sin pagar, pero llegó la policía

Un boxeador atacó a dos camareros en Barcelona y se iba sin pagar, pero llegó la policía

Federico Colombi es un pugilista italiano de 22 años que estaba visitando Cataluña como turista. Tuvo un violento enfrentamiento con los empleados de un bar tras una discusión por unos tragos
Federico Colombi es un pugilista italiano de 22 años que estaba visitando Cataluña como turista. Tuvo un violento enfrentamiento con los empleados de un bar tras una discusión por unos tragos

Un boxeador atacó a dos camareros en Barcelona y se iba sin pagar, pero llegó la policía

Un boxeador atacó a dos camareros en Barcelona y se iba sin pagar, pero llegó la policía

Federico Colombi es un pugilista italiano de 22 años que estaba visitando Cataluña como turista. Tuvo un violento enfrentamiento con los empleados de un bar tras una discusión por unos tragos
Federico Colombi es un pugilista italiano de 22 años que estaba visitando Cataluña como turista. Tuvo un violento enfrentamiento con los empleados de un bar tras una discusión por unos tragos

Álvaro Uribe superó el coronavirus y dijo que por la libertad de Colombia iría a la cárcel

Álvaro Uribe superó el coronavirus y dijo que por la libertad de Colombia iría a la cárcel

El ex presidente escribió un mensaje en Twitter, donde trató de “gran virus” de los magistrados Barceló y Reyes, inmersos en el caso que lo tiene con prisión domiciliaria
El ex presidente escribió un mensaje en Twitter, donde trató de “gran virus” de los magistrados Barceló y Reyes, inmersos en el caso que lo tiene con prisión domiciliaria

Álvaro Uribe superó el coronavirus y dijo que por la libertad de Colombia iría a la cárcel

Álvaro Uribe superó el coronavirus y dijo que por la libertad de Colombia iría a la cárcel

El ex presidente escribió un mensaje en Twitter, donde trató de “gran virus” de los magistrados Barceló y Reyes, inmersos en el caso que lo tiene con prisión domiciliaria
El ex presidente escribió un mensaje en Twitter, donde trató de “gran virus” de los magistrados Barceló y Reyes, inmersos en el caso que lo tiene con prisión domiciliaria

Cabos sueltos en el caso Lozoya: de cinco denuncias contra el ex director de Pemex solo se han judicializado dos

Cabos sueltos en el caso Lozoya: de cinco denuncias contra el ex director de Pemex solo se han judicializado dos

La periodista Peniley Ramírez enumeró los temas que la fiscalía tiene pendientes por investigar
La periodista Peniley Ramírez enumeró los temas que la fiscalía tiene pendientes por investigar

Cabos sueltos en el caso Lozoya: de cinco denuncias contra el ex director de Pemex solo se han judicializado dos

Cabos sueltos en el caso Lozoya: de cinco denuncias contra el ex director de Pemex solo se han judicializado dos

La periodista Peniley Ramírez enumeró los temas que la fiscalía tiene pendientes por investigar
La periodista Peniley Ramírez enumeró los temas que la fiscalía tiene pendientes por investigar

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo, encara hasta 75 años de prisión

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo, encara hasta 75 años de prisión

La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"
La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo, encara hasta 75 años de prisión

Encontraron a Dylan: la secuestradora del menor lo quiso hacer pasar por su hijo, encara hasta 75 años de prisión

La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"
La ahora detenida, Margarita 'N' de 23 años, dijo a la fiscalía chiapaneca que se robó a Dylan porque ella no puede tener hijos, "no puede concebir"

Lionel Messi con la camiseta de Newell’s: apareció una foto inédita de su niñez

Lionel Messi con la camiseta de Newell’s: apareció una foto inédita de su niñez

A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico
A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico

Lionel Messi con la camiseta de Newell’s: apareció una foto inédita de su niñez

Lionel Messi con la camiseta de Newell’s: apareció una foto inédita de su niñez

A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico
A pocos días del Día de celebrarse el Día de la Niñez en Argentina, se viralizó una imagen de la Pulga con la casaca leprosa cuando era chico

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19
El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

“Me tocó bien duro”: el dramático testimonio de J Balvin tras contraer coronavirus

El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19
El artista colombiano relató su experiencia desde que fue diagnosticado con COVID-19

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar
Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

“40 minutos de terror”: Jaime Camil y Álex Montiel relataron los angustiosos momentos que vivieron en el mar de California

Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar
Ambos mexicanos contaron su experiencia durante un paseo familiar

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad
El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

La Luz del Mundo celebra su Santa Cena a distancia y con Nasson Joaquín García en prisión

El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad
El líder es también señalado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones de presunto abuso sexual de un menor de edad

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz
Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

San Antonio Spurs le puso fin a una racha histórica que mantuvo durante 22 años

Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz
Las victorias de los Memphis Grizzlies y los Phoenix Suns dejaron sin posibilidades matemáticas a los texanos, que cerraron su participación con una derrota ante Utah Jazz
MAS NOTICIAS